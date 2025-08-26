George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

The revelations about ceyea's clandestine experiments are infuriating and add weight to the suspicions that OSS and ceyea were anti-American traitors from their separate beginnings.

dulles brothers and other Operation Paperclip co-conspirators, past and present, should be dug up and made to stand trial for treason and crimes against humanity.

-----

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/john-boltons-operation-air-spray?triedRedirect=true

Unfortunately, except for militarily, we lost World War II because of the nahtzee sympathizers and eugenicists in our United States who infiltrated mass-murderers from Germany into our country after World War II via Operation Paperclip = Operation Overcast.

oss then ceyea secreted and infiltrated nahtzee human-haters

[scientists, rocketeers, doctors, educators, and other murderers selected from lists such as the Osenberg List]

into the United States to protect them from accountability (death) for their war crimes.

immoral,

genocidal, generational, eugenicists

For more than 80 years, delusional psychopaths and their progeny have been acting like "Masters of the Universe", deciding who lives and who dies.

-----

How many of our family members and friends have been murdered by descendents of the human-hating nahtzee psychopaths in the name of "science and medicine" ?

What weapons were used to kill your loved ones ?

What is in the Medicine Cabinet of Death ?

Mustard gas

(chemo-therapy) ?

Cancer-causing messengerRNA bio-weapon injections ?

Toxins sprayed into the air via geo-engineering ?

Toxic fluoride in drinking water ?

MSG and its derivatives in food ?

Heart attack gun ?

Aerosolized bio-weapons ?

Toxic air filters ?

Intentional spread of previously-eradicated diseases ?

Military "live exercises" ?

"False" flags ?

Black ops ?

Targeted

witnesses ?

Targeted

whistleblowers ?

Targeted attorneys ?

Targeted investigative reporters ?

Targeted "dissidents" ?

Targeted educators ?

Targeted doctors and scientists ?

Midazolam ?

Remdesivir ?

Benzodiazapine

(Ativan) ?

aripiprazole (Abilify) ?

clozapine (Clozaril) ?

haloperidol (Haldol) ?

olanzapine (Zyprexa) ?

quetiapine (Seroquel) ?

risperidone (Risperdal) ?

ziprasidone (Geodon) ?

SSRIs ?

Combined drug therapy ?

Morphine ?

Fentanyl ?

Hydromorphone ?

Diamorphine ?

Oxycodone ?

Opioids ?

Palliative care drugs ?

Excess oxygen ?

Excessive fluid removal during dialysis ?

Medical errors ?

-----

How many of our Loved Ones have been murdered by disgusting, sub-human merchants of death, arrogant, terroristic suffer-mongers, who covet blood-money from stealing Life, Liberty, and Private Property ?

How many Angels cry, now, for their own losses and for deaths unavenged ?

August 26, 2025

7:20pm

I’m from the government and I’m here to help you…get out of the way

