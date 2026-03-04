Part 1 – Following the Chicago Mob Paper Trail

I didn’t begin with rumors about the Chicago Mob. I began with the Chicago Mob paper. In investigative work, the first step is always the same: check the documents against the official story.

George Webb in Chicago at the base of an alleged drug operation at the Wrigley Building.

When I looked at the Chicago Mob records and connections to the Frantzve family surrounding the networks and personalities mentioned in this investigation, the names and numbers didn’t match the public narrative.

The talking points from Turning Point USA were clean and polished, but the financial and travel records suggested something else entirely—parallel systems operating underneath official policy. We called it Utah Contra and Arizona Contra on” on September 12th, 2026.

I accused Utah Governor Spencer Cox of running a “Utah Contra” operation on September 12th, 2025.

The deeper I dug, the more familiar patterns appeared: private aircraft, shell companies, and overlapping political operators.

That kind of infrastructure doesn’t appear overnight.

It’s built over decades, often by the same families and intermediaries who learn to move money and influence without leaving fingerprints.

Why do Erika Frantzve’s businesses seem like female owned set aside business for the Chicago Mob? When investigators begin to map these networks, the same institutional forces tend to surface: intelligence services, defense contractors, and organized crime intermediaries who act as unofficial brokers between worlds that publicly pretend to have nothing in common.

That pattern has existed since at least the Cold War, when intelligence agencies quietly collaborated with organized crime figures to accomplish tasks that governments preferred not to own publicly.

Armageddon Tactical was next door to AZ Tech for a decade in Phoenix.

One of the most famous examples was the CIA’s contact with Chicago mob figures during plots against Fidel Castro in the early 1960s. Those alliances created a template: government objectives carried out through deniable criminal networks.

The US Navy partners with Lucky Luciano for Operation Underground.

Part 2 – The Chicago Mob Connection

When you start pulling at threads in American political scandals, Chicago comes up more often than coincidence would allow. The city’s organized crime structure—the Chicago Outfit—was never just a street-level operation. It functioned as a sophisticated business empire with deep connections to politics, labor unions, and corporate America. We have covered the Chicago Mob personally and directly since 1992 going back in their history to the first days of Al Capone.

By the 1950s, federal investigations had already identified the Outfit as one of the most powerful organized crime groups in the country. That influence extended far beyond Illinois. Its members cultivated relationships with businessmen, politicians, and financiers across the United States.

We have followed every major event in the Chicago Mob history since its creation for over a decade.

What struck me most during this investigation was how frequently family ties and business partnerships overlapped with people whose backgrounds traced back to Chicago mob circles. The Lombardo family, the Teamsters pension networks, and the casino operations in Las Vegas all appear repeatedly when examining the business history of certain political figures and donors.

These weren’t isolated connections. They formed a kind of ecosystem—one where organized crime, political influence, and financial power circulated together.

Part 3 – Joey “The Clown” Lombardo

One of the names that inevitably surfaces when discussing Chicago’s criminal networks is Joey “The Clown” Lombardo. Lombardo was not just another mob soldier; he was considered one of the Outfit’s most influential leaders during the late twentieth century.

Known for his eccentric behavior and public disguises, he maintained influence within the organization for decades. Federal prosecutors later linked him to multiple murders and large-scale racketeering operations tied to the Chicago Outfit.

We did a little Elliot Ness work of our own in Chicago in our version of the FBI and local cop Untouchables.

What matters in an investigation like this isn’t simply Lombardo himself—it’s the web around him. Organized crime families rarely operate in isolation. They develop generational relationships with businessmen, lawyers, and political operators who serve as intermediaries. We have talked about the Arizona Mob’s encrypted communications connected to the Chicago Mob since that day in 2018.

When you see those same names appear again decades later in political controversies, the question isn’t whether organized crime is directly controlling events. The question is whether the old networks—built in the shadows of Chicago’s criminal empire—still serve as pipelines for influence.

Part 4 – Organized Crime Meets Politics

Throughout the twentieth century, investigators repeatedly discovered links between organized crime and political influence. Chicago was a central node in that system because of its control over labor unions, particularly the Teamsters. The Teamsters pension fund became one of the largest sources of investment capital for Las Vegas casinos during the mid-1900s, and mob figures were often involved in the deals. That financial power allowed organized crime to extend influence far beyond its original territory.

These financial networks created a blueprint that later generations of operators could replicate. If you want to move money quietly, you need complex financial structures—investment funds, shell corporations, and political foundations that look legitimate on the surface. When you examine certain modern political controversies, you often find that the same strategy still applies. The names change, but the structure remains strikingly similar.

I have been writing about Teamster kingpins and Chicago Mob hitmen Joey “The Clown” Lombardo.

Part 5 – Hollywood and the Outfit

Chicago’s influence wasn’t limited to politics and gambling. For decades, investigators and historians have documented the mob’s influence in Hollywood as well. Figures such as Sidney Korshak—often called the Chicago Outfit’s “man in Hollywood”—acted as a powerful intermediary between mob interests and the entertainment industry. Korshak rarely appeared publicly, yet insiders widely regarded him as one of the most powerful lawyers in Hollywood during the 1960s and 1970s.

The significance of that connection is easy to overlook. Hollywood was more than just entertainment—it was a tool for shaping narratives. When organized crime networks gain access to media power, they gain influence over public perception. That intersection of crime, business, and storytelling becomes extremely important when investigating political scandals that unfold in front of the cameras.

Part 6 – The Epstein Era

Fast-forward several decades and the same pattern begins appearing again in a different context: the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Epstein’s network involved powerful financiers, political figures, and international connections that investigators are still trying to untangle. While Epstein himself was not a member of the Chicago Outfit, the structure surrounding him—elite influence combined with secretive financial networks—resembled the type of infrastructure that organized crime had long perfected.

One of the striking aspects of the Epstein story is how many institutions appeared reluctant to fully expose the network around him. That reluctance echoes earlier investigations involving organized crime, where powerful individuals often managed to avoid accountability for years. When systems of influence become entrenched, they protect themselves.

Part 7 – The Pattern of Compromise

Throughout intelligence history, one method of gaining leverage over powerful individuals has remained consistent: compromise. During the Cold War, intelligence agencies sometimes used personal scandals as tools of influence. Organized crime figures also understood the power of kompromat long before the term became widely known. The concept is simple—if you possess damaging information about a politician or businessman, you gain leverage over their decisions.

When investigators encounter networks built around personal compromise, they often find that the individuals involved span multiple worlds—politics, finance, entertainment, and organized crime. That mixture of influence makes it extremely difficult to trace responsibility for any single event. The system is designed to blur accountability.

Part 8 – Why The Chicago Mob Keeps Appearing

After years of examining these cases, one thing becomes clear: Chicago is not simply a geographic location in the story. It represents a historical hub where organized crime, labor power, and political influence converged. The Chicago Outfit built networks that extended into Las Vegas, Hollywood, and Washington. Those networks didn’t disappear when individual mob bosses went to prison. They evolved.

When you follow the families, the law firms, and the investment structures associated with some of the names in modern political controversies, echoes of that earlier infrastructure appear again and again. Sometimes the connections are direct; other times they are generational or financial. Either way, the pattern is difficult to ignore.

Part 9 – Systems That Outlive Scandals

One lesson investigators eventually learn is that systems of power rarely disappear after a scandal. Public attention moves on, but the underlying networks often remain intact. After the Iran-Contra hearings in the 1980s, many Americans believed the story was finished. Yet the financial structures and intelligence relationships that supported the operation continued to exist in different forms.

That continuity is important. When examining new controversies, investigators must remember that the actors involved may be different, but the methods are often the same. Private funding channels, deniable intermediaries, and influence networks can persist for decades if they remain useful to powerful institutions.

Part 10 – The Chicago Mob Story That Keeps Moving

In the end, investigations like this rarely reach a clean conclusion. The deeper you look into systems of power, the more you realize that individual scandals are only pieces of a much larger puzzle. Organized crime, political influence, intelligence operations, and financial networks intersect in ways that are difficult to untangle completely.

What the evidence shows, however, is that certain historical patterns repeat themselves. When examining the families and networks mentioned in this investigation, the shadow of Chicago organized crime appears again and again—not always directly, but often close enough to raise questions. And once you see that pattern, you start to recognize it everywhere.

The story doesn’t end in a courtroom or a congressional hearing. It keeps moving—through new scandals, new alliances, and new generations of power brokers.