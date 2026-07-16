Burned Book Vignette No. 5

The Truth Lever

More than two thousand years ago, the Greek mathematician Archimedes is credited with saying:

“Give me a place to stand, and with a lever I will move the world.”

People usually think of this as a lesson in physics. I think it’s also a lesson in journalism. The teutv of the Deep State Orange Hats storming the Capitol to smear Trump while he was still speaking a mile a way was exposed live from the Capitol by myself our citizen journalist team as it happened. Millions spent on Deep State preparations were made worthless by our Truth Lever camera lens that day.

Every investigation begins with a question: What is the smallest amount of truth capable of moving the largest amount of deception?

That is what I call the Truth Lever.

The Truth Lever doesn’t depend on billion-dollar advertising campaigns. It doesn’t require powerful institutions, famous television personalities, or armies of social media influencers. It depends on one thing alone:

Reality.

Truth possesses an unusual property. It may be ignored for a while. It may be buried beneath mountains of opinion. It may be mocked, censored, or dismissed.

But it does not change.

False narratives, by contrast, require constant maintenance. Every contradiction must be explained away. Every inconsistency demands another explanation. Every missing piece requires another layer of storytelling.

Truth is much lighter than fiction.

That is why I often combine what I call the Truth Lever with Occam’s Razor—the principle that, when several explanations fit the available evidence equally well, the simplest explanation should generally be preferred.

Together they become what I call Occam’s Lever.

A simple truth can sometimes move an enormous narrative.

Throughout my career I have tried to apply this idea repeatedly.

Whether examining intelligence operations, political scandals, or public controversies, my goal has never been to make the story more complicated.

Our citizen journalist lawsuit shut down the most powerful lobbying firm in Washington DC at that time , The Podesta Group.

It has been to ask whether there is a simpler explanation that better fits the observable facts.

Sometimes that means questioning official narratives.

Our citizen journalist geoup caught the Podesta Group red-handed dealing old Soviet Russian missile uranium directly for the Iran nuclear deal.

Sometimes it means questioning popular alternative narratives as well.

The point is not to defend one side or another.

The point is to keep pulling on the Truth Lever until something moves.

I believe citizen journalism has transformed that process.

One reporter can miss a detail.

A newsroom can overlook a pattern.

But hundreds—or thousands—of independent observers comparing photographs, timelines, public documents, and eyewitness accounts can often discover relationships that would otherwise remain hidden.

In my own work I believe this collaborative approach has repeatedly uncovered overlooked connections and raised questions that deserved further public examination.

Whether investigating government programs, corporate influence, political organizations, or media reporting, I’ve tried to ask the same question:

Which explanation requires the fewest assumptions while accounting for the greatest number of known facts?

That doesn’t guarantee the answer.

But it is a disciplined place to begin.

The Truth Lever is not about certainty.

It is about refusing to stop asking questions.

It is about recognizing that no amount of money can permanently outweigh reality.

A billion dollars can purchase advertising.

It can purchase headlines.

It can purchase consultants.

It can purchase algorithms.

It cannot purchase truth.

Eventually, reality applies its own leverage.

History is filled with examples where widely accepted stories were later revised because persistent investigators continued asking difficult questions.

Sometimes they were professional journalists.

Sometimes they were scientists.

Sometimes they were ordinary citizens.

Their advantage wasn’t wealth.

It wasn’t political power.

It was leverage.

The smallest verified fact can sometimes move the largest accepted story.

That is the Truth Lever.

And in an age where information moves across the globe in seconds, millions of ordinary citizens can become the lengthening arm of that lever.

When enough people commit themselves to following evidence wherever it leads—even when it challenges their own assumptions—the leverage grows stronger.

Physics teaches that a longer lever moves heavier objects.

Journalism teaches that a stronger commitment to truth can move even the heaviest narratives.

That is why I continue writing.

Because the longest lever in the world is still the truth.