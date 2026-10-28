We can now predict the winner on Election Night next Tuesday, after an amazing turnaround in three key national-impact races. And the winner is Neighborhood News. We applied the chest paddle to three flatlining campaigns in Michigan and Ohio, and we believe we have brought all the campaigns back to life.

We have also played speed chess with the opposing campaigns to checkmate everyone one of their possible October and November surprises - including the Halloween candy poisoning scheme in Dearborn that we covered from the front lawns of the planted Antifa Blood and Death flags in Dearborn, Michigan.

George Webb and another researcher go directly to the home in Dearborn, Michigan with the Antifa Blood Red Flag and Antifa Black Flag of Death planted in their front yard after FBI Halloween Candy poisoning case emerged.

We captured it all on Real News Cafe (realnewscafe.com). We have a thousand articles out there covering the last year or two of work. A lot was destroyed along the way, but the receipts that remain are stubborn things. We have already exposed the planned ballot busing scheme at the TCF Center a week before it will happen again. Poor Jocelyn Benson. What will she do?

You can search this topic and others by subject on the archive: Operation Lockdown, BioAgent Odyssey (visiting gain-of-function labs worldwide), Fauci and Me (the long history of weaponizing and aerosolizing HIV), the Charlie Kirk assassination, Trump-Russia, January 6th, the right to report, and the rest. If you prefer no paywall, go to Real News Cafe. If you want the Substack trail, start here: REAL NEWS CAFE: TEN YEARS OF SHOE-LEATHER JOURNALISM.

All the topics are there. AI has tried to save “Sina Bavari” here by misspelling his name. Sorry AI. We call Sina Bavari out by name. Our tools research continues. We just completed our seventy-first Learning Man Charrette in Michigan and Ohio for our biennial election coverage.

I put the archive out at www.realnewscafe.com because you never know when they come for the Substack. They already took Amazon (80-some books, 46 bestsellers in their categories week after week), YouTube has struck twice with destruction of channels without warning, Neighborhood News YouTubes (28 takedowns), Patreon, Vimeo, and more. That’s why the backup exists. Related reading: YouTube Lawsuit, Two Narratives, Only One Right to Report, A Newsroom Worth Defending, YouTube Just Erased Thousands of My On-Site Reporting Videos.

People ask about the 18 days in Michigan and Ohio. It looks like the energy turned around John James, Mike Rogers for Senate, and Vivek Ramaswamy. More importantly, it got the candidates into fighting shape—lethargic campaigns suddenly in candidate mode. Citizen journalism leads by example. We went to El-Sayed’s headquarters on October 7th and said the quiet part. James O’Keefe followed. Trump saw John James swinging. See Michigan at the Front Door, Courage Needed More Than Penmanship in a Battleground State, Swing State Studios.

The format of this broadcast is October and November surprises. We’re on the 29th. In Michigan there is no October surprise—it’s always a November surprise at the TCF Center. We were one of the only outfits with someone there at night in that part of Detroit. Mark Elias of Perkins Coie and Warren Flood run the DNC side of that operation. John James going into the Black neighborhoods of Detroit (Wayne State, near the courthouse, McDonald’s, the places where a white face is rare) means every vote he takes is one they cannot bus in from Cleveland or Canada after the fact. Dearborn is tougher—Huma Abedin’s mother, the Antifa flags, the black flags of death, the blood-red flags. We were the ones who went after the Halloween candy scare when Kash Patel’s FBI would not. Related: ’Tis the Season for Election Hacking, From Lake Erie to the Courthouse.

Same pattern in Ohio. Vivek had gone into early hibernation. We went to Toledo, Cleveland, and elsewhere and the campaign woke up. We outlined Amy Acton as the queen of lockdowns. These secretaries of state are really secretaries of coronavirus, secretaries of the military live exercise. They cannot walk away from the record: school closures, business destruction (70% of restaurants), psychotropic drugs for kids, suicides, heart issues, cancer reignition. See The Seven COVID Suicides, Less Tragedy, More Hope — Day 3.

The first call after the archive went live came from one of the heroes of the March 2020 Potomac military live exercise. We had two superstars calling it out in real time with Fauci: not a bat, not a pangolin, not the fish market—a military live exercise that hit 140 countries. Metadata from the Wuhan Military Games, particulate matter, hospital visits, September breakout. Paula in Holland (meetings in the shadow of Erasmus). International network: Geneva, CERN, nuclear and biological facilities in England (AWE), Chevaline in France, Marburg in Germany. Round-the-clock, round-the-world coverage. Core pieces: The Making of Operation Lockdown, Why I Wrote The Operation Lockdown Song, Meet The Paul Revere Of The CoronaVirus Live Exercise, WE NOW HAVE AN ENDING - Operation Aerosolize Ebola, Operation Lockdown Resolution - The AIR EBOLA Validation, Four Grandmothers Tougher on Fauci than Congress, The Most Important Speech Since Philadelphia.

Potential military surprises: Poseidon (the old Nellie Ohr / QinetiQ Sea Scout—nuclear-powered torpedo that can loiter and create a tidal wave) and Skyfall (nuclear-powered cruise missile). Do I think Putin does this a week before the election? No. Do I think John Brennan, Nellie Ohr, Peter Strzok, and Kinetic (QinetiQ) are capable of an Operation Northwoods-style false flag to blame on Russia? That is not beyond them. Call it out in real time so it does not become “Putin, Putin, Putin.” Same people who ran Trump-Russia. See OCTOBER SURPRISES, NOVEMBER SURPRISES, What If There Was a Deep State?, A Shoestring to Hang the Deep State.

In Michigan the remedy is already on the table: black-vote ground game so they cannot pad at TCF for four days after claiming “voter suppression.” Community organizers in high-rises marking whole buildings. We canvass those buildings. We go where the FBI does not.

Wes (one of the 12 citizen journalists who called out the Military Live Exercise, well known to our four hero four grandmothers) recognized the Rockefeller Lockstep 2011 document in real time—everyone in formation, so the one out of step gets destroyed by media and sock puppets. We had the blueprints, the DARPA ADEPT bid-rigging, the Sina Bavari / anthrax connections (dry inhalable vs. Bruce Ivins’ wet), Fort Detrick shutdowns. Donie O’Sullivan had the bat, pangolin, and flying-fish puppets. We had documents. See Operation Lockstep Part One, Operation Lockstep Part Two — The White Paper, Fauci And Me series, Fauci’s Ouchies, The Email Trail Points to Fauci Destruction of Evidence, Restore The Archive.

Wes wanted a cross-country tour tomorrow: Fort Huachuca, Charlie Kirk / DOGE in Phoenix, Los Alamos / Joseph Mann uranium, Zorro Ranch, Adam Schiff’s 12 red-state balloons (last one exploded over Wes’s house in South Carolina). I just got back. I need to stay at the chessboard for Nellie Ohr, Kinetic, Strzok, Brennan. Mark Elias would love me stuck in one state. The strategic bricks-and-mortar are Michigan and Ohio—arsenal of democracy, Jeep plant in Toledo. Lose those and you put a terrorist in the Senate and two queens of lockdown in place. The only citizen-journalism school is on that border for a reason. See Ft Huachuca - A Decade Before Mitch, The Real Chinatown.

Brennan has not been arrested for treason because he has not testified yet (Northern District of Florida / Judge Cannon’s Mar-a-Lago docket). I have been in that courtroom and on the Palm Beach Island bridge. Only Neighborhood News was there as non-partisan citizen press; the rest waited for the next Brennan or counterintelligence leak. Speed chess now. Call the moves as they happen.

Charlie Kirk: two Egyptian planes (SUBND advance team in May, leaving day of; SUBTT). Toyotas on University Parkway to the BYU heliport (big Y on the mountain points to it). Helicopter to Provo, transponders on/off, three round trips to Page, Arizona / Navajo reservation (local police cannot go; BIA). Triple Lash eyelash company owner’s exit is right by the hospital. Follow the assassins, not the patsy. ROTC stand-down, UVU police video withheld. Joe Kent will not talk about the tail numbers or the tarmac. Compare to John Wilkes Booth and the open Anacostia Bridge. See Why I Wrote “Knockin’ on Assassins’ Doors”, Why I Wrote the Only Charlie Kirk Tribute Song, Assassins v George Webb, Tyler Robinson and the Cinderella Story, The DNA Is Catching Up.

China and protein: Smithfield pork, Ames APHIS, Wisconsin and Delphos packing-plant murders, illegals in the plants. I prefer turkey and chicken for now—talk to the farmers. Pork with Chinese control and NIH joint ventures worries me more than glyphosate on grain. Karma Doc’s farm, the Underground Railroad farm on the Michigan-Ohio border, the Meshokwa screenplay, Raisin River museum, DTE nuclear plant ($100 million Chicago-mob deal right before an election—Howard Lutnick October surprise). 71 charrettes so far; next probably Oxnard with Peter Duke on AI research tools. See China Whispers, Kissinger in My Footsteps.

Scott Adams—another influencer gone right before an election. Same pattern as Charlie Kirk. Nobody asks about the assassination teams.

Thank you for joining. Check Real News Cafe (no paywall) or the Substack. 50,000 contributors, enough citations to fill seven Gutenberg Bibles. Every article with a hundred references. That is what researchers dream about.

Additional Substack trail (selected from the archive; more at georgewebb.substack.com/archive):



Which Came First - Fauci Or The Egg?, The Danger Of Being First And Correct, Freedom of Speech Is Like Freedom of Movement, Still Validated After All These Years, Profiles In Real Journalism, The Rhodes Demoralization Plan, Shakespeare in Context, Operation Lockdown Documentary Script, The Rob McCoy You Don’t Know, Documentary In The Round, The mRNA Dialogs, Operation Lockdown Goes to the Movies, How the Hell Is George Webb Still Alive?, George Webb Vs. TPUSA Music, Introduction To George Webb’s OPERATION HOLLYWOOD, Trump Bans CNN—But Banning Isn’t Investigating, Why I Wrote The TPUSA Faith Surveillance Song, Why I Wrote “No Left Turn at Albuquerque”, Why I Wrote “Saving My Farm”, Why I Wrote “Hollywood Bus”, Why I Wrote “City Of London Hopscotch”, We Still Have Great Leads in the Fauci Investigation, Too Cute By Hafnium, Kissinger Skates Again, The Standard Oil Remedy for YouTube, It Seems to Never End, Who Gets to Decide Who Has Free Speech?, Coming Soon - National Resilience, Fauci And Me - Chapter One, Fauci And Me - A Technical Preface, Full Book - BioAgent Odyssey, Full Book - Chasing the Signal, Chasing the Signal — The Final Chapter and the preceding chapters, Introducing The Burned Book Series and its vignettes, The George Webb Investigates Case File, Start Here: Roadmap, and dozens more on the full sitemap and archive.

We’ll see you again real soon.