Burned Book Vignettes — Part Four

The Rothschild Fingerprint

For 10 years, we’ve talked about Mossad General Danny Rothschild Running The Tunnel At Ft. Huachuca. We have said for ten years that he would blow up any meeting of Generals trying to expose the drug tunnel at Ft. Huachuca.

And Danny Rothschild blows up any military investigator party he doesn’t like. Ask the investigators about the plane that was flown by a terrorist on 9/11 at the Pentagon, who were investigating the missing Trillions going to Israel.

For 10 years, we’ve talked about Mossad General Danny Rothschild running a massive drug tunnel at Ft. Huachuca. We have said for ten years that he would blow up any meeting of Generals trying to expose the drug tunnel or his vast collection program of the Faces and Phones of the Patriot community.

Yet when a nearly half a million dollar bomb is ordered, and a lone bomber is caught with an active energetic backpack full of explosives, with the bomb dogs crowding around him, modern pundits attribute into an assassination in one state away!

We caught Danny trying to blow up a grough of sinilar military investigations at the Pentagon on 9/11. Yet all of our intrepid Rothschild investigators develop Rothschild River Blindness when Danny gets involved.

A decade of warning that Mossad General Danny Rothschild, besties with Senator McCain and Lindsay Graham, would bomb any group of Generals investigating him, all those warnings go unheeded and the Rothschild Media Darlings say the half a million dollar bomb was for Charlie Kirk in Utah.

It is like ignoring Al Capone in a Chicago saloon bombing that refused to run Capone liquor during Prohibition.

George Webb met with Joe Capone for a week at his bar in Washington DC and investigating the Seth Rich murder case.

The parade of Rothschild media stars attributing the half million dollar bomb to the Charlie Kirk murder is truly astonishing.

George Webb covered how the new Chicago mob used Al Capone to create a all controlling US syndicate, only to discard him later when he was no longer needed.

I started reporting on the Chicago mob over 27 years ago, so when I see a Capone mob style bombing in Arizona, I don't start looking under rocks in Utah.

One of the greatest advances in modern criminal investigation was fingerprint analysis. For well over a century, investigators have relied on fingerprints because they reveal patterns that eyewitnesses often miss. A fingerprint does not solve a case by itself, but it tells investigators where to look next. But before that, there was the patter of the Rothchild Fingerprint.

George Webb’s “Less Tragedy, More Hope” is about history's series of Rothschild “bombing” tragedies and the restored hope of exposing them. Many credited to Mossad General Danny Rothschild since 9/11.

My argument has always been that history contains another kind of fingerprint—not a literal one, but a recurring pattern of finance, influence, and political power. In Less Tragedy, More Hope, I call this the “Rothschild fingerprint.” It is a metaphor for what I believe are recurring financial and geopolitical patterns that deserve closer examination, not proof of a single coordinated conspiracy.

Too often, public debate becomes trapped inside isolated events. Each assassination, bombing, coup, or financial crisis is examined as though it exists in a vacuum. My approach has always been the opposite: step back, compare cases across decades, and ask whether similar structures of money, diplomacy, intelligence, or strategic interests appear repeatedly. In this case, we caught the bomber red-handed, and still the Rothschild media darlings won’t cover the whole story.

History is filled with examples where the scale of an operation raises larger questions than the official explanation seems to answer. Sometimes the tools employed appear designed for objectives far beyond a single individual. Whether discussing failed plots, wars, or political upheaval, investigators should always ask whether the apparent target was also the ultimate objective—or whether broader strategic consequences were anticipated. And if you miss the Rothschild fingerprints, you might consider selling shoes instead.

The same question can be asked of pivotal moments throughout modern history. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand triggered World War I. The sinking of the Lusitania altered American public opinion. The July 20, 1944 Valkyrie plot sought to eliminate Hitler and much of the Nazi leadership in one coordinated strike. These events remind us that history often turns not only on individuals but on the larger political systems surrounding them. If you don’t look for the Rothschild fingerprints in these events, you may be just fit for shining shoes.

My purpose is not to claim that every historical event shares the same explanation. Rather, it is to encourage investigators to compare cases instead of treating each one as entirely unique. Good investigators collect fingerprints, compare them, and determine whether patterns emerge.

That philosophy applies equally to journalism. Every investigation leaves traces. Every decision leaves a trail. Every historical event creates connections that deserve to be examined carefully and critically. Or take up selling or shining shoes.

Others may dismiss these recurring patterns as coincidence. I view them as questions worthy of continued research. My job is not to announce certainty where none exists; it is to preserve observations that future investigators may someday confirm, revise, or reject. But I know a Rothschild fingerprint when I see one.

History rewards those willing to notice recurring patterns before everyone else. Like fingerprints left at a crime scene, those patterns may not tell the entire story—but they are often where the investigation begins.

I have tried for nine months for Mitch Snow to produce his videos of the Ft. Huachuca Candlewood (where I believe he filmed each General targeted as they arrived). I produced my Candlewood video immediately after my visit in December 2025. We still have heard nothing from Mitch.