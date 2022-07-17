Some of the most interesting posts to Wikileaks in 2016 and 2017 concern a Ukrainian Billionaire financed, nationwide surveillance system for Pakistan called NADRA.

In February of 2017 with the breaking news of the Awan scandal in Congress, I began following a national surveillance system in Pakistan called NADRA, being paid for by three Ukrainian billionaires (which smacked of yet another CIA, Cofer Black front in Ukraine).

I also wrote about the NADRA biometric surveillance system in Ukraine, and the US spy ring in Congress which had five Pakistanis and one Ukrainian woman laundering money for the DNC and a bank in Ukraine called NADRA Bank.

NADRA is the first national biomentric survelliance system ever installed, beginning with Pakistan in 2012.

The biomentric fingerprint collected from phones a decade later is helping Pakistani police identify dead bodies on the streets and in morgues.

The Awan Pakistani Spy Ring in our US Congress that I was reporting on at the time had many contacts with the Pakistani ISI Intelligence Service installing NADRA in Pakistan, so NADRA was of keen interest to me and a frequent topic of my reporting.

One very interesting wrinkle to the story was one sole Ukrainian woman named Nataliia Sova in the Awan Spy Ring. Sova only seemed to be on Capitol Hill long enough for the Ukrainian Billionaires cover up defrauding the NADRA Bank in Ukraine to pay for the NADRA software in Pakistan.

Natalia Sova was only on Capitol Hill during the NADRA “transactions” it seems - an old intelligence trick to use assistants as buffers to create plausible deniability. But Natalia Sova’s IP address forwarded to Omar Awan, her supposed husband in Congress. Pictures do not exist for either person, giving even more credibility to belief that these are cardboard cutouts being used to carry out the NADRA transaction.

If three Ukrainian Billionaires were “financing” NADRA which was already paid for indirectly by the US Congress with Afghan War support, were Ukrainian Billionaires really just buying the NADRA source code to resell to other governments around the world?

In June 2017, Journalist George Webb accused Ukrainian Billionaire Dmitri Firtask as draining the Ukraine NADRA Bank assets to pay for Pakistani NADRA spyware over a period of years.

Since the Ukrainian War has started, all sins committed by Ukrainian oligarchs against the Ukrainian people have disappeared.

I likened the purchase of the NADRA biosurveillance software from Pakistan by the Ukrainian Billionaires as very similar to the famous PROMIS software stolen by Israeli super-spy, Robert Maxwell, that was resold with “back doors” to governments all over the world. These spying “backdoors” allowed for government infiltration and eventual overthrows of many governments around the world.

In 2017, Journalist George Webb speculated that the NADRA biometric surveillace software used in Pakistan was purchased by Ukrainian Billionaires to help affect lockdowns and overthrows of countries worldwide, much in the same way Robert Maxwell’s PROMIS software was used.

While I was reporting on NADRA Bank in June of 2017, a seemingly stunning post from 2012 that Julian Assange had made about NADRA was reposted by Assange - TWICE. I will never forget Assange posting NADRA 2012 emails twice while I was doing broadcasts on the story, and I will never forget the Pakistanis immediate denial.

The other component other than biomentrics that made the NADRA system so advanced was its link with satellites. The biometics of the phone with fingerprint and other technologies could track and trace the individual who it belonged to as well in the NADRA system. Is this national “tag and trace” system being employed in the US with vaccine passports and/or in other countries? We shall see. But the satellite component to “tag and trace” the movements of a nation’s citizen was most interesting to me back in 2017.

Biometric national identity cards used the satellite for virtually all government services with NADRA, and the system has been implemented since 2000, even before 9/11 security concerns. Was Assange warning the world in 2017 of the coming of the lockdown access vaccine passports? Is that why they took him into custody? We will see, but with each day that goes by, it seems we were right on the money with NADRA.