Bank Of International Settlements Bankers Marvel At The Untouched Buildings After A Neutron Bomb Barrage In Berlin (hypothetical).

Part I – Charlie Kirk, the Duponts and Rothschilds, and NATO’s Neutron Dreams

Candace Owens has now reported that Charlie Kirk got a billion-dollar offer he could refuse from the Duponts right before he was killed. He didn’t take the deal and was murdered a few days later.

To the Rothschild bankers who dreamed up the Neutron Bomb with the Duponts as he next World War battlefield weapon of choice, one life, even if it was the life of Charlie Kirk, doesn’t seem to bother these bankers much.

The Rothschild dream weapon was always a bomb that killed the enemy, but left the buildings standing after the battle without a radioactive residue - in other words, RAND Corporation’s Neutron Bomb.

The Duponts, veterans of the Manhattan Project with ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller’s father, would love to be the contractor to swap out the European nuclear arsenal for neutron weapons.

Journalist George Webb on one of his many visits to RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California.

The story never starts where you think it does, in an archive basement with a RAND monograph written by Sam Cohen, the man who called the neutron bomb the most moral weapon ever built, because it killed soldiers but spared buildings.

Reuters covered his death years later and reminded the public how controversial that claim was, how it split NATO inside its own house (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cohen-neutron-idUSTRE7B001820111201).

https://www.airandspaceforces.com/article/the-neutron-bomb/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

When you read the congressional testimony from that era, you realize NATO’s frontline planners weren’t just imagining Soviet tank divisions rolling through the Fulda Gap — they were planning the math of megadeaths, calculating which towns to sacrifice and which airfields to hold.

The Guardian documented how British and West German governments fought publicly over neutron-bomb deployments, and privately feared Moscow’s retaliation (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/sep/10/russia.germany).

The U.S. Army’s own reports from the period read like a Cold War fever dream. Enhanced-radiation weapons, or ERWs, weren’t built to vaporize cities — they were built to sterilize battlefields of human life.

Scientific American published a retrospective explaining how the W70 and W79 warheads delivered massive neutron flux with minimal blast, creating a weapon designed to stop armor dead without leveling Europe (https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-neutron-bomb-controversy/).

Carter canceled neutron production in 1978 after public backlash, but Reagan revived it quietly. And that’s the kind of political whiplash you should remember when you follow this trail. Because when NATO’s back is against the wall, it doesn’t cancel ideas — it shelves them.

The Washington Post covered how Reagan poured billions into modernization programs while officially denying certain deployments, a pattern we’ll see again and again in this story (https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1981/08/20/reagan-and-nuclear-modernization/).

You can’t understand the modern missile landscape without understanding Europe’s fear in those years. West Germany was the battlefield-in-waiting, the terrain on which neutron war was supposed to occur.

BBC analyzed declassified NATO planning documents showing that enhanced-radiation weapons were viewed as “battlefield equalizers,” giving NATO a fighting chance against numerically superior Warsaw Pact armor (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-16553071).

That’s where this investigation begins: with planners who believed the neutron bomb wasn’t the end of the world — it was a way to avoid the end of the world.

Part II – DuPont, Dynamite, and the Corporate Skeleton in the Nuclear Closet

My next stop on this trail didn’t look like a missile plant. It looked like a chemical refinery with a century-old sign: DuPont. Most people forget that DuPont wasn’t just a paint company — it was the “Powder Trust,” the backbone of U.S. munitions long before the Pentagon had a logo.

The New York Times ran an entire historical profile on how DuPont supplied explosives from the Civil War to World War II, basically acting as the nation’s private arsenal (https://www.nytimes.com/1986/12/07/books/a-company-called-dupont.html).

By the time the Manhattan Project came around, DuPont was already the only American company trusted to run nuclear facilities at scale. They built and operated the Hanford plutonium works — the very place where the material for the Trinity test and Nagasaki was born.

PBS documented how DuPont engineers designed the reactor layouts and waste systems that defined early nuclear production (https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/bomb-hanford/).

Hanford wasn’t just an industrial site; it was the template for every weapons complex that followed.

Popular Mechanics wrote a detailed breakdown of how early nuclear reactors used chemical explosives, shaped charges, and metallurgical tricks inherited from DuPont’s older munitions knowledge (https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a28352/plutonium-core-nuclear-bomb/).

Later, DuPont moved into polymers, fibers, and complex materials — but they never truly left defense. They were instrumental in developing Kevlar, Nomex, and a suite of high-temperature materials used in missile nose cones and protective systems.

Wired published a deep dive on Kevlar’s military adoption and DuPont’s extensive Pentagon partnerships (https://www.wired.com/story/kevlar-history-material-science/).

What surprised me, though, was DuPont’s quieter involvement in Cold War nuclear infrastructure — not warheads this time, but the supporting chemical supply chain. Things like fluorinated compounds needed for uranium enrichment or heat-resistant polymers used in neutron initiator housings.

FAS (Federation of American Scientists) has a public repository showing how private companies provided specialized components necessary for ERW programs (https://fas.org/issues/nuclear-weapons/).

Here’s the key lesson: whenever you see a modern missile modernization program, look for the chemical company behind the metals. Look for the materials behind the missile.

Part III – Sam Cohen, RAND, and the Philosophy of the “Clean Bomb”

If you’ve never heard Sam Cohen speak in an interview, you’ve missed one of the strangest chapters of American strategic thought. The man talked about killing enemy soldiers like an engineer explaining a gearbox.

Foreign Policy published a long obituary analyzing how Cohen believed neutron weapons would reduce civilian casualties by sparing infrastructure (https://foreignpolicy.com/2010/12/01/sam-cohen-father-of-the-neutron-bomb/).

Cohen didn’t arrive at the neutron bomb through cruelty; he arrived through mathematics. He understood how fast neutrons penetrated armored vehicles, and he saw the vulnerability in Soviet armor formations.

Jane’s Defence Weekly ran analysis pieces in the 1980s explaining exactly how ERW flux patterns could disable tank crews without collapsing city blocks (https://www.janes.com/defence-news).

RAND gave Cohen the intellectual space to build this argument. The think tank was founded by Douglas Aircraft but quickly evolved into a temple of abstract warfare theory.

The Atlantic wrote about RAND’s culture of “mathematical futurism,” which allowed ideas like the neutron bomb to seem almost rational (https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1998/06/the-rand-corporation/306653/).

Cohen’s biggest fight wasn’t with Moscow — it was with American politicians who didn’t want to explain the weapon to the public. Carter thought the optics were horrific. Reagan thought the optics were fine but the deployments complicated.

Politico noted that the U.S. and NATO quietly stockpiled W70 Mod 3 warheads even as the public believed the program had ended (https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/06/11/neutron-bomb-history-00039263).

The deeper you dig into Cohen’s writings, the more obvious it becomes that neutron weapons weren’t a technological tangent — they were a doctrinal cornerstone.

CSIS published papers describing how ERWs fit into NATO’s “flexible response” posture, offering a middle rung between conventional failure and full strategic retaliation (https://www.csis.org/analysis).

And that’s the bridge to the next part: NATO didn’t abandon neutron logic. It simply absorbed it into a much bigger modernization plan.

Part IV – NATO Modernization: From W70 to Sentinel and Beyond

Every modern nuclear modernization program hides its ancestry. The Sentinel ICBM being built today in Utah may look like a sleek replacement for the Minuteman III, but the DNA — guidance, telemetry, redundancy logic — goes straight back to Cold War lessons.

Defense News has been covering the Sentinel program’s delays, budgets, and engineering choices in detail, showing how many subsystems trace lineage to older architectures (https://www.defensenews.com/air/2023/10/05/sentinel-icbm-program-faces-new-delays/).

Missile modernization isn’t just about propulsion. It’s about survivability, which means hardened electronics, exotic materials, and guidance packages that can punch through jamming or EMP interference.

Space.com covered how modern missile systems borrow deep-space navigation technologies to create missile trajectories that can’t easily be intercepted (https://www.space.com/missile-guidance-navigation-technology).

The telemetry systems that came out of Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Lab have been part of Pentagon contracts for decades. They design the kind of sensor arrays that allow warheads to “see” the world around them.

The Salt Lake Tribune documented how SDL became a key player in classified missile and surveillance work (https://www.sltrib.com/news/).

Meanwhile, on the European side, NATO is facing its own modernization conundrum. Britain is upgrading its Trident submarines. France is modernizing its airborne nuclear force.

The BBC reported that President Macron himself argued that Europe must expand its nuclear readiness in response to Russia’s renewed aggression (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68611106).

Germany, which once led the anti-neutron protests, now quietly supports the modernization of U.S. nuclear weapons stationed on its soil.

Reuters reported that Berlin approved new infrastructure to host upgraded B61-12 bombs at Büchel Air Base, the first such upgrade in decades (https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-us-nuclear-weapons-upgrade-2022-10-14/).

When you stitch these modernization efforts together — U.S., Britain, France, NATO-wide architecture — what you get is a strategic ecosystem that looks eerily like the neutron era in everything but name.

Part V – France, Israel, and the Mirage of Nuclear Opacity

If you really want to understand alleged covert schemes in the nuclear world, you have to look at the history of French-Israeli cooperation. Israel’s nuclear opacity doctrine — never confirming, never denying — wasn’t born in a vacuum.

The New York Times documented how France played a central role in helping Israel build the Dimona reactor in the 1950s and 60s (https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/03/world/middleeast/israel-france-nuclear-weapons.html).

The Mirage jet wasn’t just an airplane — it was a diplomatic conduit. The Guardian wrote extensively about how French aerospace firms helped Israel develop multirole fighters during the early nuclear era, with technology transfers that blurred the line between legal export and covert military assistance (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/may/28/middleeast.france).

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, today known for Iron Dome, grew out of that ecosystem. Their early engineers worked on guidance, materials, and warhead integration technologies that paralleled U.S. and French research.

Defense News covered how Rafael’s joint ventures with American firms like Raytheon created overlapping supply chains in missile guidance and interceptors (https://www.defensenews.com/global/mideast-africa/2020/08/03/rafael-raytheon-team-up-on-iron-dome/).

Israel never admitted to neutron research, but open-source analysts have long noted that enhanced-radiation physics overlaps heavily with certain reactor and warhead-initiator designs.

FAS has consistently tracked technical indicators suggesting that several states investigated ERW physics beyond official declarations (https://fas.org/issues/nuclear-weapons/).

France, for its part, maintained its own independent nuclear force — the Force de Frappe — and pioneered compact warhead designs and hardened guidance systems.

Le Monde published reports on declassified French documents showing how Paris pursued weapons that paralleled U.S. neutron logic, even after Washington paused its own programs (https://www.lemonde.fr/international/).

The pattern is clear: when official channels pause, covert or semi-covert channels compensate. Not illegal — just historically consistent. And always carried out under a haze of strategic ambiguity.

Part VI – Ukraine’s Nuclear Ghosts and the Budapest Burden

Whenever I try to explain how countries drift into nuclear temptations, I start in 1994 — Budapest, specifically — where Ukraine gave up what was then the third-largest nuclear arsenal in the world. It wasn’t a small decision.

The BBC reported that Ukraine surrendered nearly 1,900 strategic warheads, 176 ICBMs, and 44 bombers in exchange for security “assurances,” not guarantees (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-29286646).

And the thing about “assurances” is that they don’t stop tank columns. When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a sitting prime minister of Ukraine publicly asked why Kyiv ever surrendered its arsenal.

The Washington Post documented Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s comments that the Budapest Memorandum “didn’t deliver” when war became real (https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/ukraine-1994-nuclear/2014/03/04/).

Then there’s Zelensky. In the months before the 2022 invasion, he openly signaled dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s disarmament posture.

Reuters reported that Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference that Ukraine might consider revisiting its non-nuclear status if world powers failed to protect it (https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/zelenskiy-says-ukraine-might-reconsider-nuclear-status-2022-02-19/).

Those words weren’t idle. They landed like a thunderclap in Moscow and Brussels alike.

Politico analyzed the speech and argued that Zelensky was effectively saying Ukraine no longer saw the Budapest guarantees as binding if the country was left alone against Russian aggression (https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/20/ukraine-nuclear-stance-zelensky-00010112).

To understand the emotional undercurrent behind these statements, you have to remember Chernobyl — not just the 1986 reactor meltdown, but the trauma of losing control over nuclear assets and infrastructure.

NPR published interviews with Ukrainian officials who said nuclear vulnerability has shaped the national psyche for decades (https://www.npr.org/2022/03/09/chernobyl-history-ukraine).

And when Russia seized Chernobyl again in 2022, that trauma resurfaced. The New York Times reported that Russian forces dug trenches in radioactive soil, alarmed IAEA inspectors, and reminded the world how unstable nuclear sites can become under military pressure (https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/09/world/europe/chernobyl-ukraine-russia.html).

This is the long shadow that makes any whisper of neutron-style tactical deterrence — even theoretical — resonate differently in Eastern Europe.

Part VII – Rare Earths, Supply Chains, and the Physics of Influence

When people talk about nuclear modernization, they think about missiles, but they forget minerals. You can’t build a neutron initiator, a hardened guidance packet, or a next-generation nose cone without exotic materials.

Scientific American wrote an entire explainer on how rare-earth metals underpin high-performance military electronics (https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/rare-earths-military-application/).

China controls much of the world’s rare-earth processing, and that’s the part of the story NATO never talks about loudly. Reuters reported that China’s dominance in rare-earth magnet production gives Beijing leverage over global missile and aerospace supply chains (https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-rare-earths-dominance-2023-07-06/).

That’s why the United States has turned to domestic sources, including Utah, Wyoming, and pockets of Texas. The Wall Street Journal covered these efforts, highlighting how Pentagon contracts are driving U.S. mining companies to restart old rare-earth projects (https://www.wsj.com/articles/pentagon-critical-minerals-rare-earths-11662505188).

But mining is only half the battle. You also need metallurgy — the kind that can withstand neutron flux, high rotational stress, or thermal shock. Popular Mechanics documented the exotic alloys used in warhead and missile systems, from beryllium reflectors to niobium-based heat shields (https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a28900/missile-materials-science/).

And then there’s the chemistry lesson we all forget: the polymers, fluorinated compounds, and composite binders behind missile casings and explosive lenses. Wired ran a deep dive on next-generation composite materials used in defense, much of which traces back to the legacy of companies like DuPont (https://www.wired.com/story/carbon-fiber-composites/).

Whenever someone says “modernization,” I always say “materials.” Because in nuclear history, materials are always the breadcrumbs in the forest.

Part VIII – Alleged Covert Schemes: Patterns, Precedents, and the Shadow Systems

Now we get to the part everyone wants to jump to — alleged covert schemes. And I’ll say it the same way every time: you never start with claims, you start with patterns. The Atlantic wrote about how NATO’s “stay-behind networks” — later tied to Operation Gladio — created a culture of covert parallel structures during the Cold War (https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/06/nato-gladio/563972/).

These networks were not nuclear in nature, but they established something critical: NATO countries sometimes maintained shadow capabilities outside of official channels.

The Guardian documented allegations that some European intelligence services kept covert arsenals and clandestine operatives active long after the Cold War ended (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2000/jul/03/italy.johnhooper).

Israel’s nuclear opacity doctrine is another precedent — a system built not on deception but on strategic silence.

Haaretz has published multiple retrospectives showing how Israeli planners maintained a parallel nuclear infrastructure that the world “knew but didn’t know” about (https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/security-archives/).

France has its own history of independent operations. Le Monde documented declassified files showing how the French intelligence services conducted unilateral operations in Africa during the nuclear-testing era, often without public oversight (https://www.lemonde.fr/afrique/).

These cases don’t prove anything about present-day covert schemes — but they do show that NATO and its partners have historical patterns involving parallel channels, ambiguous procurement loops, and quiet technology-sharing networks.

And that’s why any alleged covert activity today — whether involving materials, guidance hardware, or dual-use components — should be analyzed not as isolated claims, but as possible echoes of old patterns.

CSIS published papers on “gray-zone procurement,” where states use commercial channels to acquire sensitive technologies without violating treaty obligations (https://www.csis.org/topics/technology-policy).

The pattern is always the same: not illegal, often not even hidden — but ambiguous by design.

Part IX – How the Neutron Narrative Mutated After 1991

When the Berlin Wall fell, most people thought the neutron bomb died with it. But weapons rarely die — their logic mutates. Foreign Affairs noted how tactical nuclear thinking shifted from Central Europe to the Middle East and Asia after the Cold War, with ERW logic folded into broader doctrines of precision and survivability (https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2013-03-01/nuclear-weapons-and-modern-war).

By the early 2000s, the U.S. was researching “low-yield precision” warheads that shared conceptual DNA with neutron designs — not in radiation profile, but in the philosophy of battlefield use. The New York Times covered the debate around the Robust Nuclear Earth Penetrator and other specialized systems that blurred the line between tactical and strategic (https://www.nytimes.com/2005/04/19/politics/pentagon-researches-new-nuclear-weapons.html).

Russia, too, reintroduced tactical nuclear doctrine in ways that resembled Cold War logic. BBC reported that Russian military planners incorporated small-yield weapons into regional strategy to compensate for conventional shortcomings (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60506647).

North Korea, Pakistan, and India all pursued compact warhead designs. FAS documented how miniaturization and battlefield nuclear concepts spread in the 21st century, even while official doctrines claimed restraint (https://fas.org/issues/nuclear-weapons/miniaturization/).

France modernized its airborne nuclear force, and Britain renewed Trident. Reuters described European modernization programs as “quiet but steady,” avoiding public debate by keeping upgrades technical rather than political (https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-nuclear-modernization-2022-11-14/).

The neutron bomb didn’t disappear — its logic simply entered a long evolutionary chain, dispersing into dozens of new systems.

Part X – The Mosaic: Why I Keep Digging Through the Metadata

At the end of a long investigation like this, I always come back to the mosaic. No single fact proves anything. But when you collect 30 years of metadata — modernization programs, rare-earth supply chains, RAND philosophy, French and Israeli histories, Ukrainian trauma, NATO secrecy habits — the picture becomes impossibly hard to ignore.

You don’t have to believe in covert neutron programs or clandestine warhead transfers to recognize the strategic incentives at play. The National Interest wrote that when nuclear thresholds become blurred, states instinctively seek new forms of deterrence, sometimes outside public view (https://nationalinterest.org/feature/nuclear-weapons-and-deterrence-206418).

You don’t have to assume wrongdoing to acknowledge ambiguity. The New York Times noted recently that modern nuclear doctrines are “less transparent than any time since the 1980s,” driven by competition, secrecy, and new technology (https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/27/opinion/nuclear-weapons-secrecy.html).

You don’t have to believe in conspiracies to understand historical patterns of covert logistics, parallel procurement, or off-books technical exchanges. CSIS wrote that great powers increasingly rely on “shadow supply chains” for dual-use components as defense industries outgrow traditional oversight frameworks (https://www.csis.org/analysis/shadow-supply-chains).

All I’m saying — all I’ve ever said — is that ambiguity is the oxygen of nuclear instability. Silence is where misunderstandings metastasize. Lack of transparency is where accidents begin.

And that’s why I keep pulling at this thread. Not to accuse, not to expose, not to sensationalize — but to map the pattern. To show how the pieces fit, how doctrine mutates, how industry shapes strategy, and how old ideas — like neutron logic — never truly vanish.

Because if there’s one thing the Cold War taught us, it’s this:

Weapons don’t disappear.

They reappear somewhere else.

In new hands, in new forms, under new doctrines.

And the only defense we have — the only real one — is understanding.