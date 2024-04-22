Summary:

The article, "Awan Minutes To Midnight - Part Five: Endless Wars To Fund American Gladio" by George Webb, explores the author's investigation into covert operations he terms "American Gladio." Webb asserts that the Awan Spy Ring, involving dual Israeli-American citizens in Congress, served to drain U.S. Treasury funds for secret warfare against American citizens through mechanisms like "Dial-A-Crisis."

He connects various international incidents, weapons trafficking through Baltimore's port, and bioagent trafficking from a lab in Faisalabad to covert psychological and low-intensity operations on U.S. soil.

The piece identifies connections among the Clinton Foundation, NATO weapons deals, and the Podesta Group, emphasizing the roles of Imran Awan, Jenny Moore (Task Force), and Special Operations Low-Intensity Conflict (SOLIC). Webb suggests these clandestine activities, supported by Department of Defense funding, aim at destabilizing U.S. society, potentially escalating to civil war scenarios.

Awan Spy Ring

A group linked to Pakistani-American IT staffers led by Imran Awan, who was accused of espionage and theft within the U.S. Congress. Dial-A-Crisis

Webb’s coined term describing engineered crises designed to funnel government funds into covert operations. Iron Dome

Israeli missile defense system sold internationally. Special Operations Low-Intensity Conflict (SOLIC)

U.S. military psychological and unconventional warfare division allegedly involved in domestic operations. Jenny Moore (Task Force)

Webb’s investigative partner, journalist who significantly contributed to uncovering weapons trafficking operations. Imran Awan

Pakistani-American IT specialist at the center of the Congressional IT scandal, linked by Webb to covert arms trafficking. Port of Baltimore

Alleged hub for illicit weapons shipments coordinated through congressional connections. Saipov Truckers

Uzbek trucking operators involved in the transportation of weapons and bioagents in the U.S. Faisalabad BSL-4 Lab

Pakistani laboratory reportedly involved in shipping bioagents such as anthrax and coronavirus internationally. Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)

Prominent Islamic organization in the U.S., identified as a front for covert weapons caching. Fetah Gulen

Turkish cleric living in the U.S., accused of involvement in covert "Gladio B" operations. Turkish cleric living in Pennsylvania, accused by Turkey and others of coordinating international covert operations. Sibel Edmonds

Former FBI translator turned whistleblower who extensively reported on covert intelligence activities including Gladio operations. Ezra Cohen Watnick

Former official elevated psychological operations (SOLIC) to a higher defense role under the Trump administration. Saipov Truckers

Uzbek family operating multiple trucking companies in the U.S., allegedly involved in weapons and bioagent trafficking. Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs

Leaders of the Proud Boys, alleged to have participated in psychological operations connected to SOLIC. Eric Braverman

Former Clinton Foundation executive who mysteriously disappeared and reappeared in Israel amidst controversy. Chelsea Bomber

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, perpetrator of the 2016 bombings in New York and New Jersey, linked to potential diversionary activities. ARMZ

Russian uranium mining company, subsidiary connected to John Podesta via Podesta Group, involved in controversial arms deals. John Podesta and Podesta Group

Democratic lobbyist group implicated in international weapons trading operations linked to Clinton Foundation controversies. Eric Braverman

Former CEO of the Clinton Foundation who allegedly opposed its covert operational involvement. Max Crosby Fireball

Controversial figure involved in a high-profile self-immolation incident and lawsuit against the Clinton Foundation, considered diversionary by Webb.

Vox. "Chain migration: How Trump's plan could affect families." December 29, 2017. https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/12/29/16504272/chain-migration-family-how-trump-end

Defense One. "The D Brief," November 18, 2020. https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/11/the-d-brief-november-18-2020/170145/

Class Action. "Sweigert v. Podesta et al." Legal document detailing lawsuit filed by Webb. https://www.classaction.org/media/sweigert-v-podesta-et-al.pdf

Suppose the Awan Spy Ring was just a mechanism to drain the US Treasury. Suppose every time the eleven Blackberry carriers, all dual citizens of Israel in the US Congress, just wanted to withdraw billions using the “Dial-A-Crisis” methodology described in the last chapter. In that case, I might never have written this book.

We predicted this Dial-A-Crisis would happen in Israel with a “fire in the sky” that would lead to more “Iron Dome” sales by Israel in Europe, and that happened almost immediately. We expect Congressmen to self-deal, whether they are Israeli dual citizens or not. What I didn’t expect, and I found by the bushel basket, was something closely resembling treason.

My key concern was far more sinister and insidious than just Israeli profiteering. My key finding on Capitol Hill was that most of the billions going to the interminable wars, like the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War, were actually funnels to fund a covert war against the people of the United States. These are wars of both low-intensity disruption and full on automatic weapons warfare with flamethrowers on the American people.

My key DC finding was the Iraq and Afghanistan War Machine was just a funnel for money for low-intensity warfare against the people of the United States who spoke up for National Sovereignty, and also the war chest for hot war with automatic weapons to be cached for future use in case of Civil War.

My initial findings in Washington, DC, were not preparations for a hot war of bullets and missiles but a cooler, low-intensity warfare of disruption and division. Later I would find the bioagent and flamethrower force multipliers being cached in preparation for war against the American people as well.

Funding a movie about the Civil War in the United States would be just one example. I took a photo of a theater marque yesterday showing the film “Civil War” that played every hour in two different theaters in a Western mining town beginning at ten on a Monday morning with almost no one in the theaters. What could account for this unprecedented State sponsorship of the division of the American people?

The Special Force Low-Intensity Conflict (SOLIC) warfare I identified in Washington, DC, was covert and very subtle in its machinations. SOLIC required deep-dive research, many live interviews, and lots of burned shoe leather at various military bases.

SOLIC or American Gladio was not yet open warfare against the people of the United States but rather low-intensity disruption warfare against those who would speak out for the country's national sovereignty. But make no mistake—automatic weapons were also being cached in the program just in case low-intensity warfare boiled over into the “Civil War” movie scenario.

I discovered this pass-through funding mechanism for a covert war against the American people, what I call American Gladio, confirmed again and again by interviewing Special Forces personnel and through the extensive reporting of my research partner, whom I nicknamed Task Force, journalist Jenny Moore.

Once you know that something like SOLIC, which has been previously hidden, not only exists but is a key Department of Defense program, evidence of its gigantic footprint is much easier to find. These findings were only made possible by thousands of hours of research by volunteers all over the United States and in Europe, hundreds of Special Forces operator interviews, and the incredible network of Special Forces operators developed by journalist Jenny Moore which I was never privy to.

Journalist George Webb at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina, home of SOLIC.

I am not speaking of the “Call Out The National Guard” for an out-of-control city riot. I am talking about the entire creative force of the US Military and its intelligence agencies to weaken, disrupt, and destroy the regular pursuit of Life and Liberty by the average American citizen.

If you recall the many trips I made to Ft. Bragg before January 6th, 2021 to Ft. Bragg, we called out the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and Joe Biggs as potential false flag actors under the banner of SOLIC psychological operation. We highlighted the elevating of SOLIC to an Assistant Secretary of Defense level position through Ezra Cohen Watnick, an unprecedented increase in the importance of psychological operation in the United States.

https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/11/the-d-brief-november-18-2020/170145/

Going back to 2017 and my initial finding of the low-intensity warfare operations of “American Gladio” in the United States, I mostly followed the “CAGE Code” that the Awan Spy Ring was using to trade with the Department of Defense.

The Awan Spy Ring was created to accept purchase orders for NATO weapons at Imran Awan’s father’s Pakistani Ordnance Factory. Instead of being supplied to the battlefield in Afghanistan, the weapons were shipped to Nancy Pelosi’s Port of Baltimore for distribution and caching to significant cities in the United States.

We identified twenty-six different trucking companies involved in this activity. After drilling down on all the Port of Baltimore shipping activity, we tracked the ground trucking operation. I walked the fence line at the Port of Baltimore many times to chart the coming and going of ships like the TLI Aquila and the Cano, just two of the American Gladio container ships.

All the truckers in the ground trucking operation were from a particular tribe in Uzbekistan, the Saipov family. We nicknamed these gun-running cousins the “Saipov Truckers.” My research partner Jenny Moore and I detailed the ownership and location of each of the twenty-six trucking companies across the United States for weapons caching shipments.

My research partner, Jenny Moore, named all twenty-six companies, and we received national news coverage when a Saipov trucker ran down eight Argentine nuclear scientists visiting New York. The NATO liaison may have been walking with them at the same time as she was also killed in the attack.

The fact that Saipov had a pellet gun that was sure to be mistaken by police as a handgun, almost guaranteeing his death in a hail of bullets, smacks of someone ordering him on a suicide mission to kill the Argentinian nuclear scientists. After all, why have a pellet gun against police high-powered bullets from automatic pistols? After Jenny Moore and I’s exposure of the the twenty-six trucking companies, we received local coverage from many cities across the US where these trucking companies were located.

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/12/29/16504272/chain-migration-family-how-trump-end

This news coverage highlights that all the Saipov Truckers came in through a process called “chained migration,” where one family vouches for the next, and so on. After Jenny Moore and I exposed this chain migration, President Donald Trump moved to end chain migration that week with an executive order. These Saipov Truckers were not just bringing conventional weapons to the United States but also bioagents that could be used to put down an insurrection.

Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, had told me about a secret BSL-4 lab in Faisalabad that was shipping bioagents to the US, including Anthrax. This secret lab was later confirmed in the press.’

This Faisalabad lab later admitted shipping Anthrax and a coronavirus bioagent to places like the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We had indeed stumbled on to a very big story.

Journalist Jenny Moore and I also visited the weapons caching locations around the US, mostly Islamic mosque fronts around the United States, some of which I had done before I met her in Washington, DC. We went to one location in Patterson, New Jersey at 123 Gennessee Street, the mosque of the supposed Chelsea bomber in New York in September of 2016.

That Chelsea bombing coincided with the disappearance of Clinton Foundation President Eric Braverman, and I immediately suspected it was a diversion because two Egyptian pilots were seen rolling around roller bombs in plain sight on the streets of New York in front of hundreds of cameras with no police intercept.

Usually, two pressure cooker bombs that make a loud sound that echoes loudly without shrapnel are evidence of a diversion activity. I postulated that Eric Braverman had been removed that night to Tel Aviv, Israel, which turned out to be true. Braverman had balked at the Clinton Foundation’s role in American Gladio, which he apparently was not aware of until the summer of 2016.

I also visited Muslim fronts for weapons caching at the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) near Indianapolis and a similar center in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, run by Muslim Cleric Fetah Gulen. Unfortunately, the on-site reports I made from Saylorsburg with a citizen journalist from New York were destroyed in April of 2020 without warning from YouTube. But here is an except from the 2017 notes I made from the visit.

Gulen’s role in “Gladio B” operations had been well chronicled by investigative journalist and ex-FBI translator Sibel Edmonds, whom I had the pleasure of interviewing with a group of citizen journalists over several days.

My on-site video of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) was also destroyed without warning. Still, I documented the trip when I got back to New York City in 2017.

I also went to the Al-Hijrah Mosque, which was one of my first field trips to Washington, DC, even before I met Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force. This mosque was the suspected site of the 9/11 hijacker bankrollers as well as yet another gun caching site for American Gladio.

My late night stake outs at Muslim mosques was some of the most exciting work I did in the DC area with and without Task Force, and we were never disappointed with the beehive of activity of the mosques in the early morning hours at the shipping docks.

American Gladio or SOLIC, or low-intensity psychological operations against the people of the United States, don’t necessarily have to be something as nefarious as weapons caching in Muslim mosques. The phenomenon of “signal reduction,” whereby a “citizen journalist” is introduced to mimic but also distort and contort the real message of real citizen journalists, is also a method of low-intensity operations.

For instance, the recent “Max Crosby Fireball” character recently made headlines by self-immolating himself at a Trump witchhunt trial. Max FireBall’s “manifesto” of a crypto-conspiracy in the United States interestingly coincided with my efforts in Northwestern Nevada to introduce a gold-backed alternative to the upcoming FedCoin tracking cyber currency.

In what seemed like a cheap Hollywood stuntman trick, Max Crosby Fireball self-immolated without burning his long, perfect mane of hair and maintaining a perfect shirt, clothing, and shoes. Why did this Hollywood stunt happen at this particular time? To distract from FedCoin, a US government-track-and-trace crypto current and to “signal reduce” a potential gold-backed alternative? Perhaps.

However, on further examination of Max Crosby Fireball’s 2023 lawsuit against the Clinton Foundation, I found a horrible aping of my 2017 lawsuit against the DNC and the Clinton Foundation as a front for American Gladio. Max FireBall’s convoluted 2023 lawsuit has the Clinton Foundation running a crazy world mafia fascist, crypto conspiracy, not even close to its real purpose for weapons caching in the US. Max Fireball literally names everyone who ever gave money to the Clinton Foundation as a co-defendant, not my tight list of defendants listed in 2017 just involved in weapons caching operations.

For instance, I name John Podesta’s ARMZ subsidiary in Moscow, Russia, and the CEO, Kim Fritz, in the lawsuit, who we served in Washington, DC, at Podesta And Associates headquarters. Podesta and Associates, at that time the most powerful lobbying firm in Washington, DC, closed up shop in Washington, DC, the next day to avoid discovery. We had bills of lading from trucking companies for ARMZ from Moscow to the Port of Baltimore in case John Podesta knew it. By contrast, Max FireBall names Mark Zuckerberg and a wide assortment of other Silicon Valley CEOs like Peter Thiel and others in the Clinton Foundation global crypto conspiracy speculation without any receipts or grounding.

https://www.classaction.org/media/sweigert-v-podesta-et-al.pdf

The Max FireBall lawsuit is a scattershot Hail Mary: throw the spaghetti against the wall and catch-all in hopes of landing a legal purchase of a valid claim. Nowhere in the Max Fireball lawsuit does Joe Podesta specifically own this Russian company, ARMZ, in Moscow.

Nowhere do you see the specificity of shipping by ARMZ on this date, it shipped weapons from Moscow to the Port of Baltimore, and later, the weapons were moved to this mosque in Minneapolis by this trucking company on this date.

There is no ARMZ specificity in Max FireBall’s claims at all, and that’s why his claim was dismissed for having a lack of standing in the case. And no John Podesta Russian subsidiary folded the day after they were served with the lawsuit.

https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/10/podesta-group-last-days-244799

Was this a DNC attempt to signal reduce my “specificity coming out your ears” lawsuit against the DNC and the Clinton Foundation with their American Gladio activities by introducing a scattershot, wilder than the Dark Knight or Joker dark comics of Brian Azzarello, conspiracy theory muddled lawsuit into the mix?

I believe Podesta’s first mistake was using a famous Hollywood name like Azzarello for his scattershot lawsuit. Really, the guy who wrote the Batman, Dark Knight, and Joker comics is enlisted in the self-immolation stunt at the Trump trial?

And then there were the Hollywood stunt mistakes like Max FireBall’s long locks not burning after he supposedly drenched them with gasoline and lit them aflame.

I have read the Max Fireball lawsuit, and it shows the John Podesta Georgetown law professor's knowledge of the law. However, it also introduces obvious legal defects and fails to state a claim with wild speculation. All of the Capitol Hill press corps missed who owned ARMZ, but I have the Podesta Group dead to rights. Other researchers like Peter Schweizer still haven’t acknowledge with ARMZ ownership by Podesta, even though I have published many times over the last seven years.

The Max FireBall lawsuit document reads like the lawsuit John Podesta would have hoped I filed in 2017. Podesta would still have the most powerful lobbying firm in Washington, DC if my lawsuit hadn’t been filed with such specificity. It's too bad for the Podesta Group that my lawsuit looked like a UPS or Fedex package log with each stop of the ARMZ weapons wanded in with a time and dates stamp.

Podesta got his hand caught in the cookie jar trying to create fake “Russia, Russia, Russia” news when, in fact, he created ARMZ himself, which his brother Tony ran, then Kim Fritz. And yes I used the NRC filings for trucking uranium to create a shipping log that would make UPS and Fedex blush. And it still galls Podesta to this day.

Validation of my 2017 Piketon missing uranium and plutonium fouling story came in 2018 and 2019 when Piketon residents sued the Department of Energy after finding their Middle School was contaminated.

I had been to this area many times to interview victims between 2017 and 2019 before the lawsuit finally emerged.

Mark Kulacz’s research following my visits to Piketon, Ohio completely validated and verified the claims I had made about ARMZ, the missing uranium, and the plutonium fouling.

More on this later.

