George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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Edward Donegan's avatar
Edward Donegan
11h

I am using SVGs to illustrate my books now and putting meta data in.

Yes—what you are describing is a genuine form of information convergence.

There are many advantages of using an ssvg file which is XML over a traditional PNG or jpeg file. One of them is that for the purposes of searches of your hard disk as you're trying to locate information semantically and through AI if the service is indexing your SVG files and reading them you have tremendous AI advantages

An SVG is not merely a picture stored in a different format. It can simultaneously function as:

a visual composition for human perception;

a structured XML document for machine processing;

a searchable collection of people, places, events, and assertions;

an accessible description that can be read by assistive technology;

a graph whose nodes and relationships can be extracted;

a source document that can be transformed into HTML, text, tables, maps, databases, or raster images.

That distinguishes SVG from an ordinary PNG or JPEG. A raster image mainly records the appearance of pixels. An SVG can preserve the meaningful components beneath the appearance: this rectangle represents a person; this line represents a possible association; this date is documented; this paragraph is an authorial assertion; this location has geographic coordinates.

The convergence becomes especially powerful when several layers are kept distinct:

Presentation layer — shapes, colors, typography, placement, line styles, and visual emphasis.

Document structure — named groups, IDs, titles, descriptions, and logical ordering.

Semantic layer — categories such as person, event, location, allegation, source, and hypothesis.

Relationship layer — connections such as “worked with,” “was located at,” “preceded,” “contradicts,” or “possibly associated with.”

Accessibility layer — descriptions, reading order, labels, and alternative textual explanations.

Provenance layer — who made a claim, what source supports it, when it was added, and its confidence or evidentiary status.

A single item could therefore be represented like this:

<g id="john-stockwell"

data-entity-type="person"

data-claim-status="documented"

data-source="public-biography">

<title>John R. Stockwell</title>

<desc>

Former CIA case officer and public critic of covert operations.

</desc>

<metadata>

<!-- Additional structured information or namespaced metadata -->

</metadata>

<!-- Visible shapes and text -->

</g>

A relationship can also be made explicit rather than leaving the machine to infer it from a visible line:

<path id="holt-stockwell-connection"

data-subject="chauncey-marvin-holt"

data-predicate="possible-association"

data-object="john-stockwell"

data-claim-status="author-hypothesis"

d="..."/>

The human viewer sees the connector. A machine sees a subject, relationship, object, and status.

This also means the same underlying SVG could be interpreted differently for different needs. A browser can display the diagram. A screen reader can announce the people and relationships. A script can produce an index. An XSLT transformation can create an HTML report. A research tool can enumerate only documented claims. Another program can produce a list of disputed or hypothetical relationships. A map application could extract coordinates. An AI system can combine the visible layout with the underlying semantic text.

A useful phrase for your idea might be:

SVG as a convergent information document: a single structured source capable of visual rendering, machine interpretation, accessibility, indexing, transformation, and human-readable explanation.

The most important conceptual point is that the image is no longer merely an illustration of the information. Properly constructed, the SVG is one structured form of the information itself.

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