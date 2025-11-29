Part One — Good Morning, Beautiful People: The Desert Triangle That Shouldn’t Exist

Good morning, you beautiful people — George Webb here, and the Blanding Block Party has begun. Candace Owens’ planes are now being chased by Ian Carroll and Baron Coleman, and everyone is coming up with Blanding.

When you kept seeing Logan, Brigham City, and Blanding, Utah, well, I shouted about it in September. And a few people noticed. Of course, I have been saying NATO has been trying to move nukes into Ukraine since 2017, so I probably didn’t raise any new eyebrows.

But things have changed now in Utah with Candace Owens putting out the receipts of two mystery Egyptian jets, which are making a lot of nuclear metadata stops while squeezing in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The Egyptian military jets’ with diplomatic immunity metadata look to me like Zelensky is getting very serious about getting nuclear missile tech in Utah to change the game in the Ukraine War. One of the biggest weapons brokers the CIA employs, Paul Manafort, spent a lot of time in Ukraine after getting Pakistan nuclear submarines and missiles.

But now the biggest names in livestream are knocking on Blanding, Utah in the same week of research — a dusty little dot in Utah most Americans couldn’t find on a road atlas — well… all I can say is welcome to the Block Party. And maybe this coalition will stop the exfiltration of nuclear missiles to a madman prepared to hit the red button.

So let’s check off Zelensky’s hypothetical Christmas list, and see what Utah has under the tree for the Ukraine War. We will start in Logan, Utah at Tyler Robinson’s Utah State and the Center For Anticipatory Intelligence - like false flags.

Logan gives us brainpower — the Space Dynamics Lab, where the next generation of missile guidance and satellite cueing is coded into little black boxes nobody talks about.

Brigham City gives us muscle — the old Morton Thiokol test range where the desert floor still remembers the rumble of shuttle boosters and solid rocket motors.

And Blanding? That gives us nuclear fuel that possibly can help make Ukraine’s fouled uranium into warheads again, and that’s where my reporting antenna starts buzzing like a ham radio on a thunderstorm night.

Three nodes. Three functions. All inside two hours of each other.

Somebody’s rebuilding a Cold War corridor, folks — and they’re doing it right under the nose of the American public.

Part Two — White Mesa: The Last Yellowcake Mill Standing

Let’s talk about Blanding. Candace’s Egyptian jets land there a lot. Baron Coleman notices a lot of Google searches there. Ian Carroll has picked up the vibe as well. Blanding is not Park City, not Provo — Blanding, population “don’t blink or you’ll miss it.”

Sitting just south of town is the White Mesa Mill, the last conventional uranium mill still operating in the United States. The last one. For some reason, President Joe Biden reactivated it after it sat dormant for two decades, right around the time the Ukrainian War started. Hmmmm.

Every other mill in America is shuttered or fenced off with warning signs about contamination. Not this one. This one is humming again—uranium rock in, yellowcake out.

Now, does yellowcake make a warhead? No. Don’t let Colin Powell fool you. But does yellowcake represent the front end of a fuel cycle that the U.S. doesn’t need, but Ukraine needs desparately as a game changer in the Ukraine War again?

Oh yes. And any time America restarts a fuel cycle, history tells us that warheads aren’t far behind. But I’m not saying that — the pattern is. To me, the metadata here is heading toward another nuclear Cuban Missile Crisis with Russia, this time with Odessa.

Part Three — The Illinois Chokepoint: The Furnace Door

Now, let’s walk the chain.

Yellowcake doesn’t fly into a warhead.

It has to go through a furnace door called conversion.

Only one facility does that in the U.S.:

ConverDyn, Metropolis, Illinois.

That’s where U₃O₈ turns into UF₆ — the gaseous form that can be enriched.

The entire American uranium pipe squeezes through this one nozzle.

So when you see the U.S. reactivating the first step (White Mesa)

and the second step (Metropolis), you realize somebody is quietly plugging the gaps in a chain that used to feed the Cold War’s nuclear appetite.

Nobody’s announcing it. But the infrastructure is shrugging itself back to life. Patterns, not pronouncements.

Part Four — Logan: The Eyes and Ears of Sentinel

Let’s roll north to Logan — Utah State University — the Space Dynamics Lab, the little campus lab with a Pentagon-sized shadow.

SDL builds the things that tell missiles where they are, where they’re going, and how not to get fooled by decoys. Sensors. Navigation packages. Star trackers. Telemetry.

Stuff that you don’t even know exists until it misses by six feet instead of six inches.

You want to know how Sentinel will see the world? Ask Logan. They’ve been building these black boxes for forty years.

Once you understand that, the Utah triangle stops being random geography.

It starts looking like a supply chain.

Part Five — Morton Thiokol: The Desert Forge Wakes Up Again

Head west from Brigham City, and you hit Promontory — an empty desert except for the one thing the whole world forgot about after Challenger: the rocket yards.

Morton Thiokol became ATK. ATK became Northrop Grumman.

But the test stands are still there, and they’re firing Sentinel’s stage-one and stage-two boosters today.

The same desert where America cast its Cold War rocket motors is being used to build the replacement for Minuteman III.

Why does that matter? Because propulsion, guidance, and uranium processing are all showing up on the same 150-mile corridor. Nobody planned it that way? Maybe.

But the metadata says otherwise.

Part Six — Idaho National Laboratory: The Breeder Reactor Ghost

Now we go north — not to make accusations, but to pull the historical file folder off the shelf.

Idaho National Laboratory is the birthplace of America’s breeder-reactor experiments. EBR-I. EBR-II. Fast reactors. Pyroprocessing. The works.

INL doesn’t produce plutonium for warheads today. Let me say that clearly.

But if you’re building a modern nuclear posture, and you suddenly reignite the front end of the uranium chain in Utah… and your historical breeder-reactor lab is sitting 250 miles away with decades of institutional memory…

You have to ask the investigative question: Is this a coincidence? Or is this how a superpower quietly reconstructs a capability everyone thought was dead?

That’s not conspiracy. That’s strategic anthropology.

Part Seven — Los Alamos: Where the Cores Are Born Again

Next stop: Los Alamos National Laboratory.

This one isn’t hidden. The U.S. is openly restarting plutonium pit production — thirty pits per year by the 2030s. These pits are the beating hearts of the W87-1 warheads that go on Sentinel. On smuggled plutonium pit the size of a baseball would me Zelensky’s nuclear dreams come true.

No breeder reactors here. No yellowcake. Just machining, casting, and the kind of glove-box wizardry that makes a nuclear core hum like a tuning fork.

So what’s Utah to Los Alamos. Utah builds the delivery system.

Los Alamos builds the payload. Pantex marries the two. This is how the puzzle fits.

Part Eight — Pantex: The Assembly Cathedral

Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas — America’s nuclear chapel. Final assembly.

Final disassembly. Final decisions.

This is where the W87-1 gets bolted to a Sentinel airframe. Again one nuclear baseball, on Zelensky nuclear dream come true. This is where the desert work of Utah and the plutonium work of New Mexico shake hands for the first time.

Every warhead in America either begins or ends at Pantex.

If you want to understand the Sentinel program, you have to understand the Pantex handshake.

Part Nine — Dimona: The Debate That Never Dies

Now — we tread lightly. This is not an accusation. This is not confirmation.

This is context.

For half a century, analysts have debated the purpose of Israel’s Dimona facility — officially the Negev Nuclear Research Center. Israel has never confirmed a single thing. Not one warhead. Not one gram of plutonium.

But historians, former inspectors, and researchers have long asked whether Dimona operated a plutonium-producing heavy-water reactor in the 1960s–1990s. Zelensky can get plutonium pits from Israel. He doesn’t need Pantex.

So here’s the investigative question — not a claim:

When the U.S. begins modernizing its own arsenal… when new warheads appear on the docket…. when the manufacturing nodes align in a strange desert corridor…

Analysts naturally ask: What role — if any — do international nuclear allies play in the technical ecosystem of modernization?

Nothing more. Nothing less. A question, not a verdict.

Part Ten — The Convergence: Utah, Idaho, New Mexico, Texas

So what do we have?

A corridor where:

White Mesa makes the yellowcake

Logan builds the brain

Brigham City builds the muscle

Idaho holds the breeder-reactor memory

Los Alamos casts the pit

Pantex assembles the warhead

When you lay the nodes on a map, you don’t get a conspiracy.

You get a supply chain — one America pretended it didn’t need anymore.

But Sentinel is the proof that we do.

And it is being rebuilt in plain sight.

You don’t need a leak. You don’t need a whistleblower.

You just need to follow the metadata. It never lies.