George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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Deb's avatar
Deb
9h

Good read and listen if needed. living in middle land(s), no precious resources known, but receive text every other day to buy a small five acre parcel in King and Queen County VA. as the crow flies in Langley AF base , keep off the giggle map. Last text "your not using it" land therein.

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