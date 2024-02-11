To begin Part Two, here is a short summary with an introduction to the new players.

George Webb’s article, "Awan Minutes to Midnight - Part Two," explores alleged covert operations linked to the 9/11 attacks, suggesting a deep connection between encrypted Senate Sergeant of Arms Blackberry servers, CIA operations, and various actors including Imran Awan and Jeffrey Epstein.

Webb argues that these Blackberry servers, installed post-Anthrax attacks, facilitated clandestine operations under Senate secrecy, potentially including bioweapons testing (Operation Blackjack), covert regime changes, and compromised political figures through blackmail.

Central to his narrative are claims about the Humpty Dumpty Institute run by Epstein brothers, allegedly operating a global network of political extortion and trafficking. Webb extensively references his deceased research partner, Jenny Moore (Task Force), whose claims about Epstein and covert operations are gaining credibility according to Webb.

Jenny Moore (Task Force) Former police officer turned independent researcher who collaborated closely with Webb. Died suspiciously in August 2018. She reported extensively on Epstein's activities and CIA covert operations. Ptech Technology firm alleged to have CIA links and top-secret clearances. Possibly involved in compromised security leading up to 9/11.

"FAA Knew." From The Wilderness, February 14, 2005, https://www.copvcia.com/free/ww3/021405_faa_knew.html. Mitre Corporation Federally-funded research organization closely linked to US intelligence operations. Lisa Page and Nellie Ohr Individuals tied to intelligence community controversies surrounding Trump-Russia investigation; Ohr notably connected to Fusion GPS. Imran Awan Congressional “Consultant” for Debbie Wasserman Schultz, involved in unauthorized server access scandals. Linked by Webb to espionage and data leaks at Capitol Hill. Nataliia Sova Alleged Ukrainian associate of Imran Awan, implicated in unauthorized server access incidents.

Reputedly used as a sexual lure to compromise Congressmen and Senators. Used by Nancy Pelosi to establish a blackmail scheme for a percentage of all future campaign contributions in the House of Representatives of Senate for targeted Representatives - John Conyers from Michigan being one example. Humpty Dumpty Institute (HDI) NGO alleged by Webb and Task Force to have facilitated espionage, political manipulation, and trafficking operations connected to Jeffrey and Mark Epstein at the UN and Capitol Hill. Jeffrey Epstein and Mark Epstein Brothers accused of running blackmail operations involving child trafficking, espionage, and extortion of politicians and business leaders through HDI. Semion Mogilevich Alleged Ukrainian organized crime figure involved in mercenary activities according to Task Force. Igor Kolomoisky Ukrainian oligarch and owner of Antonov Airlines, implicated in mercenary operations and covert military actions. Tucker Carlson Prominent conservative commentator who interviewed Mark Epstein but notably avoided questions about the Humpty Dumpty Institute. Joe Biden US Vice President linked indirectly through an aide providing Webb with insider information regarding covert Blackberry operations on Capitol Hill.

His long-time aide allegedly confirmed aspects of the bioweapons operations and Senate server usage detailed by Webb. Senate Sergeant at Arms Office managing security and emergency communication systems in the US Senate; described as central to covert operations via encrypted Blackberrys. Operation Blackjack Alleged covert bioweapons testing operation at Afghan-Russian border regions, managed by Awan and Senate servers according to Webb. Rahm Emanuel Former Chicago mayor, suggested by Webb as having links to covert operations involving Ukraine (Burisma) as fronts for bioweapons operations. Peter Zimmerman Allegedly instrumental in installing Senate servers post-9/11 anthrax attacks; associated with the Nuclear Threat Initiative and Counter-Proliferation at State Department. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) US government agency linked by Webb to bioweapons and nuclear threat scenarios, facilitating Blackberry encryption technologies in government operations. Nancy Pelosi / DNC Suggested beneficiaries of financial kickbacks linked to the servers and covert operations, including 9/11 and anthrax fallout scenarios.

Established compromise operations with Natalia Sova in Congress and Senate, Ukrainian sexual lure Andre Carson US Congressman allegedly sponsoring operations linked to Imran Awan and covert servers. Peter Zimmerman Former US State Department official alleged to have facilitated installation of fallback covert government servers post-9/11 and anthrax attacks. Antonov Cargo Airline Ukrainian airline allegedly used for clandestine mercenary transport linked to Kolomoisky.

In Part One of this series, you learned how important the Senate Sergeant of Arms' encrypted Blackberrys were for carrying out terrorist events like 9/11 through the company called Ptech. If you don’t recall Ptech, Ptech is the company that worked with Mitre Corporation (remember Nellie Ohr and Lisa Page?) for the FAA two years before 9/11 on a top-secret project.

Ptech, which some CIA watchers opined, was a contraction of the words “Pakistani Tech” for programmers from Pakistan that had Top Secret clearances in all the major military and intelligence agencies.

My research partner, Jenny Moore, whom I nicknamed Task Force, believed Ptech was a CIA cutout in the Senate Sergeant Of Arms Office, conducting covert actions worldwide under the cover of Senate secrecy using a compartmentalization called a Secure Access Program (SAP).

Secure Access Programs on Capitol Hill provide for a shift in temporary power from the President and Vice President to the Speaker of the House in case of Insurrection.

A long-time Joe Biden associate informed me that these Blackberry AtHoc servers could be used to automatically issue orders as a series of encrypted messages in case of Insurrection. Jenny Moore believed these Blackberry servers came to Capitol Hill in 1999 with Imran Awan and Ptech and were still in force until her death in August 2018.

I hesitate to detail my research partner, Jenny Moore’s, detailed findings about 9/11 here because there was so much I could never confirm. But with my confirmation of the Senate Sergeant Of Arms Blackberry servers being installed at the Capitol right after the Anthrax attacks, now some of the loose pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place.

Congressional Aide Imran Awan and his Ukrainian co-conspiratory, Nataliia Sova, made 5.111 illegal logins to the server located in the Senate Sergeant Of Arms Office.

For instance, Jenny Moore, the woman I nicknamed Task Force, reported much about Jeff Epstein running almost a bookie operation in the US Congress with his brother Mark Epstein called the Humpty Dumpty Institute.

You can go to the Humpty Dumpty Institute website and see they mainly conduct operations on Capitol Hill and the United Nations, two places my research partner Task Force believed Jeff Epstein ran child trafficking rings to compromise foreign business leaders, Senators, and US Congressman in addition to taking bets on flipping countries with covert actions with his brother, Mark Epstein.

Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, claimed to have numerous sources with intimate knowledge of these compromise operations at the United Nations in New York and Capitol Hill, which she never shared with me. Mark Epstein’s comments in January of 2024 now indicate that Task Force may have been exactly on target about Jeff and Mark running a compromise operation at the UN and in DC.

The more I have researched Jeff Epstein, his brother Mark Epstein, and the Humpty Dumpty Institute, the more credence I give her reporting. Task Force’s descriptions included extorting lawmakers into approval aid packages for their key Ukrainian mercenary partners, who she reported was Semion Mogilevich, the Ukrainian crime boss. I would later shift my focus in 2018 to Igor Kolomoisky, who seemed to be in a far more capable position to fly mercenaries for overthrows with the Antonov cargo airline he owned.

How Mark Epstein, in January of 2024, could think his brother was just “having a good time” after all the trials and victims have come forward over the last decades is hard to imagine, and it gives me more metadata evidence that Task Force was right about the compromise operation that both Jeff and Mark Epstein ran. But Task Force died in 2018 at the age of 49, so I can’t ask her about her sources. She took those to the grave.

In Tucker Carlson’s January 2024 interview of Mark Epstein, Tucker, Carlson doesn’t ask any questions at all about the Humpty Dumpty Institute, which I have been speaking about for the better part of seven years. In Carlson‘s January 2024 interview of Mark Epstein, Tucker Carlson doesn’t ask any questions at all about the Humpty Dumpty Institute at all, which I have been speaking about for the better part of seven years. Why wouldn’t this be fair game for the surviving brother of Jeff Epstein?

Okay. Hello everyone. George Webb and I wanted to say a happy Monday to everybody. I'm rewriting my book, Awan Minutes to Midnight.

And the more and more I find out about this Senate Sergeant of Arms server, I think it may have played a much more significant role. Then I had thought of. I thought it was just bio-agents and covert actions. But it looks now like it may have also been a bookie server, or there are several servers, and five or six laptops are all it is basically.

My basic understanding of the Awan testing of bioagents along the Pakistan and Afghan border with Russia is being run through the Senate Sergeant of Arms servers by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

But the important part is it's under the cover of continuity of government. It's a fallback office that's used if there ever's an insurrection, and then there's a copy of it at the DNC as well as a fallback position, so Once you have the cover of a top-secret, then you can start using the server for anything you want.

My understanding is the Awan border bioagent testing program was called Operation Blackjack along the Afghanistan border with Russia, but also all the other “Stans.”

This was told to me in May of 2017 by a guy who is a long-time aide of Joe Biden. Nothing to have, I found out since then, doesn't make it look like he didn't have inside knowledge and personal knowledge of many things that make it absolutely true and verify everything I said over the last seven years.

I gave the name “Deep Blackberry” to the administrator of the Operation Blackjack servers in the Senate Sergeant of Arms Office. I still do not know his real name.

I equate being shown this US Senate Blackberry with being shown the Rosetta Stone for navigating covert deals in Washington, DC.

So I'm very proud of that reporting, but I'm looking at the reporting of my Thank you. partner now in a whole new light. I'm looking at the reporting of my research partner, Task Force, Jenny Moore, an ex-cop from California who had very different ideas about what that server was than what Deep Blackberry had said.

Jenny Moore, Task Force, died suspiciously on August 13th, 2018, in Capitol Heights, Maryland, at a Country Inn I was residing at. I was with a woman that evening who told me she had eight relatives who worked for the NSA or DARPA, including her father, who worked for both.

Deep Blackberry had said, Hey, we did energy deals in the Senate, including the Iran nuclear deal. That's what they were for, so we got the encryption to begin with. He said it had gone several decades, so that would go and fit with the information we have now that Peter Zimmerman put it in after the 9/11 attacks with the anthrax on Capitol Hill.

That's what created the need for the fallback server in case of insurrection. And that's what created the need for a redundant site at the DNC, which is important. That's new information, but she felt that the Epsteins were running sort of a bookie operation on top of the covert server.

George Webb in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago talks about Burisma being a cover for bioagent testing at the Russia-Ukrainian border and other borders surrounding the new Russian frontier.

So it goes something like this if we know we're gonna take out a government either through stealing the election, through cyber hacking, or through putting a, laying down a pandemic or creating a strategy of tension, counter gang, to take over the country, to do protests, whatever. And we flip the country; we're going to have a whole bunch of new people that will be the new oil ministers, the new ministers of the interior, and so forth.

Since the first video of George Webb in 2016, he has featured the CIA’s three-part strategy of drugs, oil, and war, as outlined by Peter Dale Scott in his book of the same title.

So here's your chance to invest. in the bonds of that new, you can buy low-sell high sort of thing. So she was very convinced that something called the Humpty Dumpty Institute, which is an egg about ready to fall off a wall, is the international symbol and fairy tale of covert action.

George Webb and Tommy Carrigan interviewing Peter Dale Scott.

How easy it is to knock an egg off a wall and Humpty Dumpties can be dumped is the message in Humpty Dumpty Institute's logo. And I'm starting to tire. Take what she said about the Humpty Dumpty Institute with Mark Epstein, Jeff Epstein's only surviving brother, very seriously.

George Webb contends Mark Epstein and the Humpty Dumpty Institute knew where bioagents were being tested in border areas all over the globe, and these bioagents could be used to effect overthrows of countries through pandemics.

Now, Imran Awan, the spy that was, had the state sponsorship from Bill Clinton to pay his legal bills and state sponsorship from Rahm Emanuel to send terabytes to Pakistan to a drug lab. I think we know he was involved in the Humpty Dumpty group. And we know that Andre Carson, his main sponsor in the Congress, was involved in the Humpty Dumpty group.

Since 2017 (2017 slide seen here), George Webb has maintained the server in the Senate Sergeant of Arms, managed covert warfare and covert arms trading through the Awan Spy Ring, working out of Rep. Andre Carson’s office and the Library of Congress.

Mark Epstein has gone on the offensive with Tucker Carlson to try to say that investigating Humpty Dumpty is creating more Fear, uncertainty, doubt, mystery, et cetera, around the death of his brother, but won't talk at all about the Humpty Dumpty Institute.

I must admit, after our research group exposed the Humpty Dumpty operation in Congress, we felt sure Trump was going to “dump” this Operation. This graphic created in 2017 shows the more optimistic days of the investigation.

And I think it deserves further investigation. I did not go there until I found out that Peter Zimmerman, who was working at the Nuclear Threat Initiatives counterpart inside of the State Department, which was the Counter Proliferation Group, basically created the need for this Disaster Recovery Office in the Capitol.

Task Force and I visited the Nuclear Threat Initiative by the White House many times. We had inklings this office, created by the Department of Energy, was the wedge that allowed the Senate Sergeant of Arms server to be placed on Capitol Hill. We now know this is correct, with Peter Zimmerman’s nuclear group being the key “threat driver”.

And that had written predictive documents as well about 19 hijackers, with 6 million being able to build an atomic bomb. Never was there anything more ridiculous written. But it did happen to correspond with the number of 19 hijackers, and it was an incredibly low figure. When you think about it, 10 percent of the US GDP went into making just one bomb, right?

And now you're 19 people without any training. No Oppenheimer in the group, let me tell you, are going to make an atomic bomb. I hardly believe that, but that's what created the office. That's what created, they had the BlackBerries with the counter proliferation group, they had the BlackBerries at the State Department in 1999, this comes out of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and the plan all along was to use a series of mass formation psychosis to take over the Congress and put a shadow network, a cloak over the Congress with encryption and basically get everybody out that was representing the people of the United States and get everybody in who was going to be a deep state player.

And I do think this happened concomitantly right along with 9 11 now, and I do believe Task Force was right in that. This Humpty Dumpty was not just to Humpty Dumpty people that were to take over assets in foreign countries, but I think it was to Humpty Dumpty representatives, senators and congressmen who didn't play ball with the deep state.

Pure, plain, and simple. So I think it's a far bigger story when Tucker Carlson interviewed him, he did not ask one question about the Humpty Dumpty Institute. Also, and that was January 2024, not a long time ago, last month. And then the other thing that troubled me was when Mark Epstein said Jeff was just having a good time.

With all the girls, all the trials, two different arrests, decades of these allegations of all the witnesses coming forward, Stan Pottinger being involved, representing the Johns, if you will, extorting money out of them huge extortion operation with these girls, both at the UN, by their own admission, at the UN and at Capitol Hill, exactly what we said seven years ago.

I was talking about the Ethiopian Embassy, Jeff Epstein and the Stone Palace, seven years ago. With the new disclosures about Pete Zimmerman, the new the new knowledge of how that server got in that room, and how that room was created as the fallback server basically to create a shadow over our government I now think I need to publish What task force her assertions were about the Epstein's.

So I did that. It's out there on my sub stack. I'm not completed with it yet. Until it's complete, I just have it for the paid viewers to look at and to contribute with comments. If you want to comment that's where the, you become a part of the paid network, part of the group of paid researchers. But the first episodes or the first part is out there and I'm going to, I'm going to read publish it and I'm going to update it and I'm going to add the new information.

So, I'm not going to back off. I realize this is not a healthy line of work, not a healthy choice for longevity, but because she died in 2018 with a lot of things that she kept from me, I do believe those sources now were credible and accurate. And I think this is the dark hand on the government, the State Department's hand on the government's throat.

So I'm going to leave it right there. This morning, I'm traveling again. I'm not letting people know exactly where my whereabouts are. But I'll just let you know that we're not giving up on the Super Bowl of American Democracy. Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes last night. I did get a chance to see the overtime.

Notes on Task Force -

Every day, more of the reporting from this book in 2017 and 2018 is validated and verified in the news, and this book still provides an excellent investigative guide to cleaning out of the shadow network hanging over our US Congress, run by the Deep State.

George Webb, March 2025