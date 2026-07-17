Burned Book Vignettes No. Five - Trump’s China Syndrome

Why Some Powers Seek to Rig Elections and Create Proxy Forces to Control Resources

The President’s address last night focused on concerns about Chinese foreign access to sensitive voter information and the security of American election systems. Our citizen journalist group has been naming the Chinese firm Konnech as doing voter data theft AND SO MUCH MORE, for five years including land ownerships for large donors.

Whether viewed as warning or wake-up call, the Trump speech raises a larger question: Why have nations throughout history invested so much effort in influencing governments including election rigging beyond their own borders?

The answer, in this story, is simple.

Resources.

Oil. Natural gas. Rare earth elements. Uranium. Gold. Copper. Lithium.

If I want copper for the London Metals Exchange, it is easier to engage Charlie Kirk and his voter role canvassing data to collect potential mining sites, then to approach the land owners directly. If you're the Rothschild metal monopoly, you use proxies like Red Kite for land acquisition.

The greatest concentrations of wealth beneath the earth usually belong to someone else.

A nation has two choices. It can negotiate openly, compensate landowners fairly, and develop those resources through voluntary agreements. Or it can seek influence over the political institutions that determine who controls those resources. You can guess which course is most often taken by the intelligence agencies and the billionaires.

The intelligence services conclude that information is the modern equivalent of a geological survey. Whoever possesses the best data—ownership records, voting patterns, infrastructure maps, financial networks, and communications—possesses a blueprint for future influence.

Surveillance becomes the first stage.

Political influence becomes the second.

Control of strategic assets becomes the final objective. For a decade we've outlined how David Petraeus has specifically served these interests with overthrows in Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, the Iran nuclear deal.

Throughout the twentieth century and into the twenty-first, rival powers repeatedly discover that proxy forces can sometimes achieve objectives that conventional armies cannot. Guerrilla groups, insurgencies, militias, and covert organizations become geopolitical tools, appearing in one conflict before resurfacing in another under different banners and different sponsors. A decade ago, our citizen journalist group showed how David Petraeus establihed the political action groups CANVAS and OTPOR election manipulation in Eastern Europe.

As borders shift and governments change, the same methods migrate from battlefield to ballot box.

The contest is no longer fought only with rifles and rockets.

It is fought with databases.

With communications infrastructure.

With software.

With influence campaigns.

With narratives.

George Webb in Belgrade Serbia near the headquarters of OTPOR and CANVAS. Epstein and Gates investor Nikolic also involved in a Serbian blood targeting program

The investigators in this story begin tracing digital pathways across multiple countries, following financial records, telecommunications networks, election technology vendors, and political consulting firms. Every lead opens another door. Every answer produces new questions. Our Kris Hunter, who I have named Kris “the IP Hunter” for his internet protocol investigative skills, was the lead investigator in this tracking of Petraeus to Belgade.

Were the CANVAS and OTPOR objectives just to simply to win an elections? No, the objective was always a southern route oil and gas pipeline that would compete with Russian oil and gas going to Europe.

George Webb went to all of the Easern Europe overthrow countries where David Petraeus brought mujahedin from Afghanistan to overthrow countries along the sorrows pipeline route.

Or was political control merely the key that unlocked access to far greater economic prizes beneath the ground? after walking the ground and traveling the pipeline routes in every country for the Soros- Petaeus southern route, the answer is an unequivocal yes.

Samantha Powers stumps for the Southern Route pipeline in Hungary

The investigators discover that information itself has become the world’s most valuable strategic resource—not because data is valuable on its own, but because it can reveal where future wealth resides and who stands in the way of acquiring it. If you don’t start with the CIA, Petraeus, and Soros for the election rigging software, you got the wrong guys.

A 2016 George Webb slide about the overthrow in Syria to establish a Rothschild pipeline route

As the evidence board fills with maps, timelines, cables, and corporate diagrams, one lesson becomes impossible to ignore:

In the modern age, the struggle for natural resources often begins long before the first drilling rig arrives.

It begins with information.