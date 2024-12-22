After I presented the probable murder of Suchir Balaji at Chez Nous in Redwood City,, California,, for his whistleblower expose of OpenAI, three generations of South African artists had dinner with me to discuss their artwork, which OpenAI had purloined.

I described the injuries to Suchir Balaji in detail, and I was able to give the large audience gathered a review of the existing lawsuits against Open AI.

Even after I described the preliminary autopsy of Suchir Balaji with blunt force trauma to the head with bleeding for the nose, mouth, and private parts, the Ladies from Joburg seemed intent on protecting their intellectual property being laundered by OpenAI.

The grandmother, mother, and daughter all told me they believed their artwork had been scraped by OpenAI bots, with the mother being the most directly affected.

However, all three women, the grandmother, the mother, and daughter, did not appeared to be motivated by money, but rather from protecting artists from theft by OpenAI and Microsoft.

while all three women's art was distinctly different in style, they were bound by the commonality and purpose to protect the intellectual property rights of all artists around the world, especially in the visual arts.

I was introduced to a wide variety of different styles by the three women in my dinner with them, and I believe the mother in the middle generation will take the mantle of pursuing artist rights in the open AI lawsuit.

I will closely follow this lawsuit, in addition to the other three open AI lawsuits along with the murder of Suchir Balaji in the coming weeks.