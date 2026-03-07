George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mary cyrilla behrndt metzger's avatar
mary cyrilla behrndt metzger
14m

Action Packed Sub Stack!

Reply
Share
jennifer miller's avatar
jennifer miller
1h

thank you for your diligence all these years, i found out about your reporting from my sister in show low az. she died in 2922 because the clinic there would not treat her for a broken foot bone and a double fractured forearm bones-becuz she wasn't vaxed w/the recent psyop-op stuff

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Webb · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture