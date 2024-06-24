On October 6th, 1931, Al Capone faced his trial on income tax evasion that would put him away for eleven years in prison. As a prelude to the trial, Capone began squirreling away a 100 Million dollar fortune with the help of Chicago Outfit lawyer Sidney Korshak.

Understandable, Capone had Korshak spread the money out between the entire network of crime families in the United States who had taken the Sicilian Cosa Nostra (Our Thing) Oath of secrecy and allegiance until death.

While each Sicilian crime family in major American cities pursued their own interests for the most part, the racing wire was a form of interstate gambling that linked all the families. Capone’s Continental Press racing wire and daily racing form made every newsstand and cigar store in America a bookie's joint, and this mutual interest led to the cooperation of regional crime families into a national syndicate led by Capone.