George Farmer and Candace Owens are no strangers to Rome; George has spoken there at the Rome Life Forum in September of 2024.

But the presence of David Axelrod at the same time in Rome, the Pope whisperer who tried to arrange Papal immunity for John Podesta when we sued and dropped the Podesta Group in 2017, is an odd coincidence.

We think another possible reason for CIA operative Joe Kent summoning his receivers of leaked Classified information is to give Papal sanction of his decade of ISIS gun running by propping up Kent’s ISIS, head-chopping warlord, Al-Julani, as the de facto leader of Syria.

Whether the reason for the Rome trip is to give legitimacy to the ISIS head chopper or just to provide diplomatic immunity for those running interference for Joe Kent remains to be seen.