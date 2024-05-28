Summary of the Article:

George Webb's article asserts that the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) evolved from safeguarding nuclear weapons into engaging with bioweapons and experimental vaccine programs, notably at Fort Belvoir, involving unwitting U.S. military personnel.

Webb connects these experiments to the Pakistani-Ukrainian Awan Spy Ring, alleging their cooperation in testing and disseminating bioagents at properties rented to military personnel near Ft. Belvoir. He links these activities to broader global events, including the 2019 Wuhan Military Games, suggesting DTRA's involvement in bioagent trials ultimately contributed to the development of COVID-19 vaccines by pharmaceutical companies.

Webb also discusses individuals associated with NATO intelligence and Pfizer, suggesting these entities' deeper involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bibliography and Descriptions:

Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) U.S. Department of Defense agency originally established to safeguard nuclear weapons; later expanded to manage biological and chemical threats.

Source: Defense Threat Reduction Agency. https://www.dtra.mil/About/DTRA-History/ Fort Belvoir U.S. Army installation in Virginia known for biological warfare and vaccine countermeasure research. Awan Spy Ring Alleged Pakistani-Ukrainian spy network involved in espionage on Capitol Hill, connected with bioweapon experiments according to Webb. Rahm Emanuel Former White House Chief of Staff (Obama Administration), connected by Webb to Mossad intelligence. Mossad Israel's national intelligence agency. Manhattan Project WWII-era U.S. project that developed the atomic bomb; precursor to DTRA's nuclear safeguarding mission. Richard Bissell / Corona satellite project Bissell led CIA satellite surveillance programs; Corona satellites provided intelligence for treaty enforcement. Defense Nuclear Agency Precursor agency responsible for nuclear treaty enforcement and nuclear weapon management (est. 1971). Operation Blackjack Alleged covert assassination and neutralization operation mentioned by Webb. Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC)

Military command responsible for coordinating U.S. special operations.

Wuhan Military Games (2019)

International sporting event Webb claims was used for large-scale bioweapon experiments.

Igor Kolomoisky

Ukrainian oligarch Webb links to bioagent dissemination during Hong Kong protests.

Azov Brigade

Ukrainian nationalist military unit mentioned in association with drone spraying bioagents.

Chinese Academy of Sciences

China's national scientific academy; allegedly collaborated in vaccine development with DTRA.

Sinovac

Chinese pharmaceutical company producing COVID-19 vaccines.

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)

U.S. agency responsible for developing emerging military technologies, including "super oxygen" projects.

Michael Callahan

DARPA-affiliated scientist associated with advanced soldier performance research.

Vandenberg Air Force Base

California military base associated with space and military research.

Virginia Benassi

WHO official involved in accepting vaccine development bids, notably mRNA vaccines.

WHO (World Health Organization)

UN agency for international public health; central to global COVID-19 response.

Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech

Pharmaceutical companies producing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Guiseppe Benassi

NATO official, head of NATO Spy School, Oberammergau.

Pietro Benassi

Head of Italian intelligence, diplomatic envoy to multiple Popes.

Shuang Sarah Wu

Scientist associated with Pfizer, BioGen, and York air conditioning, holding multiple patents relevant to bioagent dissemination and AI-driven vaccine technology.

BioGen Marriott Conference (2020)

Conference associated with early COVID-19 spread in Boston.

York Air Conditioning

Company providing air conditioning systems allegedly associated with pathogen dissemination in hospitals, including Wuhan.

Benassi Pyrotechnics

European pyrotechnics company allegedly involved in dispersing bioagents at events, including Paris Olympics 2024.

In previous episodes, you read how closely the Awan Spy Ring was related to Ft. Belvoir and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Three doctors at Ft. Belvoir told me that experimental viruses and vaccines were being tested on unwitting military populations at Ft. Belvoir and DTRA, and another whistleblower at Mt. Vernon confirmed the same story with the Awan Spy Ring involvement. Ft. Belvoir and DTRA are the US Army’s home for biological warfare and countermeasures.

Ft. Belvoir and DTRA had the highest level of Top Secret Clearance given in the US Military Classification system, Q Level clearances with Special Access to Program (SAP) only, and this was why the unwitting testing of vaccines of US Soldiers, which I had four whistleblowers to corroborate, occurred here.

Those Q level Above Top Secret Clearances at DTRA reaches all the way back in history to where DTRA started with the Manhattan Project, guarding the nuclear devices being shipped in the United States for nuclear tests.

https://www.dtra.mil/About/DTRA-History/

My main thesis is DTRA has shifted its original scope of authority from nuclear safeguarding to virus creation and vaccine countermeasures over time, a significant shift in Agency responsibility. An Agency that started out in 1945 protecting the “Fat Man” plutonium bomb made at Hanford nuclear reservation was in 2016 acting like a bioweapons secrets refueling station for the Awan Spy Ring which had strong connections to Rahm Emanuel and Israel’s Mossad Intelligence Service.

The Awan Spy Ring had a trading code called a CAGE code with Ft. Belvoir, so the interaction of “trade” between the Awans and Ft. Belvoir was undeniable. How did this Agency go from nukes to bios, parlaying their Above Top Secret Clearances to a Pakistani and Ukrainian Spy Ring on Capitol Hill?

The first “expansion” occurred in 1953 after the Korean War to institutionalize the illegal bioweapons programs into a Department of Defense Agency, calling the bioweapons inclusion a “Special Weapons Project.” This “Special Weapons Project” transitioned into a full-blown Federal Agency when the Kennedy Administration pursued the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

To enforce the nuclear treaties, far more satellite surveillance assets were needed by the CIA and Richard Bissell’s Corona satellite project with his bus-sized Keyhole satellites. The idea of a “Defense Department NASA” or DASA was born.

The 1971 Defense Nuclear Agency put the authority to negotiate, authorize, and enforce nuclear treaties. I believe this was when DTRA institutionalized the informed “fix, fix, and finish” assassination programs from the Atlas rocket and Corona satellite projects to protect nuclear secrets. Managing the Defense Department’s nuclear stockpile ensured the Above Top Secret Clearances for all the bioweapon experimentation of the Vietnam War as well at Ft. Belvoir.

Again, the “Special Weapons” moniker was used to expand the scope and authority first established with nuclear weapons to include bioweapons and chemical weapons in 1996, with the name change to the Defense Special Weapons Agency. The Oklahoma City bombing and the first World Trade Center bombing were the critical mass formation psychosis that prompted this expansion of powers.

The final transition to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency would signal the Agency's role of monitoring and protecting above-secret nuclear and biological information to actively “reduce threats” with the current proactive military countermeasure program, including the neutralization and assassination program we have today (I believe this program is called Operation Blackjack based on my research partners interviews with JSOC operators (Joint Special Operations Command).

(please continue to the paid section of this post by subscribing).

We tracked the Awan Spy Ring to a house they owned that they were renting to Army officers working at Ft. Belvoir. The Awans were frequently changing the air filters in the home every two weeks. This home was literally on Sprayer Street, leading investigators to call it the Sprayer House for its potential role in spraying experimental bioagents.

When soldiers became sick from the experimental spraying, they would report to Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital, where we had several doctor whistleblowers. Vaccine countermeasures could be developed by drawing blood samples for the new, novel viruses being sprayed at the Sprayer House.

The Sprayer house wasn’t the only house the Awans rented and sprayed in. Our researchers identified over twenty different houses the Awans were renting to active military officers. The Awans turned over the rentals frequently and returned again and again to test new bioagents, all right in the shadow of Ft. Belvoir. Again, this is not speculation. We have whistleblowers at Ft. Belvoir who can testify to these facts.

I believe these unwitting tests of US Army personnel contributed to the development of nano ferritin-based vaccines for SARS, MERS, SARS (COVID), Anthrax, and various versions of Influenza (H5N1, H1Nq, H7N9, etc.). Again, our DTRA whistleblowers have been validated and verified repeatedly with disclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe these small pilot tests of bioagents near Ft. Belvoir were tested on a large scale at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games. We have traced the diplomatic core from Ft. Belvoir to the Games; again, this is not speculation.

In October of 2019, at the World Series in Washington, DC, I predicted Igor Kolomoisky and the Azov Brigade would use drone spraying in China in Hong Kong to test bioagents for tracking and tracing purposes against a large group of protestors.

Little did I know, only a few days later, this technology would be tested in a large-scale Live Exercise at the Wuhan Military Games. We believe the Chinese Academy of Sciences worked in a joint venture with DTRA and Ft. Belvoir through academic proxies to develop their Sinovac vaccine rapidly.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.17.046375v1

We identified a key employee at Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital who worked under US State Department Diplomatic Security Services cover and later appeared at the CoronaVirus Live Exercise at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

We also reported on the Armed Forces cycling program at the Air Force Academy Human Performance Lab at Colorado Springs, Colorado, as a key testing site for Super Soldier solutions for DARPA with Michael Callahan’s “super oxygen” DARPA projects. Additionally, we reported on similar programs for military space research at Lompoc, California, and for the Air Force (now Space Force) at Vandenberg Air Force Base. All the participants our investigators researched at the Wuhan Military Games in March 2020 were also involved in these programs.

We also exposed the WHO woman who received the DARPA ADEPT bids for Wellcome Trust and WHO in the Summer of 2019, which became the mRNA vaccine solution for Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech. Virginia Benassi has worked on new, novel viruses in China since 2009. To this day, journalists covering the WHO and the onerous WHO Treaty ignored the key person at the WHO Secretariat getting the mRNA bids at benassiv@who.int.

Our research group also identified two NATO Intelligence Chiefs involved with early COVID response by the same last name, Pietro and Guiseppe Benassi. These were not low-level functionaries. Guiseppe Benassi ran the NATO Spy School in Oberammergau, and Pietro Benassi was the Head of Italian Intelligence and has been the Annucio to five Popes.

Were the Awan involved in exfiltrating US military bioagent secrets out of Ft. Belvoir, which ended up being a US State Department Live Exercise for the world?

We not only reported on the Live Exercise live but also predicted the Live Exercise before it happened. Our on-site reporting at Ft. Belvoir started in April 2017.

BioAgents can be spread in many different ways, including through air ducts in government buildings like hospitals to give the impression of a pandemic spread. Pfizer’s Jordon Walker had a boss, Shuang Sarah Wu, had several patents in this area.

We also found a Shuang Sarah Wu working for BioGen at the famous BioGen Marriot Hotel Conference in February of 2020, along with twenty other Shuang Sarah Wus from twenty different Boston biotechs at the famous BioGen pandemic conferences.

Shuang Sarah Wu of Pfizer and Biogen also has several AI patents and York air conditioner patents.

York air conditioning was prominently featured in two “ten-day” hospitals that were built in Wuhan at the outbreak of the pandemic and a German hospital in Wuhan right before the outbreak of the pandemic.

We focused on Shuang Sarah Wu, the boss of Pfizer’s Jordon Walker, and the patent for the York airconditioning system in 85% of US hospitals.

Shuan Sarah Wu also has AI patents in drug discovery that could use AI in a “directed evolution” pattern to predict virus mutation and future vaccine changes.

Pyrotechnics displays at rock concerts and sporting events are yet another bioagent vector.

We focused on Benassi Pyrotechnics in Europe at major soccer events and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Please return here for more updates to this substack.