#ArlingtonExplosion And #JamesYoo Reopens Hillary Clinton's CFIUS Research And Programs
Hillary Clinton's Treasury Secretary Jack Lew Used CFIUS For Weapons Caching, Both Conventional And Unconventional
The recent explosion of an Arlington, Virginia home of a former head of Global Security of CFIUS, the Council On Foreign Investment In The United States, has reopened our research group’s 2016-2018 into the corruption of Hillary Clinton’s State Department (seen here in the video below).
I went to the site of the #ArlingtonExplosion to interview neighbors about the blast.
The #ArlingtonExplosion has literally blown the roof the voluminous research our network of researchers did in 2016, 2017, and 2018 about the possible use of the US Treasury Department’s CFIUS to cache weapons, both conventional and unconventional, for the possible use against the people of the United States in the event of an insurrection.
Journalist George Webb pointed to CFIUS, the Council on Foreign Investment into the United States, as the key financial vehicle used by Hillary Clinton’s State Department, to stockpile weapons, both conventional and unconventional, against the people of the United States.
In 2016, 2017, and 2018, I did extensive reporting on Hillary Clinton’s right-hand man at the US Treasury, Jack Lew, using CFIUS for weapons caching at a CIA front organization called the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), headquartered near Indianapolis, Indiana.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had a lieutenant named Aimen Mir sign off on controversial weapons caching programs at ISNA as well as the famed Uranium One deal which diverted much of the spoils of the Cold War highly enriched uranium to Ukraine rather than a nuclear reservation located in Piketon, Ohio.
I have written quite a bit about the purchases that Treasury Secretary Jack Lew was making through CFIUS was used to move covert war technology including bioagents like Anthrax from the Afghanistan War to be re-engineered for use in the United States for Department of Homeland Security applications.
Author Peter Duke and George Webb recently covered how the #ArlingtonExplosion house near Ft. Belvoir resemble the “Anthrax House” that George Webb researchers studied in 2017, in a possible network of houses to test Anthrax and Anthrax vaccines, paid for by CFIUS. (Here is the video link).
https://x.com/thedukereport/status/1732882904127357433?s=46&t=Zc6sbU3M2Pfbjaolc8QVPw
The technology to find terrorists in the mountains of Afghanistan is called “Find, Fix, and Finish”, and this would be reapplied by DHS in the United States to track perceived homeland “extremists”.
I had charged the US State Department’s USAID Program with the repurposing of this “Find, Fix, and Finish” technology, and I squarely put the blame on Jack Lew and CFIUS as Hillary Clinton’s method of disguising the bioagent technology transfer. In the subsequent years, author Peter Duke and I have discussed Henry Kissinger and Hillary Clinton’s role in using this bioagent technology to usher in a biosurveillance State, and you can view some of those videos here.
https://rumble.com/v3yw4ch-burn-henry-burn.html
Coincidentally, our researchers had been following a Dr. James Woo at Research Triangle Park in North Carolina working at DARPA on advanced project such as 3D printable organs and “lung on a chip” applications for studying pathogens like Anthrax and other airborne bioagents.
The Harvard trained doctor had also worked on a Super Soldier program worked on by Michael Callahan of DARPA and CoronaVirus in Wuhan fame.
I have been to Research Triangle Park many times in the last few years following up on DARPA projects there, especially those involved with Ralph Baric at UNC.
The ongoing “Body On A Chip” program is also a DARPA program that has repeatedly fallen on the eyes of our research group. These DARPA “organ on a chip” program generally seek to speed the time normally required in the iterations of drug development for animal testing. Our researchers were a little more that surprised to find a Harvard Fellow doctor working with artificial scaffolds of stem cells to create a growing lattice of cells to present particular cell receptors for drug testing. This work is the stuff of the DARPA Super Soldier Program.
Our researchers will keep following this Dr. James Yoo for future DARPA “organ on a chip” developments. We may have fortuitously been directed at yet another use of DARPA money for the Defense Threat Reduction Agent for Super Soldier work.
Some of our researchers believe the coincidence in the James Yoo name is more than coincidental with the spectacular explosion potentially being a “throw” or a diversion away from the real Harvard Dr. James Yoo. I don’t believe that to be the case, but we will continue following Dr. James Yoo at DARPA just the same.
Sometimes as a researcher, sometime you just get lucky with a serendipitous overlap of previous research efforts. We will continue to look for Dr James Yoo connections to Ralph Baric and Michael Callahan for more Super Soldier lung projects.
Dr. James Yoo certainly will be an interesting person to watch with respect to DARPA technology.
