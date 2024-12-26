The recent suspicious death of the AI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji gives us a working model for how to get information when all official sources of documents seem hell-bent on destroying everything like autopsies and police reports.

How do you proceed with an investigation when the FBI doesn’t publish the metadata locations of the Thomas Crooks phone or the Luigi Mangione phone in the days and weeks leading up to their respective assassinations?

In the last eight years since Donald Trump appeared on the scene, the FBI’s only mission seems to be destroying evidence and launching smear campaigns against any investigative journalists digging for the truth for the American people.

We have used the People, Places, and Things methodology for the last eight years, but other investigative frameworks exist. For instance, who did Suchir Balaji spend his last Birthday Weekend with in Los Angeles on a hiking trip before his suspicious suicide with no one hearing a shot in his densely packed apartment complex?

I would put these names under the People Category on the whiteboard as the most promising leads to answer the question of who Suchir Balaji spent his last birthday weekend with.

I directly asked Suchir Balaji's mother and a go-between for his father these questions, but they either did not know the people Suchir spent his last weekend with or balked at telling me. So, I had to find another way, reading hundreds of Twitter profiles mentioning Suchir to try to find a match.

That laborious task led to Jacob Hilton’s Twitter profile, which is pictured in the far right, lower right-hand corner of the pictures above. Remember, the father and mother of Suchir are posting “#JusticeForSuchir” hashtags, so I assume they still believe his death may have been foul play. If true, we should investigate even if the SFPD and the FBI are stonewalling us.

Jacob Hilton is also very interesting because he left Open AI, much like Suchir Balaji, with concerns about how it was “aligning” with the intended goals of its programmers. He is also a Berkeley-trained Ph.D., so he may have known Suchir Balaji from his Berkeley days while working on his Ph.D. there.

For some reason, a researcher also left me the name of Reiichiro Nakano from Open AI, who was associated with Jacob Hilton. I don’t know why. I get a lot of anonymous, unexplained leads like this, and I can only ask Jacob Hilton if that name means anything to him.

Another person who spoke highly of Suchir at a remembrance for Suchir Balaji was one of the early founders of Open AI, John Schulman.

John Schulman is one of several people who appeared to know Suchir, and they are a possible source of insight into his last month and week alive.

John Schulman was one of the very early founders of Open AI since Elon Musk days in 2018, and Schulman left Open AI the same day Suchir Balaja left for unrelated reasons. Schulman is now heading up Amazon’s Anthropic, which is more document and citation-focused than Open AI at this time. I created the graphics in this article with Open AI’s Image Generator, and Open AI has a clear lead in this area as well as with their new video generative AI, Sora.

The now-famous Miles Brundage, a bullish AI commentator about AI, also appeared to be acquainted with Suchir Balaji. He is a possible source of information as well.

My plan is to contact all three of these individuals for starters and see if they can help fill in the blanks between Suchir Balaji publishing his landmark AI article in the New York Times in October of this year and then his suspicious death a month later. You can also help the process by posting this article on these gentlemen’s Twitter timelines. While these folks are not quite as famous as Elon Musk or Sam Altman yet, they will be household names in five years when we look back on the early days of AI.

The most important question for me is who Suchir Balaji went hiking with in Los Angeles the last week he was alive. I doubt very much Suchir would actually go hiking in Los Angeles to look at concrete at LAX. I believe he went in the direction of Santa Monica toward the Topanga Canyon area. We will see if these gentlemen have more insight. Under the Places category on the Whiteboard, I would put these two significant events in AI in San Francisco as the top source of leads for additional names that might know Suchir.

Questions and Possible Leads

Was Suchir at Ted AI in San Francisco on October 22-23rd?

Was he at the AI Conference in September 2024?

Here are some of Suchir Balaji’s cohorts. These are people who appeared to know Suchir, and they are a possible source of insight into his last month and week alive.

Possible friends with Suchir Balaji on the “Last Birthday Weekend.” Jacob Hilton was a good friend of Suchir Balaji from Open AI.

As far as the Things column is concerned on the Whiteboard, Suchir’s phone and laptop would undoubtedly have a lot of this information, and I assume these items are in the possession of Suchir’s mother. She has balked at the pace I wish to move with the investigation, and I can understand that. She has lost her son. It would be difficult for her to see beyond that right now.

However, Suchir Balaji provides insight into AI questions that affect every man, woman, and child in the world—namely, the three existing Open AI lawsuits and the public fight between Elon Musk and Sam Altman over the future of AI.