Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol says he didn’t drop the ball covering the Assassination Roof he was supposed to be covering at the Trump Assassination. But we know the roof was left wide open for Thomas Crooks, and we know his three Beaver County Deputies left their posts when Trump took stage. They dropped the ball.

Blaming anybody other than the “Right Fielder” covering “Right Field”, the Assassin Roof, seems like misplacing the blame. Even little kids were smart enough to blame Bill Buckner when the ball went through his legs to lose the World Series.

I have never heard Bill Buckner of the Boston Red Sox blame the pitcher or the Manager of the Red Sox for the ball that rolled through his legs. No President was shot in this play, no bystander was murdered, and no other fans were wounded. Buckner took his guilt to his grave, but he never blamed anyone for his error.

But in the Trump Assassination, that’s exactly what Greg Nicol did - he blamed the Secret Service for covering his Assassination Roof. The roof could have been covered with one cop with an umbrella and a lawn chair.

Greg Nicol, to this day, has not apologized for smearing the Secret Service by blaming them for covering his rooftop. That’s all Greg Nicol and his team of six snipers had to cover - making the open Assassination Roof seem like willful negligence.

Nicol is also a K-9 officer. One K-9 could have easily sniffed out Crooks if he had been hiding somewhere he shouldn’t have been. Half of Greg Nicol’s team left the Trump Event before Trump was even scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. Sniper Woods of the Beaver County ESU Team snaps a picture of Crooks at 4:26 openly sitting at a retaining wall and says, “I‘m out. Be safe.” Who has a shift change when a suspicious person shows up? Who has three of their six snipers leave just as the President is about to speak?

Crooks doesn’t look like he is hiding at all. Quite the opposite. In fact, it seems like he's waiting for someone in the wide open, making no effort at all to conceal himself.

Crooks seems like he is a part of the sniper team as a spotter or a potential backup sniper. He openly drones the area, and he certainly knows anti-drone software would detect that activity if it was not authorized.

Crooks openly parks his car directly across from the American Glass Research Building, where the Beaver County Deputies are. There is no sign Crooks is sneaking around at all, and it seems he is supposed to be there. A Butler Township employee told me emphatically that “another County” had “a volunteer.” Beaver County was the only other County there at the Trump Assassination. If the volunteer wasn’t Crooks, who was it?

Crooks also goes to forty-three shooting sessions paid for by the Department of Homeland Security, which seems like a very reliable employee.

It seems like Crooks also shows up early for work, getting to the Trump Rally at least by 3:50 PM, two hours and twenty minutes before Trump appears, making no effort to conceal himself whatsoever. How could Crooks know the roof would be open?

How could Crooks know the roof would be unprotected beforehand?

How could he know that the Secret Service had carved out the Assassin’s Roof if he wasn’t part of a counter-sniper team?

How would he know there would be a mass exodus from the covering windows from the Beaver County ESU Team if he weren’t on the Team?

Congressman Chip Roy is convening a group of experts to hopefully ask some of these questions in Congress on Monday. Hopefully, he will know when somebody drops the ball in Right Field.