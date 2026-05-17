Over the past decade, our researchers have established ninety deep dive case files, each one focused on exposing and ending Deep State corruption and political subterfuge.

Our Citizen Journalist investigations have a better track record than those of the US Government. We took down the Podesta Group in 2017 with a lawsuit, and effectively mothballed the Clinton Global Initiative in the same swoop. By contrast, look at the Government’s performance on the Epstein files, the series of assassination attempts on Donald Trump, and the Charlie Kirk assassination investigation. Pretty poor performance.

In my “Start Here” document, I outline six categories of roughly fifteen investigations each. Forty-four of these investigations can be directly attributable to my ex-cop research partner who came in Washington, DC in 2017 to team up with me to expose Deep State power brokering and corruption, a policewoman named Jenny Moore. Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, taught me the fundamentals of door-knocking to develop witnesses to a crime scene, which is essential for piercing through the false narratives of mainstream reporting.

We also gather around a dozen citizen journalists for one to three weeks at a time for news-gathering symposiums called Charrettes. We have held 65 news-gathering and fact-checking events across the US, and even in Europe and Africa.

The primary motivations for someone to sponsor a news-gathering charrette are to jump-start research into any area of Deep State corruption. Citizen journalists fund their own travel to these events. Sometimes a patron pays for a large house where all researchers stay together and research together. We call this the “kibbutz” style charrette.

Just some of the investigations that ex-policewoman Jenny Moore started in 2017 were prophetic with the later military Live Exercise rollout of Coronavirus. “Task Force” developed whistleblowers inside both Ft Detrick, for the development of bioagents, and Ft Belvoir, where military countermeasure vaccines were being developed, called mRNA, then known as DARPA ADEPT.

Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, had sources at Joint Special Operations Command, JSOC at Ft Bragg, that Special Operations Low Intensity Warfare, or SOLIC, was being conducted using vaccines to “Find, Fix, and Finish” radical elements of the Patriot community. She informed me this operation was called Operation Blackjack.

The recent two examples of potential biolab “accidents” occurred, the first being in November of 2025 with a “monkey bite” of an employee at the Rocky Mountain National Lab in Hamilton, MT. The employee was flown to a remote hospital in Washington without being apprised of the nature of the patient’s highly pathogenic, highly contagious condition. A second incident with Vincent Munster from that same Rocky Mountain Lab, a protege of Anthony Fauci and a nemesis of Donald Trump, smuggling either Ebola or Monkeypox, or both into the Detroit Airport from the Congo in March 2026.

Task Force also warned of the training of intel operatives at Ft Huachuca in Arizona at the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence there for taking on infiltration roles in the Patriot community, including taking the role of Pastor at large churches all across America. With the Charlie Kirk investigation now in 2026, we can see how right she was about this JSOC reporting in 2017 and 2018.

Task Force’s work on Ukraine investigation also helped me defang phony impeachment investigations into Donald Trump after Task Force’s untimely and suspicious death in August 2018.

There is no question that every one of the ninety cases in our Case File Archive has come from the wrong individuals seeking justice, many times mothers seeking answers about the death of their child. These investigations require whistleblowers to take risks. The investigation requires a safe forum and trust networks where whistleblowers can come forward in safety to break new exposés. We will continue this process as we deep-dive into these cases, bringing you regular updates.

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