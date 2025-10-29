Part 1 — Candace says the quiet part out loud

I’ve watched a lot of people bounce off the easy explanation—pick a flag, pick a villain, end of story. Candace didn’t do that this time. She started pulling on a thread: military and intelligence influence around Turning Point USA, and a donor constellation that calls itself Ziklag—a name lifted straight out of Samuel’s frontier pages.

The factual baseline is not hard to establish: Ziklag is the internal name of a private, invitation-only donor network that operates through a Texas 501(c)(3) called USATransform, and mainstream reporters have matched it to projects touching elections, schools, and church-based mobilization. ProPublica