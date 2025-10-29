George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

The Man’s Child
3h

David's history lends pleasant enlightening perspective to these current events. The further story of David, his household, and Bathsheba make it plain that God demands transparency. He will publicly humiliate leaders of His people who intend to hide their own evil.

Pushkara Sally Ashford
3h

Getting down to it here, George. I wonder if and when, whether or if ever the light you shine on the pressures brought to bear upon this "modern Ziklag" and Charlie Kirk's role in it will be recognized for what they represent. You appear to me like the truth-teller at the stage edge whose asides expose the inner workings of the players as the plot unfolds. Carry on!

