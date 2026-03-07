Candace Owens is covering the book CHAOS by Tom O’Neill about the Manson Murders. One problem - Tom leaves out the most important actor in the drama - Robert Allen Hale.

Here is a new feature I am trying since some readers have asked for more audio content. This is a Notebook LM summary of my two-hour presentation this morning, in a five-minute summary.

Robert Allen Hale, the son of FBI Agent IB Hale, who is present at every turn of the JFK assassination.

IB Hale is involved in everything from changing the JFK parade route to getting Oswald jobs, to choosing Parkland Hospital, driving by a closer trauma center, to planting the “Magic Bullet” at Parkland Hospital.

Robert Allen Hale is the man selecting young, fetching females who would go on Dr. Jolly West’s LSD Cult Bus, “Hollywood Productions”, to rave LSD parties in the elite circles of Hollywood.

Oh yeah, the selected leader of the Haight Ashbury cult? Charlie Manson. Here is the infographic summary of my two-hour podcast this morning.

Millionaire heiress Abigail Folger, whose family sponsored the Free Clinic in Haight Ashbury, was, of course, murdered with Sharon Tate by the Manson-created cult a year later. It appears she was targeted from the first days by Robert Allen Hale in Haight Ashbury in the Summer of Love in 1967.

Folger’s boyfriend, Wojo Frykowski, appears to have been pushing Robert Allen Hale’s South American pipeline of drugs, including psychedelic LSD and peyote, but we are documenting the Chicago Mob’s involvement in Laurel Canyon drug running more extensively every day.

Part 1 – The Robert Allen Hale Counterculture Connection

Around the same time that covert Cold War operations were expanding overseas, a very different cultural revolution was taking place inside the United States. In the late 1960s, San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district became the symbolic center of the “Summer of Love,” drawing thousands of young people seeking alternative lifestyles and political change. The Haight-Ashbury Free Clinic was created in 1967 to provide medical care for that influx of youth, eventually becoming a model for hundreds of free clinics across the country.

But the counterculture era also intersected with darker experiments. During the same period, the CIA was running the MKUltra program—an extensive series of experiments designed to explore mind-control techniques and the behavioral effects of drugs like LSD. Many of these experiments were conducted through universities, hospitals, and private researchers.

Part 2 – Hale’s LSD, Mind Control, and the Sixties

The MKUltra program wasn’t widely known until the 1970s, when congressional investigations revealed that the CIA had secretly administered psychoactive drugs to unwitting subjects. Researchers hoped substances like LSD could be used to influence behavior or extract information.

Decades later, journalists and filmmakers began revisiting the possibility that elements of the 1960s counterculture overlapped with these intelligence experiments. Some writers have speculated about connections between MKUltra researchers and figures who circulated within the Haight-Ashbury scene, though definitive proof remains elusive.

Part 3 – The Manson Shock - Dr. Jolly West Engineered, Hale Implemented

Then came the event that shattered the illusion of the peaceful hippie movement: the Manson murders of 1969. Over two nights in August of that year, members of the Manson Family killed seven people in Los Angeles, including actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant. The brutality of the crimes shocked the country and seemed to symbolize the dark end of the 1960s counterculture.

The official explanation presented at trial was that Manson hoped to ignite a race war he called “Helter Skelter.” Yet journalists and historians have continued to revisit the case, examining whether there were deeper forces shaping the story of the era.

Part 4 – Competing Narratives

In recent years, documentaries and books have revisited the Manson case with fresh questions. Some researchers argue that the original narrative may have overlooked important connections within the broader political climate of the 1960s. For example, a Netflix documentary based on Tom O’Neill’s book Chaos explored whether Manson’s interactions with psychiatrist Louis “Jolly” West—who had ties to MKUltra research—might suggest a more complex background to the case.

Even so, mainstream historians caution that while intriguing circumstantial links exist, there is still no conclusive evidence that Manson himself was a participant in CIA programs. Most of the theories remain speculative, reflecting the lingering uncertainty surrounding one of America’s most infamous crimes.

Part 5 – The Power of Narrative

As a reporter, I’ve learned that history is often shaped as much by narrative as by facts. Once a story becomes widely accepted—whether it’s about a covert war in Central America or a cult in California—it can be difficult to challenge. The public tends to remember the headline version: rogue agents, a deranged cult leader, a few bad actors.

But digging deeper reveals a more complicated picture. Political scandals, for example, often arise from systemic conflicts over how power should be exercised in foreign policy. The Iran-Contra affair illustrated that tension between congressional oversight and covert executive actions.

Part 6 – The Long Shadow of Covert Operations

One of the lessons of the Cold War is that covert operations rarely remain isolated events. The infrastructure created for one mission—private contractors, financial networks, intelligence partnerships—can persist for decades. Historians studying Iran-Contra have noted that the operation relied on a “shadow network” of individuals operating outside formal government channels.

That’s why investigative journalists keep returning to these stories. Not because the past itself changes, but because the structures that produced it often remain hidden in plain sight.

Part 7 – Following the System

So when I say I started with paper and patience, that’s exactly what I mean. The story never really ends in a courtroom or a congressional hearing. It keeps moving—through financial systems, political alliances, and cultural narratives.

The Iran-Contra affair, the counterculture experiments of the 1960s, and the unresolved questions around the Manson era all point to the same underlying truth: complex systems rarely collapse when exposed. They evolve, adapt, and continue operating in new forms.

For a journalist, the job isn’t to claim the final answer. The job is to keep following the trail wherever the documents lead.

Part 8 – Staying True to the Paper Trail

I didn’t start with answers. I started with paper. In investigative journalism, that’s where the real story begins—not in rumors, not in press conferences, but in invoices, manifests, and numbers that don’t match the names attached to them. When I first looked at the documents that would eventually point me toward what I call the long shadow of the Iran-Contra road network, something felt off. Officials said nothing crossed the border. They said the operations were closed down and the books were balanced. But the paperwork told a different story. Weapons shipments were moving through cutouts and shell entities while funds circled through offshore accounts. That pattern is what first surfaced publicly during the Iran-Contra scandal, when secret arms sales to Iran were used to finance Contra rebels in Nicaragua despite Congressional prohibitions.

Those discoveries forced me to ask the question that every reporter eventually asks when the official explanation stops making sense: if the story we’re being told is incomplete, what structure lies behind it? The historical record shows that the Iran-Contra affair wasn’t just a rogue operation by a handful of individuals—it involved covert foreign-policy networks operating outside normal oversight. Investigations later revealed secret weapons transactions and funding streams that bypassed Congress entirely.

Part 9 – The System Behind the Scandal

What you learn after years of following these stories is that scandals rarely begin with a single event. They usually reveal systems already in motion. When the Iran-Contra operation surfaced in the 1980s, it exposed an informal infrastructure of intermediaries, intelligence officials, private contractors, and financial channels. In some cases, money from arms sales to Iran was diverted to support anti-communist rebels in Nicaragua, despite legal restrictions imposed by Congress.

That’s the part that stayed with me: systems don’t disappear when a scandal ends. They adapt. They evolve. When Congress investigated the affair, the public saw hearings and indictments. But what they didn’t see were the logistical networks—private aviation firms, offshore accounts, shell companies—that had been quietly built to move money and equipment across borders.

Part 10 – The Culture of “I Don’t Recall”

One phrase echoed through the Iran-Contra hearings more than any other: “I don’t recall.” Witness after witness repeated it as if it were a shield against accountability. The phrase became shorthand for a broader problem in national security oversight: operations carried out through layers of intermediaries are hard to trace back to a single decision-maker. The Iran-Contra investigations demonstrated how a network of officials and contractors could carry out covert policies while leaving ambiguous lines of responsibility.

For journalists, that ambiguity is where the work begins. When official testimony fails, you go back to the documents. Shipping records. Financial transfers. Travel logs. Those are the breadcrumbs. Over time, patterns emerge: the same companies appearing in different contexts, the same individuals showing up in unrelated investigations. That’s when a scandal starts to look less like a mistake and more like a design.