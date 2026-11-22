Azov Freeze Frame: When Everything Stops at Once

Air traffic control down. Banking systems down. CNN and 187 other information sites down. Amazon’s old A-to-Z logo suddenly felt less like a marketing slogan and more like a checklist. The president says they’re all separate upgrades, all obsolescence, none of them related. Maybe.

Trump knows more than I do about the construction side of a 55-year-old system. But I’ve followed the people who run military live exercises in cyber for a long time, and this looks like what we call the Azov Freeze Frame.

You freeze everything. Jay Geils Band, Freeze Frame. Madonna, strike a pose. Freeze the planes, freeze the trains, freeze the ability of farmers and factories and ranchers to make payments, then round up the usual suspects while the assets are locked. That’s the metadata for a lockdown. It’s also how you buy things for pennies on the dollar in flash-flood fashion instead of the slow grind of the Great Depression. I wrote about the ATC side yesterday: Air Traffic Control Update, Banking Hacks Too.

All these A to Z attacks could be a Red Team type exercise where ethical hackers try to expose vulnerabilities to shore them up before hostile terrorists can find those same holes and vulnerabilities.

The Fortran teacher’s view is simple. I taught the language in 1980, ’81, ’82. The idea that pieces of that code might still touch en-route centers is not comforting. Even the old Soviet programmers were taught to go after Fortran systems. The first easy pickings would be there.

I worked with the Preston Group in Melbourne writing a more robust Unix-based air traffic control system. We took it to the Paris Air Show. A lot of the programmers who showed up after the Soviet collapse were from Eastern Europe. Victor Steiner ran the shop. I told him it made me uneasy. It still does.

The Azov Freeze Frame could switch the whole thing off like a light. The official story is new routers in Arkansas. When I hear Arkansas and routing, I still think of Barry Seal, Mena, and the old Central America runs. I’m not saying the routers weren’t needed. I’ve sold routers. They need faster chips and better mirroring. They can also carry a freeze capability: shut the router, shut the switch between systems, and nothing else matters. We called for rounding up the usual suspects here: FAA Hack - Round Up Azov Suspects.

Dmitri Alperovitch has been in this picture for twenty-five years. I started with him when he was writing a backdoor into PGP, the best private encryption available at the time. His father wrote hacking programs for the Soviet military for decades. The capability to take over planes, drones, cameras inside airport buffer zones, Flock cameras on the highways, then run faces-and-phones ingestion is not new. It’s the expanding Eye of Sauron, or the Eye of Gorgon, that comes with a $50 billion ATC upgrade if we don’t put safeguards in first. We do not want to jump from the frying pan of old Fortran into the Minority Report world of Alex Karp and Palantir. I tracked the early signals in Chasing the Signal — The Final Chapter and the related chapters that follow the same thread from Network Associates days forward.

The same crew that ran the DNC hacking narrative worked the Iran spying on Congress—7,000 illegal logins on encrypted BlackBerrys, Burisma and the Bidens, Fruman and Parnas, Atlantic Council deals. Becerra wiped the server. We were close enough in Washington to watch it. After 7,000 times you can talk about pattern and practice.

The compromise model is consistent: find the overweight guy who never had a girlfriend and likes coke, juice him up, give him an OCONUS lure with high cheekbones, and get the stacks of classified and top-secret documents into the backyard shed. Harold the Purple Crayon left his marks everywhere for twenty years inside the Tailored Access Unit—the same unit Snowden was in.

He had the private plane at the northern Maryland airport with the A-10s, the go-bag apartment, the runway shack. Crack the key maker and you get every need-to-know key the TAO generates. All of that reporting has been destroyed, the same way the Charlie Kirk material keeps disappearing without strikes. You can still find pieces in the archive: georgewebb.substack.com/archive.

Charlie Kirk fits the same destruction pattern. We were in Provo four days after, knocking on doors of the armed queers who were trying to get Tyler to the roof, walking the grounds, timing the Toyotas on University Parkway, watching the SUB and D flights with transponders flickering. Those are diplomatic immunity flights. Armed diplomatic security service officers. That’s the purple crayon you follow in Provo, Orem, and Orange.

George Webb at Provo Airport.

The forensics on C2 through C7 looked more like an anesthetizing round and a later neck snap after interrogation than a single bullet from the angle people claimed. Arctic Frost compromise of senators and congressmen, the night of the election tears, the possible lure work around Hegseth and the rodeo queens out of Winnemucca—all of it has been chopped into a thousand sock-puppet directions. See Charlie Kirk - Marked For Ziklag, Charlie Kirk - Day 21 Wrapup, The Ziklag Files - X Files Meets UVU, and Wagging The American Dog - The Charlie Kirk Screenplay. Fort Huachuca keeps showing up for a reason: Ft Huachuca Psy Ops Started With Manson And Zodiac, Not Erika Kirk.

Bioagents are another freeze tool. We did the Aerobola work in March 2020. Sina Bavari ran Fort Detrick with an iron hand through every leak up to the one that finally closed it. He had dry anthrax when Bruce Ivins had wet. The file is thicker than anything Harold walked out of the TAO. You don’t start with two kids and a chemistry set from Amazon. You start with the people who know every countermeasure at Fort Belvoir and deliberately design around them. Trump’s warning about aerosolized bioagents in D.C. points back to the same 25-year pattern. Latest on that lane: Iran Bios — Have You Seen a Sina?. The longer record is in the BioAgent Odyssey series and the Operation Lockdown endings we wrote after six years on the Potomac: WE NOW HAVE AN ENDING - Operation Aerosolize Ebola.

Why farms, fields, factories, and ranches? Because that’s where the freeze hits cash flow. Miss a month of payments, Monsanto or a bank shows up with a foreclosure, and the Depression playbook runs in seconds instead of years. Karma Doc and the Neighborhood News farm in Michigan are the counter-example—people who actually build and repair instead of parasitizing a channel. The same 35 congressmen we tracked on the BlackBerries are the ones positioned for relief money when the tsunami or the wildfire or the next “natural” event arrives. Palisades burned the backups. Oxnard is next on the berm list. Cui bono never gets old.

The O’Leary’s cow story of the Chicago Fire is the template they want you to accept: one little accident explains everything. The elevators and the skyscraper rebuild that followed are the part they prefer you not notice. Same with the Arkansas routers. Same with the simultaneous A-to-Z outages. You can believe the cow kicked the lantern, or you can look at who benefits from a freeze-frame capability already installed in the routers, the ATC upgrade, the expanded airport surveillance, the drone fleet, and the faces-and-phones feed into Palantir. We have been following this modus operandi longer than the FBI followed Dillinger. Longer than anyone followed the 9/11 networks in real time. Robin Gritz told me everyone at the FBI worked 9/11. She reported to Mueller and gave the White House briefings until they drummed her out for telling too much. Dov Zakheim and SPC’s plane-control work, Rumsfeld’s $2 trillion shortfall announcement the day before—those are the metadata pieces you put together if you’re not waiting for the perfect document that never arrives.

Evidence keeps getting destroyed without warning because they know we’re on the road doing the next story. YouTube erased the garden-shed footage, the private-plane footage, the Provo vigil footage. Sock puppets flood the zone. AI reporting from a basement is not the same as walking the tunnel, knocking on Armiya Fanaya’s door four days later, or standing at the exact spot where the forensics said the shot had to come from. We spotted Azov Battalion elements right before the coronavirus outbreak—World Series game four, Kolomoyskyi spraying the stands as a thought experiment while the Military World Games ran in China under the cover of spraying a vaccine. Cynthia McKinney asked Rumsfeld about DynCorp trafficking in Romania and the rest of Eastern Europe; he wouldn’t answer. I’ve covered that lane for years.

The encrypted stacks that replaced the BlackBerries are still there. The key-maker compromise is still the highest-value target. The freeze-frame capability is the operational expression of twenty-five years of the same pattern and practice. Trump can believe the systems are unrelated. I’ve watched the operators long enough to treat simultaneous failure across air traffic, banking, and information nodes as a live exercise until the records prove otherwise. Congress should demand the exact router configurations, the vendor lists, the access logs, and the names of everyone who touched the Arkansas installation before it signs the next check. The Fortran pieces, the TAO keys, the Purple Crayon marks, the Charlie Kirk metadata, the Sina Bavari file, and the farm foreclosure playbook are all in the same drawer.

I’ve broadcast almost every day and written every day. When the content disappears on X or YouTube, that’s why the Substack exists. The parasites can become farmers or mechanics or nurses at the Michigan farm. The rest of us will keep following the purple crayon, the freeze frame, and the people who benefit when everything stops at once.

Check the receipts: Air Traffic Control Update, Banking Hacks Too, FAA Hack - Round Up Azov Suspects, the Charlie Kirk series linked above, the Sina Bavari piece, the Chasing the Signal books, the Operation Lockdown endings, the Fort Huachuca pieces, the BlackBerry and Awan Minutes series still in the archive, the Palantir warnings, the Potomac collision notes, and the full library at georgewebb.substack.com/archive. The pattern is long. The freeze is fast. The receipts are the ones they keep trying to erase.