Burned Book Vignette 2 : At One, They Strzok

Two journalists stood on the same stage on January 6, 2021, yet came away believing they had witnessed two entirely different stories.

My camera was pointed toward the first disturbances at the Capitol grounds. During my live reporting, I focused on individuals like Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats who I believed were acting differently from the surrounding crowd.

At approximately 12:54 p.m., while President Donald Trump was still delivering his speech near the White House, I reported my concern that a small group appeared organized and that events unfolding at the bicycle barricades did not fit the behavior of the larger gathering I had been observing.

From the beginning, my reporting centered on one question: Was this simply a protest that spun out of control, or were some Orange Hat participants deliberately attempting to provoke a confrontation that would define the entire day? My broadcasts reflected that question in real time.

Before January 6, I had repeatedly warned viewers to respect police lines and stay off restricted Capitol grounds because I believed anyone crossing those boundaries risked immediate arrest. During the day’s events, I continued encouraging people to avoid entering restricted areas. Other media personalities like Nick Fuentes, were actively encouraging people to cross the police lines.

Other journalists focused on different aspects of the story. Steve Baker’s reporting documented activity inside the Capitol after people had entered the building, including damage within congressional offices including Nancy Pelosi’s personal trinkets. My own attention remained fixed on what I believed were the Joe Biggs and Orange Hat initiating events outside the Capitol and the sequence that led to the breaches.

Those different editorial choices produced two very different narratives. My work concentrated on the moments before the Capitol was entered and on whether the initial confrontations were spontaneous or coordinated. Baker’s work documented what occurred after entry into the building, focusing on Nancy Pelosi’s broken trinkets.

Five years later, I remain convinced that the earliest Joe Biggs Orange Hats’ moments outside the Capitol deserve far more scrutiny than they have received. In my view, understanding those first confrontations is essential to understanding everything that followed.

History often turns on where a reporter is standing when events begin—and on which moments they decide matter most. Two cameras can record the same day and still tell profoundly different stories - one true, and the other being Nancy Pelosi’s perspective.