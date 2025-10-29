Part 1 — Two Ziklags, Two Kingdoms

Ziklag has always meant refuge under tension. The first Ziklag lay between Philistia and Judah, a political no-man’s-land granted to David when Saul’s paranoia made him a fugitive (1 Samuel 27–30, Bible Gateway). In many ways, David’s Ziklag is today’s Gaza for Bibi Netanyahu - a land once occupied by the Hebrew people of David’s Army, only to be removed, and then regained.

The second Ziklag exists today in Texas—USATransform, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Southlake. Like its ancient namesake, it shelters an anointed movement inside enemy territory: a network of high-net-worth Christians seeking to “reclaim the mountains” of culture.

According to ProPublica’s 2024 investigation, this modern Ziklag has raised roughly $11 million annually to advance its gospel of influence.

In both cases, the founders believed they were building a fortress of faith. But history teaches that every fortress has a gate. Archaeologists place ancient Ziklag near today’s Tell es-Seba or even south toward Gaza (Haaretz, 2019).

It was a border refuge, not a palace. Modern Gaza once hosted Jewish communities—settlements like Netzarim and Kfar Darom—before Israel’s 2005 withdrawal. The ground remembers every hand that held it. So when Israel’s prime minister invokes security or legacy, the echoes come straight from Samuel’s scroll.

Part 2 — The Refuge of Power

When David accepted Ziklag from Achish, king of Gath, he traded total freedom for conditional safety. That’s exactly what happens when populist faith movements court billionaire patrons.

Modern Ziklag describes itself as “a confidential, invitation-only community of Christian families” (KPFA Radio, 2024). Minimum net worth: $25 million. Entry requires an endorsement and a confidentiality agreement.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, stepped into this modern court as a favored captain—ProPublica confirms he addressed an invitation-only summit of Ziklag donors in late 2023, urging them to give more. Like David before Achish, he carries charisma and conviction into a camp that can either crown him or consume him.

Part 3 — Seven Mountains and One Crown

David’s original Ziklag was a staging ground for raids; the new one bankrolls cultural campaigns under the “Seven Mountain Mandate,” a doctrine calling believers to capture the summits of media, government, education, and finance (Religion News Service, 2023).

In David’s day, those mountains were literal strongholds—Amalekite outposts raided for spoils. Today they’re institutions contested through litigation and lobbying. Internal Ziklag documents obtained by ProPublica mention projects to “take down the education system as we know it,” partnering with Alliance Defending Freedom. The language of crusade hasn’t changed; only the tools have.

I’ve covered psy-ops and shadow wars long enough to know: when faith adopts operational language, the line between evangelism and insurgency blurs.

Part 4 — Achish’s Smile

King Achish believed David was his vassal. He had no idea David’s loyalty was divided. Likewise, the billionaires funding today’s Ziklag believe they control the narrative. But movements driven by prophecy often outgrow their patrons.



The Green family of Hobby Lobby and the Uihleins of Uline sit atop Ziklag’s donor hierarchy (ProPublica, 2024). They see Kirk’s youth brigades as assets in a moral war. Yet, like Philistine lords debating whether to trust David in battle, they may one day ask: Have we armed a king who answers to another voice?

Money buys microphones, not messiahs.

Part 5 — The Loyal but Leaky Camp

Scripture says David’s men were “in distress, in debt, and discontented.” The modern equivalents are disillusioned evangelicals, Gen-Z believers searching for authenticity. They rallied to Kirk’s firebrand message about reclaiming lost heritage, but many sense the strings attached.

Inside today’s Ziklag, secrecy is currency. Donors demand non-disclosure; projects operate through cut-outs—shell nonprofits, consulting fronts, faith-based LLCs. That architecture mirrors what I’ve seen in intelligence contracting: compartmentalization prevents oversight.

Part 6 — The Fire Next Time

Ziklag burned once before. The Amalekites torched it while David was away. In 2025, the modern Ziklag faces a different kind of fire: exposure. ProPublica’s reporting, KPFA’s follow-ups, and internal whistleblowers have stripped the organization’s anonymity. What was meant to be private fellowship now reads like a donor syndicate.

I’ve seen movements implode under less. When transparency hits a secretive faith network, reactions follow the biblical script—some blame the prophets, others blame the press. But as history shows, purification often begins in the ashes.

Part 7 — David’s Response and Kirk’s Dilemma

When Ziklag fell, David “strengthened himself in the Lord” and pursued the raiders. He asked the ephod—ancient Israel’s decision matrix—Shall I pursue? He didn’t ask the Philistines’ permission.



Charlie Kirk faced his own ephod moment. Should he double down on billionaire backing or pivot toward the grassroots believers who built his brand? Every private jet hour and donor retreat pulls him closer to Achish’s palace. Every campus revival tugs him back toward the cave of Adullam. No shortage of Israeli billionaires influenced Charlie Kirk as well.

If he reads Scripture as strategy, he’ll know: the moment to break from the patrons is before the city burns.

Part 8 — The Battle for the Spoils

David recovered all that was lost—families, flocks, faith. Then he shared the spoils equally, even with those who stayed behind (1 Samuel 30:24). That egalitarian gesture cemented his kingship.

Modern Ziklag has yet to learn that lesson. Its resources pool upward, not outward. A movement that began with talk of revival risks calcifying into a trust-fund oligarchy. The promise to “restore what Israel lost” becomes another venture-funded slogan unless the wealth circulates back to the pews.

In counter-intel terms, that’s the morale gap—the space where infiltration breeds. Movements rot when the rank-and-file feel excluded from the spoils.

Part 9 — Counter-Infiltration for Believers

David reorganized his command after Ziklag. Loyalty replaced lineage; verification replaced presumption (1 Chronicles 12). Candace Owens recognized the NAR and Ziklag presence around Charlie Kirk today, many “pastors” having military intelligence backgrounds.

Candace Owens calls out NAR and Ziklag at the 24 minute mark.



If the modern faith-industrial complex wants to avoid repeating his mistakes, it must audit itself. Publish donor lists. Disclose conflicts of interest. Let sunlight, not secrecy, be the firewall. The Washington Post called it “accountable revival”—faith with footnotes (Washington Post, 2023).

I tell every citizen journalist who covers religion-politics overlap: treat megachurch budgets like defense budgets. Both hide operations in the margins.

Part 10 — The Meaning of Infiltration

Archaeologists say the real Ziklag shows multiple burn layers (Haaretz, 2019). Each layer marks another occupation, another lesson unlearned.



The modern Ziklag, too, will burn and rebuild. Whether it becomes a temple or a trap depends on how its Davids—men like Kirk and the young Christians he inspired—handle infiltration. Will they discern patronage from providence?

I’ve walked through too many modern Ziklags—political, corporate, religious—to mistake wealth for wisdom. Refuge becomes revelation only when its walls fall and the truth stands uncovered. That’s when faith stops being an asset class and starts being a calling again.