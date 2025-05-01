You may have seen me broadcasting outside the Beverly Hills Hilton about the arrival of Dr. Jill Biden later this week at the Milken Conference.

You know the Milken Conference, where Rick Bright launched mRNA with an “entity of excitement,” having preordered all the Remdesivir at BARDA in January 2020, before the pandemic.

https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/universal-flu-vaccine/535344 @CSPAN Universal Flu Vaccine | C-SPAN.org

You may also recall that Rick Bright was seated next to Dr. Anthony Fauci, discussing a Universal Flu Vaccine that my research partner, Task Force, also known as Jenny Moore, had predicted would be promoted by Tim Alefantis and GlaxoSmithKline before her death in 2018.

At the 2019 Milken Conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci talked about how nobody feared Influenza like they feared Ebola or HIV, which is why the Universal Flu Vaccine lacked a focused group for getting the job done.

Again at Milken 2019, Rick Bright went a step further, saying the world needed an “Entity of Excitement” to spur the development of what he described as mRNA vaccines. You may recall that we had the “Entity of Excitement” a few months later, with the Coronavirus Live Exercise.

https://milkeninstitute.org/content-hub/news-releases/milken-institute-launches-new-womens-health-network-former-first-lady-jill-biden-joins-its-chair

Now the Milken Conference is launching Jill Biden’s Women’s Health Network here in a few days. We wonder aloud now if Dr. Biden will rekindle Rick Bright’s “Entity of Excitement” mRNA speech with H5N1 brewing to being exported from China into the United States.

Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s HHS placed an order for $176 million with Moderna yesterday for their mRNA Flu Vaccine, with more to follow. Will Dr. Biden talk about women’s breast cancer with Dr. Soon-Shiong, John Brennan, and Wesley Clark of Immunity Bio waiting in the wings with his Anktiva bladder cancer drug that has been on the market for one year?

Will Jill Biden talk about President Trump dropping out of the WHO and firing the Influenza surveillance folks at the CDC, and predict an H5N1 pandemic? Sometimes the script is just too easy to write. Of course, she will. But will she talk about the decade-long joint venture between USAID and the Chinese Academy of Sciences to do Gain of Function to develop these pandemics?

My research partner Task Force (Jenny Moore) and I have been talking about China’s Uyghurs being used to cook up the next US pandemic since 2017, and just like the Uyghur protests in DC where we conducted our interviews, that information has been completely ignored. But that is where the next Influenza and Flu Vaccine is coming from - a joint venture between the Chinese Academy of Sciences (and specifically the Wuhan Lab), and the US State Department, USAID PREDICT program.

Of course, according to Event 201 training protocols, we have been mercilessly attacked by the largest media outlets for reporting this joint venture of USAID. And yet, we have had validation and verification by some of the biggest names to the veracity of our reporting.

I took a picture of Sibel Edmonds’ phone when I met with her in 2021 to confirm she was reporting a similar Uyghur program for ethnic cleansing using vaccination strategies in 2015. Dr. Paul Cottell confirmed that the HKU furin cleavage site was a sign of man-made coronavirus manipulation dating back to 2005.

I don’t have room here to report the human rights groups that not only confirm these facts, but also charge the CCP government with organ harvesting the Uyghur prisoners as well.

https://worldwithoutgenocide.org/genocides-and-conflicts/genocide-of-the-uyghurs-in-western-china

Recently, a UN Whistleblower report has been released, verifying and validating much of our reporting on the Uyghur drug testing program.

Emma’s focus is on child sex abuse, but we believe the actual program is Ethnic Cleansing in Xinjiang.

Return here for more info. I am at the Substack limit.