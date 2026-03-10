The individuals investigating the Charlie Kirk assassination—specifically named as Candace Owens and Baron Coleman and others summed up as “DNC Cross Dressers”—are blame-shifting their own inadequacies onto Donald Trump to distract from their spectacular failure to deliver on their promises.

Instead of doing the hard, “shoe leather” journalism required to uncover the truth, these investigators chose to run their operation entirely from their basement in Tennessee. For five months, they strung their audience along, becoming “super chat millionaires” while refusing to investigate the actual locations involved in the assassination attempt, such as Orem, Provo, or Pasco.

George Webb spent a week with 10,000 Iranian ex-pats in formulating his reporting on Iran's liberation, which is why others criticized him from their basement.

They completely ignored crucial leads involving “Doge and DuPont” and the money trail, opting instead to follow false witnesses like Mitch Snow and chase irrelevant leads into a graveyard with “Team Maroon”. Furthermore, they actively refused to collaborate with citizen journalists who were actually on the ground gathering evidence, and even used their platforms to attack unrelated figures like Tim Tebow.