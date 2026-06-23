Chapter 5

The Drones Come Home to Roost

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan changed far more than the countries where they were fought. They changed the way governments gathered information, tracked people, monitored populations, and projected power. What began as battlefield technology overseas would eventually migrate across borders and into domestic life. The drones, sensors, databases, satellites, surveillance platforms, and intelligence systems developed during two decades of war did not remain confined to distant deserts and mountains. They came home.