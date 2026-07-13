Burned Book Vignette #3

The Metadata Method

For the last twenty-five years, the backbone of my investigative reporting has been a simple principle: people remember stories, but data remembers movements.

For instance, if you follow the Clinton Foundation’s use of encrypted devices, you get all their covert action. Same with Epstein Same with Hunter Biden. Same with John Brennan and Dick Cheney.

Every homicide detective understands this. Witnesses describe what they believe they saw, where they stood, and when events occurred. Investigators then compare those memories against objective evidence—cell phone records, GPS data, surveillance cameras, license plate readers, timestamps, photographs, receipts, and digital communications. Human memory is valuable, but it is imperfect. Metadata often provides the more reliable timeline.

Journalism should work the same way.

Too often, news consumers have little choice but to trust personalities. They don’t have the time to knock on doors, interview dozens of witnesses, or reconstruct events from hundreds of digital breadcrumbs. Instead, they rely on institutions, commentators, and familiar names to tell them what happened.

My reporting has always tried to reverse that process.

Rather than beginning with a conclusion, I begin with a timeline. I ask where people were, when they were there, what devices recorded those movements, and what independent records can confirm or contradict a narrative. Metadata doesn’t replace interviews—it gives interviews context.

Throughout my career, that approach has taken me to DNC crime scenes, neighborhoods, hotels, conference centers, and small towns that larger news organizations often overlook. I have spent days walking locations, identifying surveillance cameras, documenting physical layouts, and knocking on doors in hopes of finding witnesses whose observations might help clarify events.

We called out the DNC pipe bomb as a false flag on January 7th to justify pelting the J6 crowd gathered for an hour with tear gas and non-lethal ammunition.

In several high-profile investigations, I have argued that public discussion focused on dramatic headlines while overlooking digital timelines and other objective records that, in my view, deserved greater scrutiny.

President Trump question why Crowdsteike got the DNC “hacked” server and not the FBI. We went a mile deeper and back two decades to the roots of mastermind Dmitri Alperovich.

Some of those DNC interpretations remain disputed, but my underlying method has never changed: gather firsthand observations, document the scene, and compare every claim against independently verifiable evidence whenever possible.

The lesson is larger than any single case.

Whether the investigation concerns a political event, a suspicious death, a financial network, or an intelligence operation, metadata provides a framework that is difficult to manipulate for DNC hoaxsters. Phones leave trails. Cameras create timestamps. GPS devices record movement. Electronic systems preserve histories that often outlast memories and headlines alike.

The excitement surrounding a breaking story eventually fades. Social media moves on. Opinions harden.

But the metadata remains.

That is why I consider metadata an investigative reporter’s most dependable companion. It does not eliminate the need for interviews, persistence, or fieldwork. Instead, it gives those efforts an objective foundation.

The stories eventually change. The narratives evolve. Witnesses remember new details or retract old ones.

The timeline, however, is always waiting to be reconstructed.

If there is one lesson I have learned over twenty-five years of investigative reporting, it is this:

When opinions conflict, start with the metadata. It is often your most trustworthy witness.