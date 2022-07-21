The US Army Colonel black doctor that did the blood testing of US athletes going to the 2019 Wuhan Military Games was murdered with his wife, a White House nurse during the Bill Clinton years, in their front yard of a leafy suburb of Springfield, Virginia home.

Both Edward McDaniel and his Brenda McDaniel were US Army Colonels who treated Generals and VIPs at nearby Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital.

Interesting, the McDaniel’s were also thought to have treated an early, COVID-like breakout in July of 2019, just before US Military athletes departed for the 2019 Wuhan Games in Wuhan, China. A now deceased research partner of mine, Jenny Moore, had attributed novel Virus and vaccine development to the same Ft. Belvoir at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and she had identified at least two whistleblower doctors there.

Journalist George Webb has conducted a search of early Springfield, Virginia patients of COVID in July of 2019.

Greenspring Nursing home near Ft. Belvoir was an early victim of a CoronaVirus like pandemic in July of 2019.

Journalist George Webb has continued to ask questions since the death of his research partner in 2018 and the murder of the black doctors in 2021.

New questions are now being asked about the murders since several authorities including the US State Department now say the initial breakout cluster of CoronaVirus was indeed the 2019 Wuhan Military Games. This official confirmation now overturns early reports that this conclusion was “conspiracy theory”.

The US Congress has also comes to the same conclusion in their investigation of the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

Exhaustive fact checking done in March 2020 by George Webb’s research group now appears to have successfully identified the key beneficiaries of the CoronaVirus outbreak at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

Virginia Benassi from the WHO did indeed receive all vaccine bids for CoronaVirus, Zika, Ebola, and new, novel viruses in China. She also received there bids for the Wellcome Trust.

Giuseppe Benassi of NATO was indeed connected with NATO procurement of vaccine technology and was involved in the deployment of this technology in Libya and Syria.

Many other Benassis were indeed connected with nanoscale imaging technology used by NATO.

Journalist George Webb only followed up on an accusation by the Foreign Ministry of China, and he looked only at US State Department athletes with a high-level NATO background. No US athletes ended up being featured, and athletes that exhibited symptoms were characterized as victims only as “Patient Zero”.