In a move of unequaled hypocrisy, Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy lashed out at me, Citizen Journalist George Webb, after I asked him if there was a familiar connection with shooter Thomas Crooks along with questions about the White Van with explosives found by his K-9 officer.

I also asked questions about the abandoned bike with tactical gear, the lack of security cam footage from American Glass Research, and his three sniper teams all abandoning their posts when Trump took the stage.

My main working theory of the Trump Assassination has been Maxwell Yearick, an Antifa terrorist and possible FBI Informant, groomed Thomas Crooks into a sniper for Antifa through an ActBlue recruiting network.

Finding Yearick’s White Van with explosives at the Assassination site would be strong evidence of this theory. I believe a similar 1999 White Chevy Van was used to incriminate Mohammed Mohammed by FBI groomers in 2011 in Portland, Oregon.

If Sheriff Tony started training with Crooks and Yearick in August 2023 at Clairton Gun Club, and that same White Van was found near the Trump Assissination, that would be significant evidence.

Roger Yearick had invented a sniper rifle called the Cheyenne Tactical Weapon, and there were two Cheytac weapons factory in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where Roger Yearick died.

A Roger Yearick also had developed the Cheyenne weapon in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the Yearick’s were strong family friends of Dick Cheney. I felt asking if Sheriff Tony Butler was related to Cheney, Yearick, or Crooks was fair game.

Maxwell Yearick also went to school in Myrtle Beach, SC for High School and Community College.

I have found long time family connections in previous false flag operations with the Bush-Cheney regimen with John Hinkley Jr trying to kill President Ronald Reagan with the Bushes were having lunch with John Hinkley Sr. and his wife.

Both Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz Cheney had made strong statements as President Donald Trump being a “threat to democracy”, code words I believe which justify assassination under the threat to Continuity of Government (COG).

We had Sheriff Tony Guy’s wife mapped out, but a previous relationship seemed to point to a Crooks relative, so we asked the question as a part of our Cheney, Yearick relationship question.

I had outlined how Sheriff Tony Guy was involved with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force Exercises with the Department of Homeland Security, and I reported Crooks three dozen visits there training with DHS. Now Fox News has confirmed my reporting.

I think the questions about the Mass Exodus of all of his sniper teams when Trump took the stage riled Sheriff Guy the most.

Sheriff Tony Guy also might have taken umbrage when I suggested he hire an Assassination Photographer for Trump’s return to Butler, Pennsylvania to the same Fairgrounds in October.

I also suggested hiring a Mall Cop to sit in the roof with a lawn chair.

Or hire a kid with a drone.

Or hiring a skateboarder to skate the roof?

Or hire a grandmother who knows how to string Caution Tape?

Instead of answering the substantial questions I asked about the White Van, The Bike, The AGR Cameras, and The Counter Sniper Mass Exodus, Sheriff Tony Guy chose to call my questions “sheer buffoonery”, only answering the last miscellaneous question of ten questions - if he knew Dick Cheney or if he was related to the shooter through marriage. Sheriff Guy skipped all the significant questions and immediately moved to the last part of the last question, skipping the Cheney question altogether.

Sheriff Guy lashed out declaring “Such Buffoonery”, citing he was married to the same woman for thirty four years. That’s great Tony. Thanks for answering all the lingering questions of the Assassination.

In the original video, I asked a series of ten pressing questions about the Assassination with only the last question asking if Tony Guy had familial connection with the shooter. Since Sheriff Tony Guy has had zero press conferences on the near murder of a President, I was asking behalf of an entire world starved for answers on the Assassination.

Tony threw in a couple of ad homs for good measure with his “Such Buffoonery” ejaculation. Funny, I thought the whole world had questions about the White Van with the explosives, the lack of security cameras, the lack of drones, the lack of a perimeter even with Caution Tape, the lack of even a Mall Cop on the roof, and then incredible search for Crooks in their own Command Post for over 100 minutes before the Shooter got nine rounds off at the President

I am not sure why asking questions about the White Van with explosives is “diligently protective of Trump”. If your Beaver County K-9 finds explosives in a nearby White Van the shooter was walking back and forth too, wouldn’t you write down the license plate? Is that “such buffoonery”?

It seems like the K-9 did his job, now the cops needed to run the plate. If they don’t right the plate number down, isn’t that buffoonery or worse?

The Washington Post has now confirmed my reporting of three weeks ago that Crooks was walking back and forth to the area near the White Van near the Sheetz convenience store.

More mainstream media confirmation of my research groups reporting keeps flooding in, weeks later.

It seems Sheriff Tony Guy picked the most insignificant question possible to answer, leaving the world high and dry for the pressing questions of the assassination.

Journalist George Webb asked Sheriff Tony Guy Of Beaver County About the White Van with explosives three days in a row, leading to an explosive response from Sheriff Tony Guy. A question anout whether Sheriff Guy knew Chemey may have also triggered the response.

Sheriff Tony seems to have already forgotten his incompetence cost the life of Cory Comperatore.

Citizen Journalist Tyrone Sargent and I sang a in a benefit concert for the Comparatores and we went to the funeral, so we didn’t forget.

Maybe Sheriff Tony Guy needs to got to a fee of the funeral his incompetence caused before he lashes out at the “buffoonery” of asking him valid questions the whole world wants answered.

The mainstream media seems to want to forget about the Trump Assassination and Cory Comperatore. Sheriff Tony Guys wants to forget and start fundraising on Trump’s name. Well, we are not going to forget the incompetence or the questions, and we are not forgetting Cory’s name either.

Beaver County Notes -

Counter Sniper Greg Nicol at Clairton Sniper Event after Trump Assassination.

Crooks at Clairton Sportsman’s Club with DHS records