Part 1 — Why we’re here in Orem on site at the Charlie Kirk murder scene



Hello everyone — I’m on the ground and we’re calling this “Utah Burning” because that’s the scale of what we’re dealing with: a local incident with national fingerprints, and it deserves the kind of unapologetic, shoe-leather reporting that the big institutions sometimes only reach for after the story becomes unavoidable.

I woke up early, I’ve been on the move, and I’m doing what reporters are supposed to do — walk up to the scene, talk to witnesses, photo what’s left, ask awkward questions, and keep asking them until you can’t be brushed off.

A lot of folks online want easy answers: “Was it a lone shooter?” “Was it a team?” My point to you here is simple: the work that matters is done on the ground. That means FOIA requests, camera requests, going to the parking lots, tracing bus routes, and pulling together timelines.

The mainstream outlets — the Times, the Post, AP, and the rest — give context and ask big questions. I’m trying to match that with a day-to-day grind: talking to students, cataloguing what cameras are gone, noting where the red flags of misdirection appear. If we do this right, we end up with a timeline and a set of facts that can’t be waved away.

Part 2 — Shoe leather vs keyboard cavalry



I’ll say this plainly: there’s a huge difference between folks who post from their grandmother’s basement and journalists who put their boots on the pavement. I don’t throw shade to be mean; I say it because the tactics of real investigation — interviews, timestamp cross-checks, evidence collection — matter.

You can’t crowdsource justice by re-tweeting speculation. You can contribute, but the difference is effort. Walk the routes, talk to the victims, ask the parking garage owners, and then, when you have records, publish them. That’s what we do.

I see a lot of people online saying “I don’t believe the team theory” or “I don’t believe the official timeline.” Fine. Skepticism is healthy. But skepticism without work is noise. When I say I’ve been to the Dairy Queen more than anyone else, I mean I’ve physically been there, asked staff, checked the tile and the camera mounts, looked at the wiring. That’s the painstaking work that separates rumor from reportage.

Part 3 — Track record, predictions, and the role of public notes

Look: I’ve made predictions before based on patterns and my network. Sometimes they land, sometimes they don’t. The point is not to be the oracle; the point is to keep records so that later you can say, “We noted X on this date.”

I published a Substack note — two, actually — laying out concerns and patterns; I put some timestamps on things. That matters because it forces the narrative into daylight.

Mainstream coverage often follows a pattern: immediate facts, then a deeper, forensic piece. We citizen reporters can help bridge that gap by finding the raw material the big outlets rely on. If the Times or the Post wants to run a deep dive, they need interviews, CCTV, and metadata. We can help provide that, if we’re methodical.

Part 4 — Teams, signatures, and why “team versus lone gunman” matters



From day one I leaned toward the idea that the signature of this event suggested multiple actors rather than one lone operator. That’s not a conspiracy; that’s pattern recognition. The difference matters legally and investigatively. If an event is a team operation, you’re dealing with planning, practice, logistics, rendezvous points, and potentially multiple jurisdictions. If it’s a lone operator, you look for different behaviors. I published “Lee Harvey Robinson” substack article on September 13th, 2025.

I’m not going to recycle operational details here, but I will say this: when teams plan, they create redundancies — distractions, alibis, and diversionary timelines. Those show up in metadata (phone pings, bus manifests), in physical footprints (multiple people coming and going), and in mismatches among witness accounts.

Getting those pieces requires camera footage, chain-of-custody clarity, and an institutional willingness to share. Too often that institution is slow. Too often the first 72 hours get mismanaged. That’s why I push for a massive, sustained field presence — not for drama, but for evidence.

Part 5 — “Chalk it up” and “dummying it out” — rehearsal without operational detail



In the livestream I talked about “chalk talk” and rehearsals in sports terms, because it’s a helpful metaphor. Teams rehearse plays. In any organized action you’ll find planning sessions (chalk talk), dry runs, and simulations. As a reporter I describe the existence of rehearsal activity not to teach anyone how to commit a crime but to explain why certain patterns — repeated movements, repeated meeting points, identical timestamps — suggest planning.

So when I say “they practiced,” I mean: people visited the site repeatedly, observed sightlines, and mapped what cameras covered. Those are the facts we can and must collect. I will not repeat how to weaponize any technique or how to carry out harm. My work is to document evidence and point investigators to locations and records, not to provide a playbook.

Part 6 — Cameras, metadata, and the public record



This is where the work gets technical but not tactical. Cameras, AP-style video, license plate readers, and cellular metadata are golden. That’s why I call for FOIA on highway cams, camera footage from venues, and for the release of transit logs. The mainstream press often highlights these tools in their investigative pieces (see recent work on access to surveillance footage in national investigations in the New York Times and AP). My plea is practical: ask for the footage, record what’s refused, and file appeals. We have been reporting about “Uncle Mikey” and Azov since September 14th. Candance Owens reported that story tonight, October 1st, as “Breaking News”.

If someone is ripping cameras off the wall days before an event, that’s a lead. If businesses refuse to hand over video, that’s a lead. If license plate readers show a vehicle’s passage and then a gap, that’s a lead. Don’t be distracted by the false narratives; follow the records. Metadata isn’t sexy, but it’s often decisive. Analysts like former NSA folks have shown how much you can do with metadata alone — not the messages, just the who-with-whom and when.

Part 7 — The role of other citizen reporters, drone footage, and sound analysis



I want to give props to colleagues on the ground — people like Ian and others — who bring drone footage, sound analysis, and a methodical approach to the forensic side. Drone footage can give you sightlines the naked eye misses; sound analysts can establish where a report came from in an amphitheater. These are tools reporters and investigators use to corroborate timelines.

We don’t always see eye to eye on every inference. That’s fine. The newsroom model works when investigators compare methods: drone work, witness interviews, timestamp crosschecks, and careful chain of custody for all files. I’ve leaned heavy on analysis rather than turning into a mere collector, and that’s intentional. I want to synthesize raw work into coherent threads that prosecutors or mainstream outlets can follow.

Part 8 — Institutional gaps and the call for “Utah Burning” resources



I’ve been blunt about what I think: this needs manpower. I talked about “250 agents” not as a literal number to demand in a tweet but as a symbolic way to say that small, underfunded local efforts can’t always keep up with complex, possibly cross-jurisdictional events.

The Mississippi Burning reference is about concentrated federal resources going in for a long, sustained investigation. That’s the model I’d like to see replicated here: boots, records, subpoena power, and time to trawl the evidence. We can’t let politics or optics determine when the heavy investigators arrive.

In the meantime, citizen sleuths can do critical work: document refusals from businesses, photograph tampered camera mounts, collect witness contact info, and file FOIAs. That’s not glamorous, but it’s the backbone of accountability.

Part 9 — Money, diplomatic channels, and the larger angles



There was a lot in the livestream about money trails, diplomatic immunities, and the possibility of outside actors with deeper resources. Follow the money has always been the journalist’s best advice. Whether that’s big donors around university athletics or mysterious grants in foreign-affiliated nonprofits, financial trails can illuminate motive and access.

I urge restraint in speculation — allegations should be supported by documents and transactions — but I also urge diligence. The mainstream press often plays the role of final aggregator because they have to vet before publication; our role is to surface the documents and FOIA results that allow the Times, WaPo, or AP to run those pieces. Metadata and financial records are the kind of things that turn suspicion into reporting.

Part 10 — Conclusion: what responsible citizen-journalism looks like



If you take anything from this ten-part walk-through, let it be this: be methodical, be on the ground, and keep your ethics. Don’t republish slurs or dehumanizing language; if a source used offensive terminology, quote it only when strictly necessary and clearly contextualize it. Don’t post or amplify technical instructions or operational detail. If you have a video, share it with investigators and make a copy for public archiving with timestamps. If a business refuses camera footage, file a written request and appeal it. If a public official stonewalls, document the stonewalling.

We need to bring resources to bear and we need to keep pressure on the right people to act. The mainstream outlets will follow with investigations when they have hard evidence. My point is to provide them the hard evidence: the camera logs, the transit manifests, the bus routes, the FOIA returns, the metadata, and, crucially, credible witness testimony.

I’m out here doing that work. I ask you to join in responsibly: don’t be an armchair general shouting tactics from behind a screen. Be a collector of records, a force for transparency, and a steady voice that keeps asking for the paperwork until the paperwork answers the question.