George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
4h

George you keep pushing the 9/11 false info about the "hijackers". There were no hijackers..I believe all that was fake..there were no planes..all that was to cover the demolition and cover up of files, money, etc and who was involved...nothing was true that the government has said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture