Author George Webb first visited Dr. Robert Malone’s Alchem in September of 2021, before his appearance on the Joe Rogin Show. Webb has returned many times.

In my 2020 book, “The CoronaMan Cometh” about Bill Gates and Jeff Epstein’s investment in CRISPR genetic manipulation technology, I spoke of a Chimeric Mutator Protein which would increase the rate of virus mutations, and hence necessitate more vaccinations per year.

By mutating a virus rapidly and selecting for desired traits, “evolution” can be “directed”, hence the name Directed Evolution.

Well, we didn’t have to wait long for Epstein and Gates’ Direct Evolution experiments to pay off. The latest CoronaVirus variant indeed mutates at least four times faster than the previous version of CoronaVirus, obsoleting the old way of chicken egg vaccine technology to keep up with virus mutations. In 2018 and 2019, I talked about a technology called MutaEco that could obsolete the world of virus and vaccine technology by rapidly accelerating the rate at which viruses mutate.

As is the problem with most of my books, if you are out too far in front with a prediction, everyone forgets when the “Problem” appears on the scene. I spoke a lot about MutaEco, a technology for rapidly mutating potential solutions for vaccines, but you could also use this same technology to create rapidly mutating viruses. So, used in combination, you could obsolete all the virus vaccine technology that came before. Major pharma players are considering MutaEco now to bring their vaccine development into sync with the new class of rapidly mutating viruses.

DARPA and Moderna could obsolete all of Big Pharma’s existing virus and vaccine technology with the MutaEco technology, creating a vaccine-dependent world for every person on earth, just like Microsoft Windows created a dependency for every PC user on Earth. That day appears to have arrived with the Omicron variant of CoronaVirus.

The logic from Big Pharma’s lead spokesman, Bill Gates, goes something like this. Viruses are mutating faster than ever before. We can’t fight them the old way. We need to invest in Directed Evolution to make vaccines as agile as the rapidly mutating viruses of the present day.

We need new “Gene Teams”, sort of a Rapid Deployment Force for containing pandemic outbreaks, staffed with full-time experts, ready to fly to the site of an outbreak at a moment’s notice. The US State Department currently flies trained teams with its Armed Diplomatic Security Services personnel to all parts of the world. Gates’ Germ Teams proposal would just change the program from covert to overt.

Unfortunately, when our research group described this model in March 2020 in the first days of the outbreak, we were roundly attacked by Reuters, Forbes, CNN, and the Associated Press as conspiracy theorists. US State Department “Germ Teams” using Armed Diplomatic Security Services agents was considered an impossibility by CNN in a major hit piece on the subject.

Our March 2020 group of citizen journalists asked how one woman could be training everyone at the Wuhan Lab before the outbreak of CoronaVirus, getting all the bids for CoronaVirus vaccines, and doing the initial detection of viruses in China as early as 2009. We also found she received all the vaccine bids for Zika and Ebola virus for the WHO and the Wellcome Trust.

But the mainstream media said there was no “virus vaccine game” being driven by military entities like NATO. Investment funds like In-Q-Tel and the Atlantic Council weren’t investing in this technology for a cabal of Big Pharma and their military servitors. A small cabal of NATO Generals, connected politicians, and bankers make the investments in both viruses and vaccines in what I have called “the Virus Vaccine Game”.

Journalist George Webb has done hundreds of videos stretching back to 2016 on how NATO’s Atlantic Council is in a kickback scheme with the DNC to fund its “technology transfers” by “Ukrainian journalists” from the Library of Congress including key virus and vaccine technology.

But our March 2020 research group of ten citizen journalists brought the receipts. We show how the same person was in charge of all parts of the “Gene Team” - detection, isolation, procurement, training, and awarding of bids - and we produced names, documents, and email addresses.

Every bid for every pandemic, “terror virus” has been tied to the stick figure of “Virginia Benassi”. In the above example, Virginia Benassi receives all the vaccine bids for the Zika virus. She also owns a company to moves dangerous pathogens in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Our March 2020 study group also identified the email address of benassiv@who.int as the email address receiving all the key bids for not only CoronaVirus, but for Ebola and Zika as well.

In actual fact, the “Germ Teams” for detection, isolation, sequencing, replication, and vaccine production were never one person. We have outlined this “Gene Team” at Ft. Belvoir’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency for more than six years now.

Journalist George Webb believes Ft. Belvoir’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency has been using “Gene Teams” for decades, and that Bill Gates is just commercializing the process for a Big Pharma cabal.

As more military technologies appear on the scene with Bill Gates there as a spokesman to commercialize the “Gene Teams”, the more the findings of our research group of March 2020 will ring prescient. What’s next - biosniffers on every light pole? We identified a NATO scientist named Antonio Benassi who designed the “Benassi Sniffer” for these virus-like particles, and we also identified a NATO scientist named Enrico Benassi who worked at a Russian biolab in the old Soviet Union’s Biopreparat program in virus-like particles.

Journalists George Webb and Aaron Adler discuss the “Benassi Sniffer” for biological agent detection developed by Antonio Benassi.