Dr. Robert Malone finally opened up today about the history of Vical, a company that he was with in the late 80s, and their background groundbreaking work on the lipid nano particle, that would become the backbone of the mRNA vaccination battle between Moderna and Pfizer.

Robert Malone just returned from a 10 day cruise off the Amalfi coast in Italy, which I dubbed the “Mass Formation Psychosis Cruise”, to write a long history of his post graduate days at the Salk Institute in Vical in the late 80s.

Robert is back at it, telling the selective history of Vical and leaving out the most important pioneers of the liquid nanoparticle technology. Malone for instance, doesn’t mention his knock down drag out battle with Phil Felgner from Vical, many years his senior in years as well in scientific knowledge at the time.

Of course, hundreds of billions of dollars are at stake with the Moderna Pfizer patent infringement lawsuit over SpikeVax with the key beneficiary unbelievably being, Vivek Ramaswamy with his two biotech companies, Genevant, and Arbutus.

At issue was the key patent for the liquid nano particle technology with two other outstanding scientists that died suddenly, Gary Rhodes and Jonathan Wolff.

At Vical, Wolff and Rhodes we’re experimenting with various ways of fooling the immune system, so the genetic message being injected and gene therapy would not be attacked. They experimented with everything from no coding to lipid nano particles. fill Felgner was especially adept at realizing the commercial potential for this technology and gene therapy.

To hear Felgner recount Bob Malone’s involvement, it makes Malone sound like a cross between an intellectual property thief, and a low end spy for an intelligence agency.

Malone is rewriting the history of course, crutching on his wife as the other “witness to history”.

Of course, Malone’s has had decades to respect his side of the story, and he has carpet bombed alternative media ever since to try to pummel that definition of events into the public psyche.

But all the people involved that are still alive tell him very different story, including his graduate advisor at Salk Institute in Inder Verma, who bought Malone actually accused of giving him PTSD.

Of course, Inder Verma was set up in a sex sting operation that took his vocal cords from his throat on this matter. Verma had put in a separate, keep your eyes on your own paper, work environment at Salk Institute, because of the wandering eyes a Bob Malone. Still Malon persists in retelling this all important fairytale so that he can claim the cash for mRNA.

Malone knows there’s only a few people who know the Vical story, and I am one of them. You’ve seen a massive fifth generation warfare assault on me by Malone, accusing me from everything from orchestrating 911 with my brother to committing a series of felonies in addition to the murder of my Research partner, Task Force through proxies.

As most people know, I am engaged in a lawsuit with a Bob Malone, in the central district of Florida for these outrageous accusations. Now we are getting to the juice of the Vical matter. I’ve always said Bob Malone had nothing to do with the murders of Gary Rhodes or John Wolff, but I have accused Danny Rothschild of taking out key individuals that had key technology that the US State department, and the Mossad intelligence service of Israel wanted for national security objectives.

I have connected ex-Mossad General DannyRothschild to numerous covert operations with regard to the use and experimentation with bioagents in the oversight of the occupied territories of Israel.

I know Malone as a young graduate student would not have had any knowledge of these national security machinations at that time. but the rewriting of history, so a small Cabal of intelligence agency individuals can clean up under hundreds of billions of dollars that will it be awarded in the Pfizer Moderna lawsuit demands exposure.

it is interesting that these hundreds of billions of dollars will come down to a technology known as SpikeVax between Moderna and Pfizer and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Genevant and Arbutus. I have written about how the intelligence agencies have “spiked” vaccines for over seven years now with DynPort and decor to cut outs for the US state department at MI6 intelligence service of the UK.

Intel agencies just need one low level employee contractor, like Jordan Walker at Pfizer, to SpikeVax to loosen hundreds of billions of dollars from the US treasury for the insiders’ Cabal.

I knew Jordan Walker had spiked the VAX within hours of him being introduced to the American public with JamesOKeefe’s project veritas. A day later I found the damning metadata.

The fact that Jordan walker, not being a doctor, is the man who determined that Remdesivir (RUN death severe) is now the standard of care in and all hospitals around the world as a result of this Boston Consulting Group whitepaper. He wrote on the topic in early May 2020. an investigator could never ask for a hotter smoking gun.

We will continue to follow this story of Bob Malone recapitulating, his fantasy involvement in the key breakthroughs of Vical over the coming, six months approaching the Moderno Pfizer, patent infringement pay out by the US government. Stay tuned.

Notes

Jon Wolff died in April of 2020 as the CoronaVirus “live exercise” was breaking in United States.

