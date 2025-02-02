Was Black Hawk Pilot Rebecca Lobach suicided, having control taken from her helicopter and then flown into a landing American Airlines jet at attack speed?

Captain Rebecca Lobach knew the air space around Washington, DC, running VIP’s from Ft. Belvoir to Andrews Air Force Base. Just outside the Andrews AFB gates was my favorite place to interview helicopter and fixed-wing pilots.

We have done a lot of research into the cancer mRNA vaccines coming out of Fort Belvoir. To see the Blackhawk pilots’ father so deeply involved in Biden’s Cancer Moonshot projects for this development of mRNA cancer vaccines, is the first shocker of the investigation.

The fact that Captain Lobach’s father is also working in Veteran’s mental health was the second shocker. Personalized mRNA vaccines have been proposed for veterans’ mental health as well from Ft. Belvoir, Virginia.

A critical air safety system going down today after two suspicious air crashes only adds to the suspicion.

George Webb has reported on Ft. Belvoir for seven years, and a spy ring on Capitol Hill’s involvment with military vaccines.

One of my first stops in Washington, DC, in May 2017, was the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Ft. Belvoir (DTRA). A whistleblower told me the Awan Spy Ring on Capitol Hill wasn’t just involved in illegal weapons trade; they were also involved with vaccines at Ft. Belvoir in the Defense Logistics Agency.

I never interviewed Black Hawk Pilot Rebecca Lobach, but I know a trained pilot would never fly directly into a landing plane at Reagan International Airport. Some have questioned her 500 hours of stick time, but because of the short distance between Ft. Belvoir and Andrews AFB, that actually is a lot more take-offs and landings than you might think. This is a suspicious aircraft accident, so matter how you look at it.

Intelligence Command, INSCOM, is run out of Ft. Belvoir, making it the home of military Live Exercises like CoronaVirus. Helicopter pilots know when VIPs go to China in October 2019, right before the outbreak of the CoronaVirus Live Exercise in China.

And pilots shuttling four-star Generals to Wuhan remember when they take Generals to Andrews Air Force base, a facility run by DynCorp. I have researched the nefarious activities of Steve Feinberg, CEO of DynCorp, for eight years.

We identified four whistleblowers at Ft. Belvoir with my former ex-cop research partner, Jenny Moore, around the topic of military virus and vaccine technology that could “mark” the lungs of potential terrorists. Jenny died suspiciously not long after we visited Ft. Detrick, where the deadly viruses are engineered.

George Webb near Porton Down, the UK’s version of Ft. Detrick bioweapons facility.

My former research associate, Brian Lloyd, was an attorney who represented whistleblowers at Ft. Belvoir, and he died suspiciously in May of 2020 after consulting with me on the goings on at Ft. Belvoir. He was going to be speaking at a March 2020 news gathering charrette I hosted on the Potomac River, but he was stopped from doing so because of the lockdowns.

CoronaVirus prevented Brian from attending the event, but I heard the expression “Military Live Exercise,” before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it a few days later.

Based on all of the above, the extremely unlikely pilot error explanation for the death of Captain Rebecca Lobach doesn’t wash with me or our researchers.

Captain Lobach seemed very familiar with the airspace over the Potomac, and she was the trusted pilot of many VIPs visiting the White House. As I said before, no pilot accelerates to attack speed to intercept a landing commercial aircraft. We have already seen massive amounts of lying and coverups from former CIA Director John Brennan in just the first ten days of the Trump Presidency.

John Brennan and Michael Morell were also involved in the 9/11 false flag over the Potomac near the Pentagon, so this isn’t their first false flag rodeo. Our researchers have been investigating Brennan and Morell for the past eight years, uncovering one nefarious operation after another.

These suspicious Ft. Belvoir events only heighten the intensity of our deep dive research on John Brennan. Who's next to die for a Brennan coverup? Our researchers won’t stop until all the documents are exposed.

The national air traffic control system going down the day after two plane crashes is very suspicious.

Perhaps the black box from the Black Hawk will give us more answers.

DC plane crash: black box recovered 'in good condition'



