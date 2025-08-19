Iran-Contra and Friends: What They Don’t Tell You About Epstein, Barr, and the Cocaine Skybridge

Part I – Bill Barr’s Bagpipes Bag Of Iran-Contra Wind and the Silence of Washington

Every investigation has its orchestra pit, and every orchestra has its conductor. In Washington, the conductor’s name is William Barr. The hearings echo with Epstein’s name, with Ghislaine Maxwell’s shadow, with the laundry list of men who once jetted to Little St. James.

But nowhere in the overture is Bill Barr. And yet it was Barr who held up the CIA’s dart gun at the Church hearings, Barr who knew about saxitoxin, Barr who managed the laundries of Iran-Contra, whispering “Don’t short the laundry” to the Clintons in the Rose Law Firm days. Fitzgerald would have called him the man in the white flannels, smiling from the veranda, while behind him stretched the plantations of narcotics airfields.

Part II – Southern Air Transport: The Invisible Airline

Southern Air Transport is the axis around which the Epstein galaxy spins, but you won’t hear that name in any committee transcript. A Mossad-blessed airbridge, a CIA cargo fleet, and later a Wexner-Epstein bank with wings. It was the first real “Spook Air,” where a teenage pilot in Ohio could load one crate marked medical supplies, another marked “USAID textbooks,” and still another that was pure cocaine bound for Arkansas. Everyone remembers Friends — the sitcom.

But in this darker spin-off, the cast of “Iran-Contra and Friends” is Barr, Mueller, Clinton, Wexner, and Epstein. Their coffeehouse is a hangar in Columbus. Their laugh track is the whine of Pratt & Whitney engines ferrying powder into Mena.

Part III – The Clinton Laundry and Mena’s Runway of Night

Mena, Arkansas was a town small enough for gossip but large enough for a runway. F. Scott Fitzgerald would have described it as “a diamond smuggled into the Ozarks.” Here, Barry Seal’s planes landed, stuffed with Medellín bricks. Here, Bill Clinton honed the art of pretending he saw nothing while Hillary diverted the wash through Rose Law.

When Barr said, “Don’t short the laundry,” he was reminding Clinton that the cocaine proceeds had owners far above Little Rock politics — Chicago mobs, Israeli syndicates, and CIA handlers. The press gallery today in D.C. never utters “Mena.” They scribble instead about Lolita Express manifests, as if the original contraband were bodies alone, and not first cocaine, then cancer viruses, then DNA itself.

Part IV – Waco as a Message

Every empire enforces its rules by fire. In the early ’90s, it was Waco. The Branch Davidian compound went up like a signal flare to every rural county sheriff who thought about talking. Waco wasn’t about theology — it was about geography. The Texas-Arkansas corridor was a choke point for air and road routes of cocaine and weapons.

Epstein’s world overlapped not by accident: money laundering, arms swaps, and bio-research grants were the tributaries of the same river. Just as Fitzgerald’s characters swam toward the green light, so did Clinton’s Justice Department swim toward absolute silence, and Barr — the returning Attorney General — ensured the silence remained intact.

Part V – The Mentor’s Ghost: Max Fisher

Epstein was no free-lancer. He was inducted, mentored, and ushered into the Mega-Group salons by Les Wexner. But behind Wexner stood Max Fisher of Detroit, the Zionist oilman and fixer who midwifed Southern Air’s transformation into a cocaine-to-cash pipeline.

When Epstein moved girls, it was an echo of how Fisher and Barr once moved narcotics: discreetly, with foundations and non-profits as cover, with art galleries and think-tanks as laundering stations. Everyone at the hearing knows Fisher’s name, but like Gatsby’s guests, they prefer not to ask.

Part VI – The Safari Club and the Phoenix Ghost

CIA heroin routes out of Laos had morphed into cocaine routes out of Colombia, but the architecture was the same. Barr learned the lessons of the Safari Club: outsource the dirty work, run the logistics, never let the paperwork trail land at Langley.

Phoenix in Vietnam became Phoenix in Honduras, then Phoenix in Arkansas. By 9/11, Phoenix wore a new badge called Homeland Security. Epstein’s name appears in this mural not as an aberration but as the natural evolution: from narcotics to sex to biotech. Always trafficking, always entrapping, always controlled by the airline no one names.

Part VII – Donald Barr’s Space Relations

The macabre symmetry is too good to ignore. Bill Barr’s father, Donald, wrote Space Relations, a novel of intergalactic sex slavery. His son would one day redact the Mueller Report and babysit the Epstein affair. Is it irony or blueprint?

Fitzgerald might have described Donald Barr’s book jacket — the dark stars, the shackled women — as the wallpaper of a hidden American nursery. ( I have created a similarly style book cover with my name since the original has been scrubbed from the internet).

Bill Barr, with his bagpipes, plays the mocking tune at every hearing: the senators don’t know, the journalists don’t know, but the insiders smirk, because they know the real story is Southern Air Transport. And the bagpipes drone like engines across the night.

Part VIII – The Rose Law Firm and Vince Foster’s Ghost

In Washington today, the press corps still gasps when Hillary Clinton is mentioned, but no one asks about Vince Foster. He was the man who knew too much about Rose Law’s role in laundering the Mena proceeds.

He ended his days in Fort Marcy Park, ruled a suicide, just another body in the wake of the laundries. Barr’s phrase “Don’t short the laundry” was not metaphor — it was ledger. Epstein’s accounts, Wexner’s trusts, Foster’s files: all bound together by the same laundering corridors that funded both campaigns and covert operations. Fitzgerald’s Nick Carraway would have called it “the foul dust that floated in the wake of their dreams.”

Part IX – Epstein as Continuity of Government

Epstein is remembered for his island, but his true value was Continuity of Government. He managed data, kompromat, and blackmail the way Southern Air managed cargo. After 9/11, the cargo shifted: no longer just narcotics, but DNA swabs, biowarfare samples, Palantir data streams.

The CIA became not just a supplier but a distributor, mapping counties the way linemen mapped telegraph wires. Epstein’s Humpty Dumpty Institute ran insider trading and influence ops. Yet the hearings today choreograph around him as if he were only a rogue financier. Barr ensured the continuity: silence on the past, redactions on the present, plausible deniability on the future.

Part X – The Green Light on the Runway

In The Great Gatsby, the green light across the bay was the symbol of desire and deception. In our story, the green light is the runway at Mena, Arkansas. The planes touched down at night, dropping off powder, picking up cash. That green light still glows in Washington today, invisible to the public, guiding the hands of those who testify and those who redact.

Donald Barr, with his Space Relations, and Bill Barr, with his bagpipes, know the tune. Southern Air Transport, though bankrupt on paper, still flies in the memories of its alumni. And Iran-Contra, like Gatsby’s dream, can never be resurrected — but its residue coats every hearing room in the capital. The tragedy, as Fitzgerald would sigh, is not that no one knows the truth. It’s what everyone does — and they clap along anyway.