Yesterday on the Mike Church Show, I reported the Black Hawk Helicopter may have been practicing a maneuver to stop a terrorist plan from hitting the Pentagon, a security operation put in place as an outcome of the 9/11 collision of an American Airlines 757 flying into the Pentagon. I called this operation “Black Hawk Take Down.”

The Black Hawk helicopter that hit the American Airlines plane a few days ago was flying 150 feet above its 200-foot ceiling over the Potomac and flew straight into the glowing American Airlines jet at ramming speed.

Many commentators have covered the crash, but all have forgotten that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said this was a “Continuity of Government” exercise.

“Continuity of Government” is invoked when there is a “threat to the democracy,” like the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon or a fake news FBI informant attack on the Capitol like January 6th.

And there is no doubt this Black Hawk was on a COG training for the mission. But a COG training mission for what? I contended on the Mike Church show this was a training missing to down Air Force One and kill newly Inaugurated President Donald Trump.

This is the Killer Copter scenario, and plane crashes have long been a way for CIA to get rid of elected leaders that it doesn’t like. Now, drone helicopters have taken the human element out of the mix.

Plane crashes provide the perfect plausible deniability for the CIA, and they can call any nefarious accusations a “conspiracy theory”. But, did anyone at the CIA consider Donald Trump an illegitimate President who would invoke such a “Killer Copter”?

The only predicate the CIA needs to declare a “Continuity of Government” event is a decision from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, ODNI, that a COG condition exists, independent of the President of the United States.

I am now reporting from ex-CIA Director John Brennan’s de facto headquarters in San Diego. This all-important ODNI position remains unfilled as Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearings are still being stonewalled. The stubborn facts are that some in the CIA are still taking orders from Dick Cheney and his proxy, John Brennan.

Brennan’s window to launch COG operations is severely limited, with John Ratcliffe now taking over at the CIA. Only loyalists like Black Hawk Pilot Rebecca Lobach remain at Ft. Belvoir INSCOM - the CIA’s Intelligence Command for all the Army Forces. We have said that Ft. Belvoir has been the seat of the shadow government for the CIA Continuity of Government event since 2017.

My point is that until we confirm Tulsi Gabbard as ODNI and Kash Patel as FBI Director, a Continuity of Government condition may still exist at Ft. Belvoir and INSCOM with Brennan loyalists, using the Black Hawk crash as the COG predicate.

I have tried not to be shy over the last eight years reporting the fact that Brennan and Cheney could use COG to assassinate Trump.

Liz Cheney, the order carrier for her father, Dick Cheney, is the messenger in Washington for these underhanded deeds. Trump needs to be more alert than ever now before Gabbard and Patel are confirmed to be on the lookout for a Black Hawk Take Down.

Citizen Journalist George Webb at the Fort Belvoir entrance in 2017, asserting that the Presidential takedowns of Trump will emanate from Ft. Belvoir’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency and INSCOM.