Journalist George Webb in Belgrade, breaking his foot while chasing a sunset.

I went to Belgrade, Serbia to research some interesting findings of author Alexander Dorin. He had done research on the infamous Srebrenica Massacre blamed on the Serbs in the 1995 Bosnian War, and he found that four-fifths of the graves were Cyrillic names, not Muslim. I confirmed this in person when I later visited Srebrenica with a broken foot, the most painful walk of my life.

Journalist George Webb interviewed Alexander Dorin in Belgrade about the Srebrenica Massacre.

The pattern of so many deaths (8,000) from so many different towns in the very hilly, twisting, and turning hills leading to Srebrenica fit the pattern of chemical or bioweapons usage much more than a firefight pattern. For one thing, the hilly towns with winding roads would have made excellent defensive positions at every turn. To have maximum Muslim casualties here and low Serbian casualties many no sense. Literally, the battlegrounds were like little Iwo Jimas, high, rocky, and easily defensible positions. More on this later, but first I have to tell you how I broke my foot in Belgrade.

After a long four-hour ride from Zagreb to Belgrade, I was anxious to see the city. The light was beautiful when I arrived with a perfect silky light falling on this storybook fortress capital of Old Europe.

Unfortunately, I was on low ground by the bus station with my view of the majestic city obscured by buildings. Normally, I walked briskly to scout a picture spot, but the light was fading fast. So I started running. Big mistake. Trying to avoid trams and cars while looking uphill is a bad combination while running in an unfamiliar city.

While craning my neck to see if I could make out the Belgrade Security Forum of Color Revolution Srdja Popovic fame, I felt my foot half establish a purchase on a disappearing curb, and then I felt the snap as my body weight rolled my ankle. I knew I did something bad, and I was immediately in a Color Revolution of pain.

It felt like the OTPOR first, the symbol of Popovic’s Color Revolution CIA infestation program, was punching me in the side of the foot. An invisible Srdja Popovic seems to be popping the side of my foot with one OTPOR blow after another.

As I regained my footing, hopping on my left foot like an elected Eastern European under a Color Revolution siege, I managed to right myself to look for the last bits of the magnificent Belgrade sunset - by the bus station.

I managed only a sun-sliver shot of a plebian bus station at sunset that could have been taken in any town in America. But there was a silver lining after all. As I hopped to a petrol station for a bag of ice, I found myself directly in from of both the Gazprom building and the Huawei building - two companies that have figured largely into our Ukraine and China so far.

Thoughts of Cofer Black giving Kosovo Liberation Army Generals NATO OSCE Blackberrys danced in my pain delirium going round and round in my head. Each time the NATO OSCE merry-go-round circled, another KLA General got an encrypted Blackberry from Cofer Black of the CIA, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark would hurl another cruise missile at a Belgrade building.

I thought of my book, Biden Brotherhood, and instead of Biden shaking hands with war criminal KLA General Thaci, he was giving him yet another encrypted Blackberry at the Gazprom Building. “Did Huawei take over for Blackberry for NATO encryption?”, I wondered as I applied the ice bag to my swelling foot. Perhaps, this was God’s way of telling me that Gazprom was the reason for the Balkan Wars too, just like Ukraine.

As I sat on the curb in pain, the ice bag not really doing much to relieve any throbbing, my mind slipped in and out of conscious thought. Everything got sort of wavy and turned into a Zero Dark Tony collage.

When I retrieved my senses a few minutes later, I would have to come to terms with not being able to walk at all, and still trying to be a reporter that gets out of his grandmother’s basement. I had been on a trek to the Black Sea. I was aping General Sherman in his March to the Sea only the Black Sea and the Ukrainian battlefield of Odesa was my destination.

I haven’t gone to a doctor yet, but the foot feels worse than a sprain of which I have had many. My Rotterdam to the Black Sea juggernaut has hit a snag. More later. I need more ice right now.

In pain and in Belgrade, yours faithfully, George Webb