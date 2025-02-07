What if Bibi Netanyahu gave Donald Trump the “Gold Pager” in the White House to remind the President that he has saved his life once, but twice already in his presidential term?

I have received a detailed lead from a potential source that says that’s what’s happening. The possible source maintains the Israeli businessman Adam Kidan was behind not one but two plots already to kill Trump and/or his family.

Here, I cover an intercept of a potential assassination plot to kill the President that Bibi Netanyahu may have thwarted, which I call the “Killed Copter” scenario of a hacked helicopter turned into a missile to take down a plane.

https://www.floridabulldog.org/2024/10/gop-bigshot-adam-kidan-life-luxury-despite-owing-millions-restitution/

I would typically not publish an unconfirmed report, but I cannot take that chance because the President’s life may be at stake. But I have a pretty good source: journalist Dan Hopsicker, who told me Adam Kidan bankrolled the 9/11 hijacker training.

In my numerous trips to visit journalist Dan Hopsicker in Venice Beach, Florida, to report on the 9/11 hijacker airport and training grounds, Hopsicker told me Kidan had several people killed. Hopsicker maintained that Kidan also secretly bankrolled Huffman Aviation, where the 9/11 hijackers trained.

In my estimation, if a guy in the Jewish Mafia (according to Hopsicker) is willing to bankroll 9/11, he is not past taking out a President. And Kidan is spending a lot of time around Trump and at Mar-A-Lago right now.

https://www.npr.org/2005/12/16/5056494/abramoff-co-defendant-agrees-to-help-prosecutors

Adam Kidan is a former business partner of CIA money launderer Jack Abramoff, who also hosted 9/11 hijackers on their casino cruise ship called Sun Cruz. Kidan is currently involved in aviation maintenance with his company, Empire Aviation.

Forbes recently featured him in an article, making no mention of his recent criminal past, and that metadata of a puff piece may me wondering about the hacking protection on the autopilot of Trump Force One, Trump’s private jet.

A very small group of people in the aviation business know the details of the autopilot systems of Black Hawk helicopters and commercial jets, but Adam Kidan’s associate, Dov Zakheim knows all about them from his days at the Pentagon and from building Boeing autopilots at SPC Corp.

After two aircraft crashes, the Black Hawk crash on the Potomac and the jet crash in Philadelphia, I am turning more attention toward Kidan. That was before I received this rather detailed intercept of Kidan, claiming the DoD had intercepted a plot to kill Trump.

I have outlined how the architects of 9/11 have used “Continuity of Government” to use military-grade encrypted communication and security clearances not visible to the President in the past.

Well, these are the same architects of 9/11, making the detailed intercept very believable. I will wait for the confirmation of Kash Patel as FBI Director before going much further.

But I think Trump got two “Golden Pages” that may have outed two plots to kill him and his family.