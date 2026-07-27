In March 2020, CNN pushed Dr. Fauci and his experts on bats in China to explain the coronavirus's remote cave origins. Our women citizen journalists assembled on the Potomac quickly found the Sina Bavari whitepaper planning the pandemic, the rigged Wellcome Trust and WHO vaccine bids for mRNA, and even a woman named Benassi involved as far back as 2009 with the Wuhan lab with hemorrhagic fevers.

Unlike the popular movie “The Odyssey”, this March 2020 drama was a part of a true story which was a BioAgent Odyssey for every man, woman, and child in the world, complete with death, disease, misfortune, hardship, and incredible stories of bravery, strength, and fortitude. And unlike Homer’s Odyssey, filled with women villains like Calypso and her lotus flowers, Circe and her cheese, and the Sirens with their songs leading to death, the real BioAgent Odyssey is chock-full of women heroes.

Invite you to check out this real story of courage, intelligence, fortitude, and strength of this incredible cadre of women investigators here on my Substack.