PART I — Good Morning, Beautiful Researchers

Good morning, beautiful researchers. Good morning, wherever you are in this strange empire of surveillance, rare-earth metals, jet fuel, and metadata. I’m writing from a small farmhouse where the coffee pot is older than most of the hedge funds currently bankrolling America’s modern warmaking aristocracy.

And yet the patterns haven’t changed. They’ve just moved from paper to packet, from ledger to telemetry, from ledger-book DuPonts to the next-generation Rales dynasty.

Even Reuters admits that rare-earth monopolies have become the new oil fields, the new artillery factories, the hidden power plants inside 21st-century geopolitics (https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-race-secure-rare-earths-2022-10-01/).

When I say “our researchers need to return to the oldest warmaking family in America,” I’m not speaking metaphorically. The DuPonts invented the American war supply chain, from the gunpowder in 1812 through the dynamite of the Civil War and the chemicals of World War II. Bloomberg has chronicled how their fortune was always tied to explosives, nitrates, and military contracts (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-06-06/dupont-s-history-of-explosives).

And when you understand that lineage, you understand why Charlie Kirk never had a chance once he crossed their path — because he stepped into a 250-year machinery that does not tolerate deviation.

You want to know why the Rales brothers matter? Because they are the next DuPonts, except with data centers, missile alloys, and global private equity muscle instead of powder mills. Forbes lists Mitchell Rales as one of the richest industrialists alive, with controlling stakes in companies that dominate aerospace composites (https://www.forbes.com/profile/mitchell-rales/).

When a family like that moves into the metals used for ramjet vanes and missile nose-cones, you’re not talking about investment — you’re talking about architecture.

Architecture of war. Architecture of control.

And that is why we go back to the DuPonts. Because the pattern never died — it just changed hands.

PART II — Before the Planes, There Was the Powder

Everyone thinks the story begins with the Egyptian planes — SU-BTT and SU-BND — following Erika Kirk across 73 flights. But the real beginning is two centuries earlier, when Pierre Samuel du Pont de Nemours stepped onto American soil and offered the new republic the gift it would never escape: industrialized explosives.

Smithsonian Magazine recounts how DuPont’s powder mills supplied nearly half the Union Army’s gunpowder during the Civil War (https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/dupont-gunpowder-180967104/). That’s the original metadata — the chemical signature of American empire.

The June 25th meeting of HowMet with the Tennessee Governor with Egyptian planes stands out on the spy plane’s itinerary.

The Rales brothers simply upgraded the powder mill to a metallurgical mill — Howmet, Arconic, the Pittsburgh alloy corridors. The Wall Street Journal documented how aerospace-grade alloys and rare-earth composites surged in strategic value as missile modernization programs expanded (https://www.wsj.com/articles/pentagon-weapons-supply-chain). And wouldn’t you know it — those industrial corridors match perfectly with the flight path metadata from the Dassault 7X aircraft we’ve been tracking since Fort Detrick.

Same pattern. Same pipeline. Same families.

Every time someone gets close to the American war-metals equation — from JFK to Charlie Kirk — the reaction is not random. It is the immune system of a weapons monopoly defending itself. And right now, that immune system is spelled R-A-L-E-S.

PART III — The Rales Pattern

Let me spell this out slowly, beautifully, plainly — the way Gary Webb would have written it if he were talking about alloy sabotage instead of cocaine:

The Rales brothers are cornering the rare-earth metals used in the Sentinel ICBM, the Arrow-3 interceptors, and the next-gen NATO guidance platforms.

You don’t have to take my word for it. Defense News has been sounding the alarm about missile modernization supply bottlenecks — bottlenecks controlled by only a handful of companies, including the Rales-linked Howmet Aerospace (https://www.defensenews.com/air/2023/10/05/sentinel-icbm-program-faces-new-delays/). And when you connect the filings, the acquisitions, the metallurgical patents, you see exactly what we saw with the DuPonts 150 years ago: monopoly through necessity.

War needs metal. Metal needs monopoly.

Monopoly needs secrecy.

Secrecy needs enforcement.

And that is where the Egyptian planes come in — because they are the global shuttle between rare-earth extraction, governor’s mansions, aerospace retrofitting hubs, and classified trade missions that no one is supposed to correlate.

But we did. Because metadata doesn’t lie. Only people do.

PART IV — The Planes Are the Answer Key

When Candace Owens started edging toward Pierre DuPont and the Rales brothers, the reaction was immediate, furious, and predictable. Because the planes tell the story no press secretary wants to explain. The Washington Post confirmed that foreign dignitary flights often run hybrid trade missions—half diplomatic, half commercial (https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/06/15/diplomatic-flights/). And these Dassault jets were never diplomatic flights.

They were logistical flights. Extractive flights.

War-metals flights.

Where did they land?

Nebraska — Warren Buffett territory, home of Duncan Aviation, retrofitting center for electronic warfare pods.

Tennessee — Bill Lee’s turf, where Oak Ridge and Clinch River sit like sleeping dragons of nuclear metallurgy.

Utah — Governor Cox, Northrop Grumman territory, Sentinel missile architecture.

Arkansas — Huckabee world, rare-earth corridors near the old bauxite routes.

Every landing mapped perfectly onto the war-metals supply chain. CNBC reported how state-level rare-earth deals are now central to missile development timelines (https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/14/rare-earth-mining-us-missiles.html).

Now tell me:

Why would media figures making $400,000 a month try to drag Candace away from that?

Because the people paying them know that once you start mapping flight metadata to metallurgical monopolies, the story collapses like a cheap tent.

And the thing about metadata is — it doesn’t care who tries to suppress it.

PART V — Dog Whistles and Diversions

The moment Candace mentioned DuPont, the dog whistles began. And I don’t mean metaphorically. When a media figure with millions of disaffected young male viewers describes a woman’s home security as “a fat cop and a four-foot fence,” that is not commentary — that is targeting. The New York Times reported that online harassment campaigns often escalate into offline mob actions when influencers frame a target as vulnerable (https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/15/technology/online-harassment-women.html).

So who benefits from dragging Candace away from metallurgy and back toward small-ball breadcrumbs?

Not her.

Not the public.

Not the truth.

But the Rales brothers and DuPonts?

They benefit immensely from diversions. They always have. Politico detailed how industrial dynasties deploy media surrogates whenever congressional attention nears their defense holdings (https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/07/lobbying-defense-contractors-355903). If they did it for hearings, they would certainly do it to save a trillion-dollar missile monopoly.

Because if the public realizes that warmaking in America has never been ideological — only dynastic — the whole machine faces a legitimacy crisis.

And that’s why we go back to the DuPonts.

Because if you don’t understand how the oldest war family operates, you will never understand how the newest one does.

PART VI — THE OLDEST FAMILY IN WARMAKING

When I say “follow the metal,” I’m not being poetic. I’m being literal. War is metallurgy before it’s ideology. It’s refining, alloying, forging, machining — and the family that mastered it long before the Pentagon was even an idea was the DuPont family. Their empire didn’t begin with chemicals; it began with gunpowder, the original rare earth of armies. The Smithsonian has documented how DuPont became America’s dominant explosives supplier from the War of 1812 through World War I, shaping not only battlefields but the balance of industrial power in the young republic.

Source: Smithsonian Magazine — https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/dupont-dynasty-1809616/

And here’s the pattern that keeps repeating across centuries: whenever America steps into a new form of conflict — muskets, artillery, dynamite, smokeless powder, early aviation fuels, polymers, nuclear intermediates, or (now) missile-critical rare earths — DuPont material is already there waiting. CNN once described DuPont as “America’s most powerful dynasty,” not because they held public office, but because they quietly built the industrial substrate of war.

Source: CNN Money — https://money.cnn.com/magazines/fortune/fortune_archive/2003/10/27/352872/

This continuity matters. You don’t stay atop war metallurgy for 220 years unless you know how to recruit new partners. The DuPonts of the 19th century absorbed gunpowder rivals. The DuPonts of the 20th century absorbed chemical giants. And the DuPont interests of the 21st century, I argue, have found their logical successors in the Rales brothers, whose Howmet portfolio is now positioned exactly where DuPont once stood: at the material bottleneck of missile warfare. The Financial Times profiled the Rales brothers as “quiet empire builders,” emphasizing their strategy of consolidating niche industrial markets before global competitors even realize the consolidation has begun.

Source: Financial Times — https://www.ft.com/content/da1dcb4e-6b4e-11e7-bfeb-33fe0c5b7eaa

The deeper you go into rare-earth supply chains, turbine metallurgy, disk alloys, missile guidance casings, and thermal shielding, the more the landscape begins to resemble a map from the 1800s: a handful of families providing the skeletal structure of war. Only the names change — the function does not.

PART VII — HOWMET AND THE NEW POWDER KEG

Howmet Aerospace is not a household name, and that’s the point. Real power is usually upstream from brand recognition. Howmet makes the metals that make the machines that make the wars. Turbine blades, missile skins, high-temp alloys, engine cores — all the parts that melt if you get them wrong and win wars if you get them right. Reuters recently reported that Howmet’s earnings are driven overwhelmingly by “defense engine components,” a polite industry term for the hardened, heat-resistant metals that sit inside missiles and fighter jets.

Source: Reuters — https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/howmet-aerospace-beats-profit-estimates-strong-defense-demand-2024-02-13/

The problem — or opportunity, depending on who you are — is that missile modernization is no longer about explosive yield. It’s about metallurgy that can withstand higher thrust and hotter combustion without deforming. That is exactly where Howmet has positioned itself. Defense News covered how the Pentagon’s shift to hypersonic systems requires “novel alloys and thermal protection materials,” which only a few firms can produce at scale.

Source: Defense News — https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2023/03/15/hypersonics-materials-gap/

And here’s where the Rales brothers arrive in the story. Their holding company, Danaher → Fortive → Colfax → Enovis → and Howmet-adjacent interests all share a pattern: find a chokepoint material in a chokepoint industry and quietly buy the chokepoint. The Washington Post described the brothers’ strategy as “industrial consolidation through precision acquisitions,” which is exactly the formula you would use if your goal were to corner a future wartime supply chain without ever saying the word war.

Source: The Washington Post — https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/03/10/danaher-rales-brothers/

The Egyptians aren’t flying 73 planes into the American interior because they’re looking for sightseeing opportunities. They’re flying where missile materials are refined, tested, and secured. Howmet is the powder keg of the 21st century — the powder just happens to be exotic metals rather than saltpeter.

PART VIII — THE PLANES, THE GOVERNORS, AND THE METADATA

People ask me why I keep repeating the phrase “follow the planes.” Because the planes don’t lie. Politicians lie. Spokesmen lie. Press releases lie. But tail numbers? Tail numbers are timestamps glued to longitude. If you want to know what’s happening in the shadows, look at what moves when nobody is watching. FlightAware reported that foreign-state-owned business jets are increasingly used as “diplomatic workhorses,” enabling unlogged meetings with governors, defense contractors, and industrial suppliers under the guise of private aviation.

Source: FlightAware (via NBC News aviation reporting) — https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/private-jets-diplomatic-tool-rcna9978

Look at where the Egyptian Dassaults go: Tennessee (Oak Ridge corridor), Arkansas (URanium & rare-earth intersection), Utah (missile testing & rare-earth extraction), and Michigan (aerospace machining & AI-defense contracting). Every stop corresponds to a critical metal, a refinery, or a missile-program governor. The Associated Press noted that foreign trade missions increasingly target “advanced materials, aerospace supply chains, and defense-adjacent manufacturing,” especially in states with governors willing to sign accelerated industrial agreements.

Source: Associated Press — https://apnews.com/article/us-states-foreign-governments-lobbying-1c62c1e04c8b46a692bc99be9c7d6f24

And here’s the overlooked part: these flights almost always arrive before the public policy shifts, not after. A governor announces a “new aerospace partnership” on Monday; the plane was there on Thursday. A defense contractor announces a “materials innovation hub” on Friday; the plane was there two weeks earlier. Politico published a major piece on how governors increasingly act as “para-diplomats” in defense-related deals, often without congressional oversight.

Source: Politico — https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/24/governors-foreign-policy-00108061

The metadata tells the story. The story is not about Egypt. The story is not about the planes. The story is about who the planes visit — and why those visits always intersect with rare-earth bottlenecks and missile metallurgy contracts.

PART IX — THE DOG WHISTLE AND THE DIVERSION

If you want to stop a journalist from following the executive suite, you don’t argue with them. You distract them. You pull them off the scent. You redirect them toward a mid-level source, a fringe narrative, a tempting breadcrumb. The New York Times documented how disinformation campaigns increasingly rely on “decoy narratives” designed to pull investigators away from material supply-chain evidence and toward personality-driven drama.

Source: The New York Times — https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/22/technology/disinformation-decoy-narratives.html

And that’s exactly what we saw when the dog whistle blew. Suddenly everyone was chasing the wrong lead. Suddenly everyone was staring at Fort Huachuca instead of Wilmington. Suddenly people forgot that DuPont and the Rales brothers represent two centuries of continuity in wartime material monopolies. Distraction is not an accident; it’s a tactic.

NBC News published a study showing that coordinated outrage cycles online can divert public attention from regulatory hearings, industrial acquisitions, and defense appropriations — often within hours.

Source: NBC News — https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/social-media/social-media-outrage-distraction-n1288899

Look at the timeline: the moment the investigation got close to DuPont, the dog whistle blew. The moment researchers began looking at Howmet, the outrage machine activated. The closer you get to the old war families, the more noise they generate. That’s the pattern. You could set a watch by it.

PART X — THEORY OF THE CASE: WHY THE DUPONT–RALES AXIS MATTERS

Here’s my theory of the case — the synthesis of everything we’ve gathered from nine years of metadata, metallurgy, aviation logs, trade missions, rare-earth extraction, missile contracts, and pattern recognition.

1. War is no longer about armies — it is about alloys.

Missiles define wars. Alloys define missiles. Only a tiny handful of companies control high-temp nickel, hafnium, rhenium, terbium, dysprosium, and advanced turbine disc metallurgy. Reuters has repeatedly emphasized that the Pentagon’s future systems depend on “materials supply security,” not manpower.

Source: Reuters — https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-military-supply-chain-rare-earths-2023-08-15/

2. The DuPont lineage is the oldest American template for wartime material monopolies.

Gunpowder to chemicals to polymers to nuclear intermediates — the pattern is consistent: control the substrate of war, and you control the war.

3. The Rales brothers are the modern inheritors of this template.

Their Howmet empire is positioned at the chokepoint of missile metallurgy, exactly where DuPont sat 100 years ago. The Wall Street Journal called their industrial strategy “quiet consolidation of upstream defense infrastructure.”

Source: Wall Street Journal — https://www.wsj.com/articles/danaher-rales-industrial-conglomerate-11629909720

4. The Egyptian planes are metadata vectors revealing the true supply chain.

They visit governors and plants before contracts are announced. They orbit rare-earth sites before appropriations move. They shadow political movements before narratives shift.

5. Every major node in this pattern points back to the same axis:

DuPont ⇄ Rales ⇄ Howmet ⇄ Rare Earths ⇄ Missile Modernization.

6. Therefore: the story is not personal. It is structural.

Families rise. Families merge. Families pass the torch of war-making metallurgy from century to century. What we are witnessing now is not a conspiracy — it is succession.

Bloomberg wrote that the modern defense economy is shaped not by public policy but by “private industrial dynasties with multigenerational strategies.”

Source: Bloomberg — https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-14/industrial-dynasties-driving-defense-economy

And that, beautiful people, is the heart of it.

The DuPonts were the war family of the 19th century.

The Rales brothers are the war family of the 21st.

And the planes — those quiet, unassuming jets slicing across the American sky — are simply tracing the line of inheritance from one dynasty to the next.