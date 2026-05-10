With the recent outbreak of Hantavirus, it is now difficult to resurface our research group’s work on the Erasmus lab as the initiator of pandemics in order to “PREMPT” larger pandemics. The Erasmus lab believes this rhetoric, but these predictable pandemic outbreaks seem to happen in a clockwork-like fashion to exert NATO’s influence over its possessions around the world. I wrote about the connection to Big Oil and Royal Dutch Shell’s investment in bioagents to hold on to possessions of the Venezuelan coastline, Africa, and Asia in my book Royal Dutch Shell.

In “Spray It In Dutch” in 2020, at the height of the CoronaVirus pandemic and hysteria, I tracked the dark hand of Dutch Big Oil in backing biological agents, which some considered bioweapons. In 2022, I went to Rotterdam for a ten-day deep dive to follow up on the book, interviewing the key virology lab as the source of the world’s biggest outbreaks - the Erasmus Lab.

Here is the book outline, along with callouts and citations.

Here is the song I wrote about my month going between the Erasmus Lab, NATO HQ, and the WHO in Geneva. The title is “Spray It In Dutch”, the same as the book I wrote about the experience with all the Dutch and French whistleblowers.

Erasmus And WHO Whistleblowers Sing - "Erasmus - Spray It In Dutch". (Several Erasmus Lab whistleblowers and several WHO whistleblowers are composite to one female character).

George Webb’s Royal Dutch Virus

From Paperclip to Coronavirus — Oil Empires, Biolabs, and the Networks Behind Modern Pandemic Power

From Paperclip to Coronavirus — Investigating the Historical Networks Behind Biodefense, Big Oil, and Global Health Institutions

By George Webb



Originally published August 21, 2020

George Webb in Rotterdam at Erasmus Lab in 2022. Here is the link to the full book (Paid).

I have continued to update the two books I wrote in 2020 on the Erasmus Lab with visits to the Lab in Rotterdam in 2022 to conduct personal whistleblower interviews for my books, “Spray It In Dutch” and “Royal Dutch Virus”. This is the same Erasmus Lab that brought back the Spanish Flu that killed 20 million after World War I, and they made it more deadly. (except from Royal Dutch Virus)

The Royal Dutch Thesis

There are moments in investigative journalism where the map suddenly becomes larger than the case you thought you were working.

You start with one laboratory, one whistleblower, one corporate shell, one suspicious grant, one strange meeting in Rotterdam — and suddenly the lines begin stretching outward into oil dynasties, wartime intelligence programs, pharmaceutical conglomerates, NATO biodefense initiatives, and global governance institutions that most people never think about in the same sentence. But the Erasmus Lab is the same lab that resurrected the Spanish Flu that killed 20 million. Was the small country of the Netherlands trying to create a force multiplier to hold on to its far-flung oil possessions in Africa and Asia with bioagents?

That was the experience I had while researching in Rotterdam is what eventually became my book, Spray It In Dutch.

In Rotterdam, I pointed to the monkey lab where deadly Congo simean diseases were being aerosolized in their last step before being humanized - why do such a thing? Pandemic prevention by moving animal diseases to humans and making those diseases more communicable between humans by aerosolizing them?

And we named names of the NATO bioweapons engineers responsible for the weaponization.

Not only were CoronaVirus and Influenza being weaponized, but also deadly Ebola, Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever, Marburg, Monkeypox, and other Congo-related diseases were being weaponized through Heinz Feldman and the Rocky Mountain Lab in Hamilton, Montana, where I have done a deep dive with local area residents.

The origins of Hanta are still being researched, but Erasmus and the Rocky Mountain Labs are the first places I looked for weaponization, either by aerosolization at Erasmus or vector-borne research with fleas and ticks at the Rocky Mountain Lab.

We even covered the murder of the Dutch Health Minister that wanted to shut down the dangerous Gain of Function Research that made the Erasmus weaponization possible. I also wrote a book about an Iranian scientist at the US Army BioAgent Lab at Fort Detrick, intertwined in the 9/11 Anthrax Outbreak, who wrote a 2018 “blueprint” for the Coronavirus Live Exercise.

We will keep following the Hanta outbreak to look for the fingerprints of the Erasmus of Rocky Mountain dark hand.