After seven years of my recommendations to Congress that they investigate the Senate Sergeant of Arms Blackberrys carried by Vice President Joe Biden and at least thirty-five other Senators and Congressmen, the Biden Blackberrys finally made center stage on national broadcasts and live streams on March 20th, 2024.

And the Biden Blackberrys got equal time from both Democrats and Republican with gargantuan blowups of Blackberry screens.

At one point, it seemed like Congressmen and Congresswomen were competing with one another to see who could create the most enormous Blackberry mockups to demonstrate Blackberry messages between Hunter Biden’s business partners. Each Congressperson seemed to outdo the one before with the size of their Biden Blackberry mockup.

Journalist George Webb has pursued the Biden Blackberrys ever since a long-time Biden advisor dropped one in his lap in May of 2017 by accident or potentially on purpose to compromise the Bidens.

The issue was whether the Bidens were doing an oil and gas deal with Burisma in May and June 2017 or if they were selling highly enriched uranium from the old Soviet Union stockpile directly to the Chinese Communist Party and the China Nuclear Group.

I have also traced other WMD from the old Soviet Union that found its way into Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union that was brokered by Ukrainian criminal billionaire Igor Kolomoisky to China and Israel.

It

It seemed like a small cottage industry had sprung up overnight in Washington, DC, in print shops making Hunter Biden partners’ Blackberry mockups. Each Biden Blackberry message seem more incriminating that the message presented just before.

The evidence gushing of Blackberry messages writ large in foam core poster board had many observers wondering what new expose would happen as each Congressional aide fiddled with another Kinko’s giant bag holding the posters. Five carat diamond gifts and $5 million dollar bank transfers seem to accompany every Biden Blackberry message exchange.

Some Congressmen pointed to the large Ukrainian, Chinese, and Kazak money transfers that the Hunter Biden partners Blackberrys pointed to. All in all, it was a good day for foam core and Kinkos. Washington, DC, seems to have discovered the Blackberrys all in one day, despite the seven years I have been hammering the issue on Capitol Hill. Most Congressmen still see these transactions as energy deals like the uranium deals in Kazakstan.

Since the first days, I found out highly enriched uranium was missing from the US uranium reservation in Piketon, Ohio, I have reported that this old Soviet Union high-enriched uranium was being brokered through Ukraine to China and the China Nuclear Group.

I have maintained that these were not just oil and gas transactions but also uranium transactions from the old Soviet Union with National Security implications.

The Congressional Committees have just scratched the surface of all the work we have done with the Senate Sergeant of Arms Blackberrys, but the important thing is that they have indeed scratched the surface. Now, the real investigations can begin.

Many Congressman and Congressional aides literally looked at the Blackberry posterboards like they never knew the Bidens used the Blackberry for encrypted messaging until that very moment they held the foam core in their hand. But it is a start. In Washington, DC, educating lawmakers and their staff is a very long-term proposition, and only those with Job's patience seem to make any headway. Our research team was finally rewarded yesterday for our seven years of investigative reporting on this topic.

Each Hunter Biden partner's Blackberry message seemed more incriminating than before. Still, the absence of partners Bevan Cooney and Devon Archer at the hearing was glaring, along with the absence of Hunter Biden himself. Where was Bevan Cooney, the Marathon Pipeline Man in the hearings?

Where was Devon Archer, Mr. Fraudulent Indian Tribe Bonds? The Congresswoman from Washington, DC. Eleanor Holmes Norton, even scolded John Giliar, testifying from Federal Prison, like Giliar was the one who committed the fraudulent bond scheme. It wasn’t. Devon Archer was the perpetrator of the Tribal Bonds scheme.

Even if the US public was only introduced to Blackberrys being the key technology to watch and follow to get to the bottom of Biden corruption, Progress was made in Washington DC yesterday.

I call it the great news reset.

At one point, Rep. Jamie Raskin even mentioned subpoenaing the Bobulinski Blackberrys, which I cheered only if Chairman Comey would immediately publish the content of all three of the Biden Blackberrys to a Congressional website.

America even got to see the Kolomoisky bagman, Lev Parnas, running weapons and laundering Ukraine cash who works for Ukrainian Billionaire crime lord Igor Kolomoisky.

All in all, it was a great start to an investigation I have been recommending for seven years, intercepting the Monaco Energy Security Conference deal a week before it took place on June 2nd, 2017.

New details emerged that Hunter Biden may even have been on Igor Kolomoisky’s yacht at the Monaco Energy Security Conference sponsored by Burisma, making Hunter Biden the new Eric Braverman as a NATO bagman for the DNC.

We will confirm if Hunter Biden was on Kolomoisky’s yacht in Monaco on June 2nd, 2017, but if true, this falls directly in line with my reporting of the Deep Blackberry testimony (an employee of the Senate Sergeant of Arms Committee with a four-decade advisor position with the Bidens), making Hunter Biden the “new Eric Braverman” as a bagman for NATO.

If Hunter was on Kolomoisky’s yacht at the Burisma Monaco Energy Security conference, this portends the Bidens weren’t just talking about Energy but also Security, which means weapons. We will bring you more on this story as it develops. Currently, we are researching Tony Bobulinski’s claims he works for the “second richest family in the world” here near his Beverly Hills home.

Kolomoisky’s yacht, Trident, is currently lashed to Russian Billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s yacht in Montenegro. Who says Rothschild agents don’t know how to party?

We will have more for you, but I am at the limit of substack email here. We have been seven years ahead of the MSM on this story, and we intend to continue to lead the pack.

We still don’t know if Tony Bobulinski is “limited hangout” intended to incriminate the Bidens on minor influence peddling in oil and gas dealing with Ukraine to mask the selloff of the old Soviet Union WMD assets.

Bobulinski referred to the Patrick Ho trial in New York who was convicted of espionage in 2021 which was all about the sale of WMD technology to China.

We identified both the Blackberry devices and the server on Capitol Hill that effectuated these transactions. We even helped the Capitol Police look for the Sergeant Of Arms Server in June of 2017.

We shall see if the true nature of the Blackberrys comes to the fore as the investigation continues. One clue is that Tony Bobulinski has testified he worked for the second richest family in the world in the Los Angeles area.

I have speculated this might be the Getty family or the Aga Khan family because of their involvement and oil, gas and precious minerals as well uranium.

Since Hunter Biden worked for Warren Buffet in the Los Angeles area, I speculated this might be to “pick up all the chips” from the wreckage of the Getty Family in Los Angeles.

Was Bobulinski the inside man, selling off all the Getty assets to Warren Buffett in Los Angeles?

We had tracked how the pipeline routes of the Getty family were transferred over time to the Aga Khan family as well in the LA area.

Bobulinski’s SinoHawk surveillance company manages the security of pipelines, so clients like the Gettys, Khans, and Warren Buffet would be a logical association. More on this later.

Blackberry has always been the choice of intelligence organizations, military organizations and criminal organizations because of the unbreakable encryption technology.



