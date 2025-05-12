Epstein sexual victim Nadia Marcinko may be one of Pam Bondi’s “tens of thousands of little kids” from the videos made by Jeff Epstein. Marcinko was recruited from Epstein’s Mega Group European network with fashion model finder Jean Luc Brunel.

https://www.npr.org/2022/02/19/1081961087/jeffrey-epstein-jean-luc-brunel-dead

Marcinko has now disappeared, and Brunel has “committed suicide” in a French jail cell. And Jeff Epstein used a “Brunel Passport” to recruit underage European girls for over three decades. We have maintained for years that Epstein’s falsified “Brunel Passport” is the key to solving Epstein’s trafficking of underage girls to elite Arab Royal princes.

https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2022/may/28/jean-luc-brunel-abuse-six-women-epstein

In 2022, we presented the “9/11 models,” the gifts for Saudi Royals from Jean Luc Brunel. These were trophy gifts for completing the Saudi passports for the 9/11 hijackers after Epstein failed to obtain Austrian passports for the 9/11 hijackers.

We believe that Nadia Marcinko was the specific gift to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of the 9/11 Saudi passport arrangement.

Nadia Marcinko was not “purchased” by Jeff Epstein but came to the United States on a modelling visa with her parents' full knowledge.

In a nutshell, Pam Bondi’s “tens of thousands of little kids” narrative about Epstein is completely misleading at best. Epstein was culling beautiful young girls for compromise operations in the US and Europe, and Epstein was selling the rest to Saudi and other Royal families as wives.

If you remove the words “him from” from the above indictment and add the words “his” in front of hijackers, we believe Epstein and his defense team revealed his relationship to the 9/11 hijackers.

James O’Keefe has tweeted out a Q drop type of tweet which is a cloudy, imprecise way of drawing attention without delivering any real information.

Again, the Q Drop type of “interpret this in fifty different ways however you like” style of communication is in stark contrast to our specific reporting about the Epstein-Brunel network the last seven years. Bondi and O’Keefe continue to characterize the victims as “little kids”, summoning the image of four and five-year-olds being raped. Virginia Guifre was seventeen, for instance, when she first met Jeff Epstein.

Jean Luc Brunel's headshots of Nadia Marcinko and thousands of other Estee Lauder and Victoria's Secret proof sheets of young, European underage models may appear in a video with Jeff Epstein reviewing the aspiring models’ photos. Epstein and Brunel’s review of the modelling agency proof sheets may be the source of the “tens of thousands of little kids” narrative Pam Bondi is pushing.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60443518

From 2019 through 2022, we reported with fashion photographer Peter Duke that Nadia Marcinko and other top models from the Mega Group were sourced from Jean Luc Brunel in Paris and other European fashion capitals.

Now, Pam Bondi's investigators may have obtained a video of Epstein and Brunel pursuing headshots of hopeful Mega Group Estee Lauder and Victoria’s Secret models from 1982 until 2002 over a twenty-year period.

Also, Les Wexner and Estee Lauder headshots from the Mega Group and MC2 (pronounced MC Squared) may comprise the “tens of thousands of little kids” Bondi refers to, but very few women are pictured with Epstein, and these victims are already well known to the public.

But we do not believe Epstein is abusing the children in the photos and videos from the Mega Group of MC2. We believe Epstein is only seen reviewing the head shots and proof sheets from MC2 for prospective underage models from Estee Lauder and Victoria's Secret with Brunel.

We have previously reported that Epstein tried to hide a 30-nuclear-reactor deal with Saudi Arabia in 2016 as a deal that Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Flynn completed called the Middle East Marshall Plan. The Middle East Marshall Plan was actually completed the year before in 2016, but Flynn re-enacted the deal in 2017 to entrap Trump in a Russia, Russia, Russia narrative.

In 2022, our researchers delved deep into the European Epstein-Brunel recruiting network for Marcinko, Melania Trump, and other now-famous Epstein models.

We presented Jeff Epstein's return to Austria with his “Brunel passport” to recruit sexual lures to obtain passports for the 9/11 hijackers. This was our so-called “9/11 hijacker Austrian Passport” working theory.

Our Epstein 9/11 Austrian Passport working theory was that Epstein got his “Brunel Passport” in Austria in 1982 to recruit underage models for the Mega Group, and he used the same locations and scheme to try to get 9/11 hijackers their Austrian passports.

Epstein went to Saudi Arabia and made contact with the CIA’s John Brennan for Saudi passports when Austrian officials checked the Austrian passport gambit. We pursued the idea in 2022 that Nadia Marcinko was offered to the Austrian passport officials in the year 2001 to approve the 9/11 hijacker passports. We believe Marcinko may have been offered to the sixteen-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in exchange for passports. Sexually explicit videos may have been made of Marcinko and several other underage MC2 models over three decades for the Saudi Royal Family.

https://www.businessinsider.com/epstein-riyadh-saudi-arabia-private-jet-2019-9

Epstein returned repeatedly to Europe, using his “Brunel Passport, to recruit underage European models for all the Mega Group compromise operations in the UK, France, and Spain, to name just a few countries, prosecutors outlined in 2019.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7258939/Jeffrey-Epstein-DID-use-fake-passport-travel-Spain-UK-more.html

Epstein used the same modus operandi to obtain passports for the 9/11 hijackers in Austria. Epstein obtained a fake Austrian passport in 1982 under the name “Christian Brunel” through Ronald Lauder of Estee Lauder of the Mega Group.

Fashion photographer Peter Duke had cited Jean Luc Brunel was involved in sourcing underage models for Jeff Epstein. Epstein’s client Les Wexner and Ronald Lauder of Estee Lauder of the Mega Group, and the surname of “Christian Brunel” seemed like an obvious use of the Ronald Lauder and Wexner “finder” for underage models.

Still, we could not convince the world that Jeff Epstein even used one little girl, Nadia Marcinko, to bribe Austrian passport officials to give 9/11 hijackers a passport.

We interviewed an Erasmus scholar in central Graz on the Epstein 9/11 passport trail, thinking Epstein may have used the Mifsud network of LINK University or Erasmus network to recruit women as sexual lures to get 9/11 hijackers pas’ passports. It turned out that Epstein used the Jean Luc Brunel modelling network to find Marcinko as a 9/11 hijacker passport lure.

Nadia Marcinko, who was fifteen when she came from Kosice, Slovenia, to fell into Jeff Epstein’s orbit from the Jean Luc Brunel recruiting network. Still, we believe Mifsud was the primary finder of Marcinko in a hierarchical recruiting network of young models, much like the one used by major and minor league baseball. So it may be partially true that “tens of thousands of little kids” are in Epstein’s videos, but this is a partially true, misleading statement.

It would be more accurate and precise to say that Jeff Epstein recruited “tens of thousands of little kids” for an underage modelling network, and Brunel made sexually explicit videos for the Saudi Royal family and other wealthy emirates of the Middle East. Neither Bartiromo or O’Keefe provides that level of specificity.

Trained journalists, who typically ask, “Do you have any evidence of that?”, go blank when the subject is sex trafficking of “tens of thousands of little kids”. I produced two pictures immediately of Marcinko flying a jet to prove she is a pilot for Epstein, but I have hundreds of sources and photos of Marcinko and her connections to a modelling visa arranged by Burnel and Epstein, showing the modus operandi for the underage models.

I also produced Marcinko’s picture, the age when she was supposed “sold” by her father to Epstein, and hundreds of major publication citations and photographs of Nadia Marcinko flying around the world. But we did better than all the hundreds of publications that reported that Epstein “bought Marcinko for $15,000”. We retraced Epstein’s steps in Austria. We showed Marcinko’s father was enticed with a Mini Cooper dealership, much the same way that Melania Trump’s father was recruited.

Our citizen journalist in Slovenia, worked in Graz, Austria, where Epstein obtained an Austrian passport and also tried to source.

Our citizen journalists from Slovenia drove us to Graz, Austria, where we followed the Epstein “Austrian Passport” trail. We also believe Epstein used sexual lures from nearby countries to Austria to compromise officials in the IAEA - the International Atomic Energy Agency.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irans-nuclear-enrichment-advances-it-stonewalls-un-iaea-reports-show-2023-11-15/

https://vienna.usmission.gov/iaea-bog-u-s-on-npt-safeguards-agreement-in-iran/

We believed Epstein was recruiting sexual lures in Graz, Austria, to get passports for 9/11 hijackers as well, and we deep-dived that topic with our researchers in Slovenia and Graz.

I went through Kosice on my trip from Krakow, Poland, to Kosice, Slovakia, on a very winding road through the Carpathian mountains.