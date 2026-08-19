Chapter Two — The First Envelope And The First Spike

The HIV Virus was like Tom Cruise jumping to board a helicopter in Mission Impossible. First the virus must grab the helicopter skid rail to attach, preferablybwith two arms, then pull itself into the cell to infect the immune cell. The two arms were proteins called GP120 and GP41.

In 1988, a doctor named Fauci explained how my good friend Rob, so young and so healthy, died in 1987. The explanation came quickly, like Rob’s death, which is the signature for military live exercises.