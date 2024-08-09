A dramatic new video has emerged of a police officer trying to “pop up” to see the shooter near where we have said Maxwell Yearick ascended and descended the roof as the sniper that deceased Matthew Crooks was supporting as a possible spotter.

In the video, neither Crooks nor Yearick can be seen. You can see between the Shooter Building and the Command Post Building, where Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol was located in the second-story windows. Nicol would have a complete view of who is on the shooter’s roof.

Later in the same CNN video, you can hear the same Police Officer who scaled the wall say, “He’s laying down. He is unarmed. Next building over.” This position to the right of the sniper would be in keeping with Crooks’s reported role as a volunteer spotter.

In another dramatic video released by the Wall Street Journal, you can clearly see a Police Officer chasing off into the woods after someone.

We also have a Police Officer saying, “There was a guy walking back there,” referring to the direction of the Water Tower.

You can clearly see a bloody hand print smearing the corner of the wall where the policeman scales the building as if someone was falling and smeared their badly bleeding hand on the wall during a fall. This is the strongest evidence yet of Crooks as a spotter volunteer supporting a sniper on the roof as part of a counter sniper team.

With such a large bloodstain, it is difficult to believe police could miss such obvious evidence of a sniper descending the roof. The blood stain is so glaringly obvious in the video, it is a wonder how CNN could have missed it as well.

Meanwhile, the new CNN FOIA request of police bodycam video shows no evidence of Crooks on the roof for the brief instant the officer pops up to the roof. Also, the police officer popping up on the roof is not mentioned, cutting off opportunities for reporter followup. A second possible bloodstain is also possible seen on an adjoining wall. If this blood-like mark is also a bloodstain, Yearick may have sustained serious injury in the fall from the roof.

It appears the escaping sniper had a bad fall while trying to escape with the blood smears

Everything in the Trump Assassination now has to be colored with the knowledge there was an active Pakistani Intelligence assassination in operation with the Pak ISI bagman being arrested only the day before the Trump Assissjnation, and we now have the bloodstains of another member of the possible sniper team.

Our researchers reported the bloody trail of Yearick’s retreat into the Beaver County Command Post hallway and bathroom, and now it appears this key evidence of a second member of the Crooks sniper team is being suppressed.

Now there is still the question of the bloody receipt for a Home Depot ladder in Crooks pocket to resolve.

Did Yearick use the five foot Home Depot ladder purchased on July 8th at Home Depot for his bloody descent?

And there is still the question of the abandoned bike that we know does not belong to Crooks because the duffel bag on the bike has a different name. Why are police withholding the duffel bag name? Was Yearick injured so badly on his descent he could not ride the getaway bike?

And now we have new questions about who “Agent Blood Sample” was from the Secret Service, guarding Yearick’s possible bloody escape in the Command Post corridor.

Initial reports of Yearick as the identified shooter were rumored to be taken from an early blood sample by the Secret Service. These claims of a blood test of the blood at the site were later retracted by Kimberley Cheatle, Director of the Secret Service.

This suppression and retraction of blood evidence could be because Maxwell Yearick is a Federal Agent or a Confidential Informant, and the FBI is protecting his identity.

This “FBI Informant” theory of Yearick is supported by the “Yearick Phone” pinging in Washington, DC on July 23rd, 2023.

And we still have the questions of Yearick’s White Van which was not used for an escape, possibly mapping to Maxwell Yearick’s father, Roger Yearick.

Some believe there is a White Van parked near the Water Tower, and that van matched the White Van later found near Sheetz Convenience Store at 15 Lancaster Street.

We will continue to follow this lead. The White Van theory is that Yearick left Crooks on the roof, then fired the eight shots. They retreated with the Home Depot Ladder to the White Van. Someone certainly moved the White Van if it was parked under the Water Tower.

Beaver County Deputy Greg Nichol is now talking about a chase of Thomas Crooks in the same corridor that Maxwell Yearick may have used for has bloody retreat, rinsing his bloody hand off in a bathroom sink in the corridor.

Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol and his coroner wife appeared on ABC to blame the Secret Service for their coverage of the American Glass Research rooftop.

Many questions remain which we will later add more details in the paid section of this post. In other news, our reporting on Crooks and Yearick at the DHS Training site at Clairton Sportsmen’s Clubs was confirmed.

This news had been buried, seemingly to distract from the gun club connections of Crooks and Yearick.

“Dozens and dozens” of visits to Clairton Gun Club indicate Crooks might have been involved extensively in a DHS Live Exercise known as “Rally Shooter”.

Again, it was like pulling teeth to get this Clairton DHS information finally released.

Both citizen journalist Tyrone Sargent and I were at Clairton Sportmen’s Park just days after the assassination chasing leads there.

Questions still remain about the ten man team from the Pittsburgh area that trained with Yearick and Crooks in the “Rally Shooter” exercise. We believe the ten man team of Pittsburgh Police who left the Jill Biden motorcade to join the Trump motorcade at the Pittsburgh Airport needed to be subpoenaed.

Metadata shows Crooks may have been asked to fire covering shots for Yearick’s repositioning and/or retreat after Yearick fired the first three shots at Trump. Crooks may have fired these five covering shots with his left hand over the crowd, turning the gun sideways and altering the acoustics of the rounds.

Sheriff Tony Guy’s Guys at JTTF also appear to have performed the autopsy with Grig Nicol’s wife acting as Coroner. The mysterious Jill Biden contigent which jumped into the Trump motorcade at the Pittsburgh Airport, might be Sheriff Tony Guy’s JTTF guys, and they took the wounded and Crooks body to Allegheny Hospital after the shooting.