Summary:

The article by George Webb claims that Imran Awan, closely associated with Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was recruited to the US Congress by Israeli-connected figures, Rahm Emanuel and Robert Wexler.

Awan, whose father held significant roles within Pakistan's Ordnance Factory and intelligence services, allegedly diverted weaponry, including bioagents developed by Soviets, to Mossad and Israel during the Afghanistan conflict.

The article ties Victoria Nuland and the US State Department to covert biological warfare operations against Russia, using encrypted Blackberry devices compromised by Dmitri Alperovich. Webb suggests Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, is a NATO front involved in biowarfare preparations against Russia.

Bibliography and Short Descriptions:

Imran Awan

Description: Pakistani-American IT aide involved in controversies regarding espionage and cybersecurity in the U.S. Capitol.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (DWS)

Description: U.S. Representative from Florida, former Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

Rahm Emanuel

Description: U.S. politician, former Congressman, Mayor of Chicago, and U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

Citation: "Rahm Emanuel," Jewish Insider, https://jewishinsider.com/2023/05/tom-nides-robert-wexler-us-ambassador-to-israel-candidates/.

Robert Wexler

Description: Former U.S. Congressman known for pro-Israel advocacy.

Citation: "Robert Wexler," Jewish Insider, https://jewishinsider.com/2023/05/tom-nides-robert-wexler-us-ambassador-to-israel-candidates/.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF)

Description: State-owned defense corporation of Pakistan producing weapons and ammunition, including nuclear-capable systems.

Citation: "Pakistan Ordnance Factories," Nuclear Threat Initiative, https://www.nti.org/education-center/facilities/pakistan-ordnance-factories-pof/.

Mossad

Description: National intelligence agency of Israel known for overseas espionage activities.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

Victoria Nuland

Description: American diplomat, involved in U.S. policy toward Eastern Europe, notably Ukraine.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

Burisma

Description: Ukrainian natural gas company with controversial connections to U.S. political figures, alleged NATO front according to Webb.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

Dmitri Alperovich

Description: Cybersecurity expert, co-founder of CrowdStrike, associated with cybersecurity controversies.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

Osama Bin Laden

Description: Founder of al-Qaeda, central figure in the Afghanistan resistance against Soviet invasion (Operation Cyclone).

Citation: Groeneveld, Niels. "Operation Cyclone," LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/operation-cyclone-unveiling-intricacies-cias-pivotal-niels-groeneveld/.

Charlie Wilson's War

Description: U.S. covert operations supporting Afghan mujahideen against Soviet Union during the Cold War, popularized in American media and literature.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

James Jay Archer

Description: Confederate general noted for tactical maneuvers during the American Civil War.

Citation: "James J. Archer," Wikipedia, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_J._Archer.

Operation Cyclone

Description: CIA program to arm Afghan resistance against Soviet occupation in the 1980s.

Citation: Groeneveld, Niels. "Operation Cyclone," LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/operation-cyclone-unveiling-intricacies-cias-pivotal-niels-groeneveld/.

John Brennan

Description: Former Director of the CIA, involved in intelligence and covert operations.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

Tony Bobulinski

Description: Businessman and former associate of Hunter Biden, known for involvement in controversies regarding Biden family business dealings.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

Joe Biden

Description: 46th President of the United States, former U.S. Senator and Vice President.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

NATO

Description: North Atlantic Treaty Organization, military alliance of North American and European countries.

Citation: Webb, George. "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Three," George Webb Task Force Orange Journal, 5 March 2024.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s famous “aide,” Imran Awan, didn’t start out as an apparatchik for DWS in Washington, DC. He was instead recruited by Mossad influencers, dual citizens, Israeli Congressman Rahm Emanuel and Rep. Robert Wexler.

https://jewishinsider.com/2023/05/tom-nides-robert-wexler-us-ambassador-to-israel-candidates/

As the son of a Pakistani Ordnance Factory executive who was also highly placed in the Pakistan Intelligence ISI service, Imran Awan was in a perfect position to divert weapons and military secrets from the Afghanistan War to Mossad and Israel over the two long decades of the war in Pakistan. The Nuclear Threat Initiative think tank in Washington, DC, says that some of the fourteen Pakistan Ordnance Factories make nuclear-capable weaponry.

https://www.nti.org/education-center/facilities/pakistan-ordnance-factories-pof/

The key military secrets of the Afghan War turned out to be bioagents the Soviets had developed themselves during the Cold War. Now, these “biocannons” were being wheeled around to point back at the new Russia from the old Soviet satellite republics after the fall of the Soviet Union, which the CIA’s ten-year covert war from 1979 to 1989 precipitated.

Turning an opponent’s capture cannons back upon the enemy that brought them to the battlefield is well known in the military as a masterstroke of battlefield moxie and creativity made famous through centuries of artillery battles, most notably General James Jay Archer turning the Union cannon back upon the Union at Chancellorsville in Lee’s most brilliant victory.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_J._Archer

The key to the bioagents military secrets being experiment with in the Afghanistan War had been garnered with Osama Bin Laden’s resistance in Operation Cyclone to the Russian Invasion of Afghanistan in that decade long covert war.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/operation-cyclone-unveiling-intricacies-cias-pivotal-niels-groeneveld/

The Osama Bin Laden War was rebranded by Charlie Wilson’s War to help Americans forget that Bin Laden, our supposed enemy of 9/11, had actually been our key ally in Afghanistan for almost fifteen years.

Imran Awan’s father would inherit the CIA’s Cyclone operations, turning the old Russian bioagents against them from the old Soviet Republics, beginning with Afghanistan. The new Cyclone would be directed toward the remaining Russian border, first in Afghanistan, then in the other “Stans,” and then in Europe with NATO.

We have stated for the last seven years that one of the key principles of this strategy to turn the old bioweapons cannons around on the Soviet Union was Victoria Nuland of the US State. She just resigned this morning after the publication of this blog.

Victoria Nuland was one of the more famous carriers of the encrypted Blackberrys that I was chasing on Capitol Hill in May 2017.

Here is one of dozens of videos that I did about Victoria Nuland in 2017.

I was recently vindicated by new press reports that showed up to $200 Billion to conduct a secret CIA war in Ukraine was being undertaken by Victoria Nuland and John Brennan, the CIA.

I had identified Ukrainian energy company Burisma as a front company for NATO in the preparation and planning of covert biowarfare against Russia on the Donbas border in Ukraine since May 2017.

As you saw in previous chapters, our researchers had even identified the encrypted Blackberry devices used by the US State Department to effectuate this covert, biological warfare. Recent disclosures from the Biden Impeachment Oversight Committee in Congress have only continued to validate and verify this 2017 and 2018 reporting.

Upcoming hearings on April 20th, 2024, will provide even more verification and validation of this May 2017 reporting as star witness Tony Bobulinski mentions the Biden Blackberrys multiple times. But the key to understanding these US State Department Blackberrys given to the House and Senate in 1999 with the arrival of Imran Awan to America was that the Blackberrys on Capitol Hill had a “backdoor” so those who configured them could see all the messages being written by Senators and Congressmen.

My assertion since September of 2016 that Dmitri Alperovich has engineered a “backdoor” into the encrypted Blackberrys was confirmed publicly in 2019 with the FBI and the Phantom Secure Blackberrys given to the Sinaloa Cartel, using the exact same code base.

In essence, these Blackberrys provided the dual citizen, Israel lobby Congressmen and Congresswomen a “backdoor” into the minds of Senators and congressmen on issues of military support for Israel. Many of these encrypted Blackberrys were not issued to Senators and Congressmen on critical Intelligence and Armes Services Committees until after the September 11th attacks and the Anthrax attack on Capitol Hill that followed.

The US Senate used encrypted Blackberry for almost all their “Treaty” deals, like the Iran Nuclear Deal, in addition to all their investigations in the Finance, Intelligence, and Senate Armed Services Committee (which I humbly renamed the Senate Armed Self-Services Committee).

Basically, the message the Israel Lobby was sending was to get on board with the War on Terror or become the victim of an Anthrax attack. In fact, the key Senator to move from the Hart Office Building to the Senate Sergeant of Arms Office after the 9/11 Anthrax Attacks was Senator Joe Biden.