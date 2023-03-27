At the most critical moment in world history, when the world was looking for a solution to the CoronaVirus pandemic in March 2020, Dr. Robert Malone was executing a project for a company called Leidos which runs the National DNA Database for the FBI, using a program called DOMANE.

His partner at the Lincoln Lab at MIT in Bedford, MA was Darrell Ricke, the man responsible for the FBI’s DNA Database. The defense contractor they both work for is Leidos (SAIC), a firm researching the possibility of “tagging” your DNA at certain places and events so that you later can be “tracked”.

I have been working on the Leidos story for six years now, and everything the story gets much attention, smears come from all quarters. But I press on, because I believe the story unlocks the story of the CoronaVirus. Admittedly, I believed influenza was the viral vector for the DNA tag and trace before CoronaVirus.

Similarly, Robert Malone seems to be equally close to a DARPA CIA Agent who was in Wuhan for ten years mutating spike proteins with Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Malone, in April of 2020, know that CIA DARPA man Michael Callahan has collected 6,000 blood samples in Wuhan. Were these 6,000 blood sample the real object of the DOMANE computers?

Malone now says he was there with DOMANE “at the infancy” of the program. He dismissed the questions about the DOMANE program which was supposed to be the Manhattan Project of finding a repurposed therapeutic for CoronaVirus.

The publication Trial site news was one of the few sources to actually cover the DOMANE clinical trials. Malone curiously focused on the histamine receptor instead of the ACE2 receptor of the CoronaVirus.

For this “Manhattan Project”, Bob Malone a 33-year-old Ph. D is in Montreal, Canada to run the COVID drug repurposing DOMANE program from a company called Molecular Forecasters, Inc.

Here is the Trial Site News summary of the DOMANE trial.

Michael Goodkin of Trial Site News captured the essence of Leidos Life Sciences Famotadine study with Dr. Robert Malone, using the DOMANE AI computer program.

The great Peter Duke, Hollywood producer, and director, almost made me cough up a lung on our recent The Duke Report show. Peter wondered if Bob Malone’s Leidos machine (you know, the kind TSA makes you stick your hands up for at airports), threw me out of the recent COVID Litigation Conference in Atlanta.

Journalist George Webb has been investigating his ex-Cop, research partner’s contention that Leidos was using inhaled particles as a form of track and trace surveillance.

Maybe the Leidos machine detected a “January 6th” or a “September 18th” particle in my lungs. It was a great joke, but in the joke, the whole truth about what I have been researching about Leidos came out in one punchline.

My research partner, Task Force, loved the Leidos Zamboni machine at the Washington Capitols games. Her favorite joke was “Leidos, your clothes today, your lungs tomorrow”.

My ex-research partner, who I called Task Force, loved to watch the Leidos Zamboni machine resurface the ice between periods at the Washington Capitols games. Leidos is a big defense contractor doing biometric security at our National Laboratories working with nuclear and biological weapons. She was convinced Leidos would bring their biometric tracking of lung particles used at National Laboratories to Main Street, USA.

The Leidos Scanner machine, imaging all the incriminating particles from your lungs, now had a mascot, the Leidos Zamboni machine, sucking up all those incriminating particles at our National Laboratories.

Can Leidos Scanners “see” the leftover “carcasses” of Virus-Like Particles? Of just the scar tissue pattern created from them?

I have been researching Task Force’s contention that virus-like particles could be dusted from air conditioning filters or drones to be inhaled by humans, only to be detected later at a Leidos scanning machine. Task Force never lived to see her beloved Washington Capitols win the Stanley Cup in the year after her death, but her Leidos Zamboni machine made a starring appearance at the 2019 Stanley Cup.

But according to Task Force, a “Stanley Cup 2019 Particle” could be circulated in the air conditioning system if you wanted to “tag” all the people who attended the event for future detection. Task Force believed this is exactly what was happening during Donald Trump rallies in 2016.

I dismissed the “Leidos particle for Trump Crowds” idea as a conspiracy theory, but I still kept an eye on the news for developments in this area of government surveillance. For instance, all of the people of a country being required to go to their closest pharmacy to get a COVID shot greatly resembled Task Force’s reporting of soldiers collecting a “National Registry”, where carefully controlled adjuvants were added to vaccines to pin down the exact location of every person in the country.

Leidos Sentinel Network Services geolocates callers or emailers to physical locations.

The idea of “dust now, ID later” might conform with the dust the Trump crowd now, ID them with a shot later. That “dust now, ID later” idea possibly conform to the “National Registry” idea that Task Force related to me, but I am still researching that possibility. What I can’t ignore is the uncanny relationship between Dr. Robert Malone and Leidos.

Courtesy - Trial Site News

The telling of this DOMANE COVID story, which some could argue necessitated a Manhattan Project type of response, got exactly the opposite. The DOMANE COVID, arguably the most important moment in world medical history, was drawn out over several years, with small sample sizes for the clinical trials, done serially, not in parallel as would be done in a Manhattan Project.

Courtesy - Trial Site News

You can see clearly from the above report how Malone stretched out the Famotadine evaluation into January 2021 all the way to Spain. Malone’s attitude and work ethic was certainly no Manhattan Project. Malone dallying on offering up a COVID therapeutic seems more like a gap year curriculum for a Liberal Arts student taking a European immersion semester or two. Unbelievably, the study was still going as of the time of this writing, almost three years after Leidos Life Sciences and Robert Malone were given the contract!

Courtesy - Trial Site News

Bob Malone response. No dates. No details. We are allowed to ask the lookouts on the Titanic questions about the shipwreck

Molecular Futures Inc, a Montreal computational chemistry firm, is led by a 32-year-old who until recently was employed at Lend Crafters, was chosen by Robert Malone as well. CEO Josh Pottell reports the Leidos Life Sciences work still isn’t done as of this writing.

This hardly seems like a “Manhattan Project” choice by Robert Malone. Additionally, Robert Malone continues to be fixated on a receptor that the COVID virus does not bind to. All the receptors in the Leidos Life Sciences study with the clinical trial studies, drug candidates, and Molecular Futures are focused on the histamine receptors, not the ACE 2 receptor that the COVID virus binds to. My research partner Task Force believes the receptors in the lungs, like the histamine receptor, would be the target of the “Leidos Particle”. Right now, it seems like Robert Malone is working on that “Leidos Particle” project, not the CoronaVirus therapeutics at all.

Robert Malone has also cleverly slipped Remdesiver into all the trials over the last three years.

Josh Pottel, a gifted, young computational chemist from McGill University in Quebec is the key partner of Robert Malone for the DOMANE project. Here’s what ChatPGT says about Molecular Futures. I personally believe Leidos is on a quest to find a particle that binds to the histamine receptors to infect the lung with a gene injection that replicates in the lung and is discoverable with a Leidos scanner.

Roger Krone is the CEO of Leidos. He is also the protege of Richard Bissell of the CIA of Kennedy assassination fame. Bissell chaired the “Health Alteration Committee” at the CIA which made political opponents chronically ill to remove them as political rivals. Bissell also developed the U-2 spy plane and the Corona satellite, and Krone was a key driver of moving space launch capability out of the United States with the United Launch Alliance.

Robert Malone frequently talks about his CIA agent co-authors and business partners.

Malone talks about his business partner who is “a retired, CIA agent”, named Daryl Galloway, who Malone says introduced him to Michael Callahan in 2009.

And then there are all the September 11th, 2001 connections with Bob Malone’s boss meeting with Mossad the morning of 9/11 about anthrax, before Flight 93 even took off. Flight 93 crashed a few miles from Robert Malone’s Windber Lab two hours later.

A while back, I pointed out that Bob Malone’s boss appeared to be meeting with a Mossad Agent and a US Special Forces Ranger on the morning of September 11th, 2001. The Mossad Agent met with Nick Jacobs, CEO of the Windber Research Institute at an 8 AM meeting about a possible Anthrax attack. Interestingly, Flight 93 which crashed near Shanksville, PA, 16 miles from the Windber Research Institute, didn’t leave Newark Airport until 8:42 AM.

That’s pretty good timing to be looking into anthrax detection equipment BEFORE the 9/11 attacks! What’s interesting is Dr. Robert Malone never wants to talk about where he was on 9/11. Wouldn’t this anthrax equipment be used to test the paramedics that went out to the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville?

Wouldn’t Dr. Robert Malone have been put in charge of testing the paramedics when they returned to the Winber Medical Center? Why doesn’t he talk about this? Everyone knows where they were on 9/11, and everyone usually can recount their story easily. Why is it so difficult for Bob? We do know Bob went right to work at Ft. Detrick for DynPort, a CIA-connected company doing military countermeasure vaccines.