We have been here before - Ft. Belvoir’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and their use of pathogens to create lockdowns, additional biosurveillance, and possibly worse.

Anthony Fauci’s deadly virus specialist is Vincent Munster, and Munster seems to be unleashing a Pandora’s box of pathogens right now as a CI whistleblower describes to Congress how Fauci covered up the last Live Exercise.

Is this the latest release of several potential deadly pandemic pathogens Vincent Munster’s takedown of? of Trump with the program we have described as “Find, Fix, and Finish”. (Click video)

We saw it all before in the CoronaVirus Live Exercise in 2020 through 2024.

We documented it all as it was happening in 2019 and 2020 with the CoronaVirus Live Exercise, and it appears the Trump Derangement Syndrome cabal is at it again with Ebola, Monkeypox, and Hantavirus, to name a few of the new pathogens on the loose. Munster was the Erasmus Lab and Rocky Mountain Lab henchman for increasing the pathogenicity and the infectivity of CoronaVirus.

Is this Fauci henchman Vincent Munster’s big Finish for a low-intensity warfare operation called Find, Fix, and Finish? We went to the Rocky Mountain Lab in Hamilton, Ontario, to find out.

We have been tracking the NATO Little Shop of Horrors, the Erasmus Lab, and their bioagent nt scientists who have been brought into the US for years. We have tracked Heinz Feldman, Ron Fouchier, Emmie De Witt, and Vincent Munster. We have even t tracked them to the academic institutions where they work on cover stories for the Live Exercise.

We will continue to follow the trail of the bioweapons and the bioweaponeers to Trump has as much early warning as possible. Until then, here is the song we wrote “Hanta Claws Are Coming To Town”. I can’t use the likeness of movie stars for the lead role, so you will have to put up with me in the lead role. Smile