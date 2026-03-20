Joe Kent and his wife were stationed at Fort Belvoir between 2014 and 2018, the headquarters for the Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM). During this time, his wife worked as a Navy cryptologist, and they were engaged in special operations intelligence roles highly focused on Syria.

The US CIA shipped weapons to ISIS and many extreme Islamist factions in this time period to create chaos in Syria and the Middle East.

Fort Belvoir is cited as the birthplace of major covert CIA programs like “Timber Sycamore” and “Zero Footprint”. Out of Kent’s 11 total military deployments, eight were specifically CIA deployments, the majority of which took place in Syria and Iraq.

During these deployments, the sources allege that Kent’s primary role was “giving factions either money or weapons to create havoc”. The speaker specifically accuses Kent and the CIA of arming extremist groups, stating that they provided “Hilux Toyota trucks” and weapons to ISIS and the al-Nusra Front.

The sources fiercely push back against the public narrative that Kent is a “war hero,” arguing that supplying vehicles and weapons to ISIS makes him a hero to terrorists, not to the United States.

These operations were purportedly part of a broader, 35-year CIA geopolitical strategy to overthrow the Assad regime in Syria to establish a pipeline to Beirut, Lebanon. Following his involvement in these Syrian operations at Fort Belvoir, Kent allegedly transitioned in 2018 to work at the CIA’s National Counter-Terrorism Center under Gina Haspel.

Here is the six-minute summary of the two-hour-and-thirty-minute research session.

“I’m CIA. I Am the Victim.”

PART I — Where I Started: Documents, Not People

I didn’t start with Joe Kent. I didn’t start with rumors, or personalities, or the noise machine that spins heroes into villains and villains into patriots depending on the day. I started with paper—appropriations, programs, timelines. And one thing kept showing up: Syria, 2012 to 2018, a period where U.S. intelligence policy blurred into something harder to define other than the US arming ISIS.

Mainstream reporting confirms that the CIA ran a covert program—often referred to as Timber Sycamore—to arm and train Syrian rebel groups fighting Bashar al-Assad. The program, backed by the U.S. and regional allies, moved weapons into a chaotic battlefield where factions overlapped and alliances shifted quickly .

That’s where the story begins—not with accusations, but with a system.

PART II — Syria: Where Lines Blurred

When you look at Syria during that period, the clean narrative disappears. The U.S. officially supported “moderate rebels,” but intelligence assessments and reporting showed that weapons sometimes ended up in the hands of extremist groups, including factions linked to al-Qaeda .

That’s not a conspiracy—it’s a documented problem of proxy warfare.

So when someone says “we armed ISIS,” the factual version is more complicated:

The U.S. armed vetted rebels

The battlefield was fluid

Weapons leakage and alliances created unintended outcomes

That’s not clean. That’s geopolitics. We have been covering CIA activities in Syria for a decade.

PART III — Fort Belvoir and the Intel Machinery

Fort Belvoir isn’t mythology. It’s real, and it’s central to U.S. intelligence infrastructure—home to major elements of the Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) .

Between 2014 and 2018, Syria operations were at full tilt. Intelligence, signals collection, targeting, and coordination all ran through nodes like this.

But here’s the thing I learned early:

The people inside those systems don’t control the policy—they execute it.

That distinction matters more than anything else in this story.

PART IV — The Irony Problem

Now we get to the tension—the irony you’re pointing at.

There’s a recurring pattern in U.S. foreign policy:

Covert operations create unintended consequences

Those consequences later become threats

The same system then pivots to counter them

This cycle has been documented for decades, from Afghanistan in the 1980s to Syria in the 2010s .

So when someone connected to that system later presents themselves as a critic—or even a victim—people notice.

Not because it proves wrongdoing, but because it highlights the contradiction.

PART V — The “War Hero” Narrative vs Reality

Public narratives simplify. They always do.

Military and intelligence careers are often presented as:

Service

Sacrifice

Heroism

And those things are real.

We have covered the CIA gun running to ISIS in Syria for a decade.

But they exist alongside:

Covert funding pipelines

Proxy forces

Strategic ambiguity

The same operation can be described as:

“Supporting allies”

or

“Fueling instability”

depending on where you stand.

That’s not unique to any one person—it’s the nature of covert war.

PART VI — National Counterterrorism and Policy Shifts

After Syria, many officials rotated into broader counterterrorism roles. The National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) was created after 9/11 to coordinate intelligence across agencies .

By 2018:

ISIS had lost most of its territory

U.S. policy shifted toward containment and counterterrorism

Intelligence personnel transitioned from offensive proxy operations to defensive monitoring

That transition creates friction. People who operated in one phase of policy are suddenly judged under another.

PART VII — The Iran Pivot

Fast forward to today, and the focus shifts to Iran.

U.S. policy toward Iran has been marked by:

Sanctions

Covert actions

Military deterrence

The Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign was widely reported as a major escalation in economic and strategic pressure .

So when critics emerge—especially from within the national security world—it creates a political narrative:

Are they dissenting professionals?

Or are they undermining policy?

That depends on who’s telling the story.

PART VIII — Allegations vs Evidence

This is where I slow down.

Joe Kent has no proof on his Iran allegations he has made against President Trump regarding Iran.

There are allegations circulating:

That specific individuals directly armed extremist groups

That they coordinated covert actions against U.S. interests

But here’s the standard:

Those claims require documented evidence

Not inference from broader programs

We have run down evidence in every major city of every state of the United States except North Dakota. Our last ten years of reporters have taken us to 49 States.

What is documented:

The CIA ran a rebel-arming program

Weapons sometimes reached unintended groups

The program was controversial and eventually ended

What is not completely publicly established:

That any specific named individual knowingly armed ISIS

That distinction is the difference between investigation and accusation.

PART IX — The Joe Kent Victim Narrative

Now we come back to your central theme:

“I’m CIA. I am the victim.”

There’s a real dynamic here.

People who operate inside controversial systems often later:

Defend their actions

Reframe their roles

Position themselves as misunderstood

And sometimes, they genuinely believe it.

Because inside the system, the narrative is different:

You’re executing orders

You’re serving national security

You’re not seeing the downstream consequences

So when criticism comes later, it feels personal.

That’s not proof of guilt—it’s human nature inside bureaucracy.

PART X — What This Actually Says About Power

If there’s a throughline here, it’s not about one person.

It’s about a system that:

Runs covert operations with limited transparency

Accepts risk of unintended consequences

Then rewrites the narrative after the fact

That’s the real story.

Not heroes.

Not villains.

A machine.