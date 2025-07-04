Here is a summary of my LiveStream from today, which questions the believability of the official story presented by Sheriff Bob Norris, outlining how a twenty-year-old “Brony Boy”, Wes Roley, pinned down three hundred police officers in full battle rattle with access to helicopters with snipers, attack dogs, and killer drones.

Part I — The Official Story in a Nutshell

According to Sheriff Bob Norris, what happened on Canfield Mountain the afternoon of 29 June 2025 is straightforward: a 20-year-old drifter named Wess Roley (dubbed “the brony boy” online for his My Little Pony cosplay posts) set a small wildfire, blocked the one-lane dirt access road with his white van, then opened fire on arriving firefighters, killing Battalion Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood and wounding a third crew member. The trap entails an access road being blocked with a White Van at 1:20 PM, so snipers are lying in wait. The Battalion Chief targets arrive at 1:50 PM, and the assassinations begin.

When deputies, SWAT teams, state police, and neighboring counties’ tactical units flooded the mountain—by some counts 300 personnel supported by K-9s, drones, helicopters, and counter-sniper teams—Roley allegedly traded shots for roughly six hours before taking his own life with a single blast from his 12-gauge shotgun. abcnews.go.comapnews.com

The narrative is tidy, heroic, and deeply consoling: one deranged loner, neutralized; community now safe. Yet the more details reporters and citizen sleuths compile, the harder it becomes to picture a skittish twenty-something, armed only with a pump shotgun and a pickup-bed’s worth of camping gear, pinning down an entire tactical armada across rugged forest terrain for most of an afternoon.

Part II — Terrain, Manpower, and the Physics of Overmatch

The upper Canfield parking lot—a dirt bowl perched 2,900 feet up—offers little cover beyond scattered ponderosa trunks. Law-enforcement after-action notes (and scanner audio leaked that night) place multiple eight-man SWAT stacks advancing from both the southern fire-road and the north ridgeline while a sheriff’s helicopter orbited overhead. These teams carried M-4 carbines, thermal optics, and ballistic shields; drone feeds gave real-time infrared of every hotspot. Simply put, Roley faced a 20-to-1 manpower disadvantage and a severe fire-power gap: his single shotgun held eight rounds max, effective to 40 yards, while deputies’ rifles stayed lethal past 400. For Roley to “hold off” this force, he’d need disciplined fire control, night-vision counters, and countless reloads. Yet the only cartridges recovered near his body were two spent buck-shells and three un-fired ones—hardly enough to sustain hours of suppression. politico.com

No officers report taking direct hits; instead they describe “rifle cracks” zipping overhead—tones wholly unlike a 12-gauge. Either everyone mis-identified shotgun blasts as rifle reports (unlikely for veterans of the range) or additional shooters with longer-range weapons were active.

Part III — Weapon-Mismatch and Ballistic Silence

Autopsy leaks hint that both battalion chiefs died from center-mass penetrations consistent with .223 or .308 rifle rounds, not the wide-spread wound channel a 00-buck shell leaves at anything beyond ten feet. If true, that would also explain witnesses who insisted they heard “rapid semiauto pops.” Yet Sheriff Norris doubled down on the lone-shotgunman line during his 6:30 p.m. press conference, even as deputies still combed for expended rifle brass. No photos of recovered slug fragments, wads, or pellets have been released, and FOIA requests for detailed ballistic reports were assigned a 30-day review period—long enough to bury inconvenient metallurgy.

A parallel mystery is the road crew that arrived at dawn on 30 June to hot-patch and re-pave a 300-foot stretch where the van purportedly blocked the engines. Any residual casings or spatter on that asphalt vanished under two inches of fresh chip-seal before independent media reached the scene. Destruction of potential evidence so soon after a homicide is, at best, eyebrow-raising.

Part IV — The Elastic Timeline

Deputies logged Roley’s body discovery at 3:16 p.m., yet radio traffic captured at 5:07 p.m. still warns of “active rifle fire.” How can a dead man keep shooting for nearly two hours? Kootenai dispatch supervisors now claim “initial time-stamp errors” riddled the CAD feed because of “power surges from water-pump generators.” But paradoxically, all other call-times—dispatch of Air-1 helicopter, medevac launch, perimeter commands—remain accurate to the second. Scanner enthusiasts archived the raw P-25 streams, making back-dating impossible without doctoring multiple independent SDR recordings. As one retired Boise state trooper noted on X, “If your shooter’s dead before 3:30, nobody is burning .223 brass at 4:55.”

This gap feeds the multi-shooter hypothesis: Roley may have died early, intentionally or otherwise, while a better-trained marksman (or marksmen) continued the harassing fire that froze officers behind BearCats until sunset.

Part V — A Profile at Odds with Sniper Proficiency

Friends recall Roley as a soft-spoken “furry” con-goer who uploaded whimsical brony TikToks and sometimes performed bizarre fish-fellatio skits—content more comical than tactical. He owned no long guns, never joined 4-H shooting clubs, and failed the physical when he briefly applied to volunteer fire service in 2024. Nothing in his social footprint suggests the discipline to coordinate elevations, lead moving targets, or conserve ammo under stress. By contrast, the fatal rounds that dropped Chiefs Morrison and Harwood arrived almost simultaneously, both striking high-thoracic vitals—a classic sniper double-tap. Even seasoned hunters struggle to land that pair inside two seconds at 120 yards.

Could Roley, in full panic, pull off such shots with a scattergun he’d never pattern-tested? Skepticism is warranted—especially given uncorroborated rumors that a former Army SOF contractor named Travis Decker frequented the same trailhead and owned a suppressed AR-10. Decker’s whereabouts during the event remain officially “unverified.”

Part VI — Psy-Ops, Honey-Traps, and the Brony Distraction

Analysts of covert operations point out that odd, sexualized mascots often serve dual purposes: they attract and discredit. A “kid in pony makeup” looks ridiculous enough that any alternative theory smacks of tinfoil; meanwhile his flamboyance provides endless B-roll for national networks. In effect, Roley becomes a narrative lightning rod, shielding the command architecture that decided to converge 300 officers on a brush fire.

The same toolbox appeared in the 2012 West Webster ambush, where volunteer firefighter William Spengler’s rambling suicide note (“I still want to burn… burn everything down”) diverted attention from a mysterious partner seen fleeing with a scoped Mini-14. Ten years later, no grand jury ever explored that thread.

Part VII — Battalion 3 Software: A Motive Hiding in Plain Sight

Lost in sensational headlines is the fact that both slain chiefs were co-founders of Battalion 3, a lightweight incident-command platform beloved by rural fire districts because it keeps police and fire channels separate unless mutual aid is toggled. That independence frustrates homeland-security consultants hawking expensive “unified-command” dashboards such as Palantir Gotham or NE-RIS, which bundle police, fire, EMS, hazmat, and drone feeds under a single pane—perfect for federal fusion centers. Kill off the champions of Battalion 3, scare every line firefighter with sniper horror, and counties might stampede toward big-box interoperability grants.

Whether coincidence or conspiracy, Palantir reps were in Boise two days later pitching an “all-hazards hub” to the state legislature. Chiefs who might have argued for local options lay in caskets, and the surviving Battalion 3 lead quietly announced a “temporary pause” in product demos out of respect.

Part VIII — Witness Testimony vs. Press Releases

Hikers on the “Cabin Trail” ridge have told indie podcaster Casey Wayland they saw two figures in dark utility pants moving uphill away from Roley’s van minutes after the first shots. Their statements were taken by an ATF agent but never quoted in the Kootenai sheriff’s probable-cause summary. Likewise, an engine crew radioed “multiple shooters” at 2:06 p.m.—wording later edited to “possible shooter” in the public incident log. When reporters asked Sheriff Norris why he’d floated “one, two, maybe three shooters” during his first presser, he blamed “fog of war.” The fog evidently lifted fast; by Monday morning every official spokesperson recited the lone-gunman mantra verbatim. komonews.com

Those lock-step statements arrive before lab work: ATF still hasn’t released its Integrated Ballistics Identification System match on the slugs, and coroners have postponed autopsy summaries citing “evidentiary sequencing.” One wonders how confidently agencies exclude a second rifleman without completed ballistics or a chain-of-custody for all casings.

Part IX — Media Management and the Speed of Memory-Holing

The morning after the ambush, Google search results for “multi-shooter Canfield Mountain” fell from 37 hits to zero, an artifact of algorithmic de-ranking once wire services rewrote headlines to affirm a single assailant. Fox affiliates aired the same 35-second package supplied by the sheriff’s PIO; longer raw press-conference footage vanished behind dead links within 48 hours. Veteran journalist John Sugg (who broke the 2002 Israeli-art-student espionage leak) tweeted that he’d “never seen a homicide with so many locked-down primary sources—and I covered Oklahoma City.”

Such synchrony isn’t proof of conspiracy, but it is how public skepticism is starved. Absent dash-cam clips or unedited scanner wavs, the average viewer swiftly accepts the official closure. Six months from now, “brony shooter stops 300 cops” will solidify into folklore, while the forensic gaps dissolve into footnotes.

Part X — Reasonable Doubt and the Road Ahead

Could a frail, cosplay-loving twenty-year-old with a shotgun truly repel an integrated response force bristling with drones, FLIR, and .30-cal rifles for six bone-dry, smoke-choked hours? Physics, ballistics, and human performance all counsel doubt. Add the shifting timeline, vanishing evidence, strategic value of eliminating Battalion 3 evangelists, and a too-neat media lullaby, and the lone-gunman story creaks under its own weight.

None of this proves a pre-planned black-ops hit or an Israeli-style honey-trap. But the unresolved questions are legion:

Ballistics: Will independent labs confirm shotgun pellets killed both chiefs? Autopsies: Why the delay releasing entry-angle diagrams? Witnesses: What of those hikers who saw two shooters? Dispatch Logs: Why do raw P-25 recordings contradict the redacted CAD file? Road Repaving: Who ordered it, and under what evidentiary clearance? Chain of Custody: Where is Roley’s phone, and will geodata place him at every rifle-report waypoint? Travis Decker: Has he provided a statement or alibi? Software Contracts: Which vendors pitched “unified command” solutions in the week after?

Until transparent answers emerge, “Broney Boy Standoff” remains less a closed case than an open invitation for deeper inquiry—a reminder that, sometimes, the simplest narrative is crafted precisely because it is simplest, not because it is true.